Donald Trump Jr., Trump's son and Trump Organization executive vice president
Donald Trump Jr.
Trump's son and Trump Organization executive vice president
Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and former campaign liaison to foreign governments
Jared Kushner
Trump's son-in-law and former campaign liaison to foreign governments
Ivanka Trump, Trump's daughter and White House adviser
Ivanka Trump
Trump's daughter and White House adviser
Michael Cohen, Former Trump Organization executive vice president
Michael Cohen
Former Trump Organization executive vice president
Felix Sater, Real estate developer
Felix Sater
Real estate developer
George Papadopoulos, Former foreign policy adviser
George Papadopoulos
Former foreign policy adviser
Paul Manafort, Former campaign chair
Paul Manafort
Former campaign chair
Carter Page, Former campaign adviser
Carter Page
Former campaign adviser
Jeff Sessions, Former campaign adviser
Jeff Sessions
Former campaign adviser
Michael Flynn, Former campaign adviser
Michael Flynn
Former campaign adviser
J.D. Gordon, Former campaign adviser
J.D. Gordon
Former campaign adviser
Roger Stone, Longtime Trump confidante
Roger Stone
Longtime Trump confidante
Michael Caputo, Former campaign adviser
Michael Caputo
Former campaign adviser
Rick Gates, Former campaign adviser
Rick Gates
Former campaign adviser

Through family, business and campaign operatives, Russian nationals repeatedly sought contact with Donald Trump’s world, starting only a few months after his presidential bid was announced in 2015. They forwarded proposals to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, brought a Trump adviser to Russia to speak and repeatedly sought meetings with Trump and his aides. Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III is now probing whether the contacts were isolated coincidences or part of Russia’s effort to interfere with the presidential campaign.

Sergei Gordeev, Real estate mogul and former Russian legislator
Sergei Gordeev
Real estate mogul and former Russian legislator
Alexander Torshin, Former Russian senator
Alexander Torshin
Former Russian senator
Joseph Mifsud, Director of the London Academy of Diplomacy
Joseph Mifsud
Director of the London Academy of Diplomacy
Sergey Kislyak, Former ambassador to the United States
Sergey Kislyak
Former ambassador to the United States
Dmitry Peskov, Putin's personal spokesman
Dmitry Peskov
Putin's personal spokesman
Konstantin Kilimnik, Manafort's business associate in Ukraine
Konstantin Kilimnik
Manafort's business associate in Ukraine
Natalia Veselnitskaya, Lawyer
Natalia Veselnitskaya
Lawyer
Sergey Gorkov, Banker
Sergey Gorkov
Banker
Ivan Timofeev, Think tank program director with Russian foreign ministry connections
Ivan Timofeev
Think tank program director with Russian foreign ministry connections
Andrei Rozov, Russian property developer
Andrei Rozov
Russian property developer
Henry Greenberg, Russian businessman
Henry Greenberg
Russian businessman
Dmitry Klokov, Weightlifter
Dmitry Klokov
Weightlifter
Maria Butina, Russian gun rights activist and student
Maria Butina
Russian gun rights activist and student
Dmitry Peskov's assistant, An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman
Dmitry Peskov's assistant
An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman
Aras Agalarov, Billionaire real estate developer
Aras Agalarov
Billionaire real estate developer
Emin Agalarov, Real estate developer and pop star
Emin Agalarov
Real estate developer and pop star
Arkady Dvorkovich, Former deputy prime minister
Arkady Dvorkovich
Former deputy prime minister

Mueller’s main charge is to learn whether Trump’s team coordinated with Russia.

A history of contacts

Fall 2015
Cohen
Michael Cohen
Rozov
Andrei Rozov
Peskov
Dmitry Peskov

Michael Cohen corresponds with Felix Sater in fall 2015 through January 2016 about building a Trump Tower in Moscow in partnership with Russian developer Andrei Rozov. Read more

Late 2015
Cohen
Michael Cohen
Gordeev
Sergei Gordeev

Cohen is sent a proposal from Russian developer Sergei Gordeev in late 2015 to build a Trump Tower in Moscow. He declines the proposal. Read more

November 2015
Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump
Klokov
Dmitry Klokov

Ivanka Trump receives an email from the wife of Russian weightlifter Dmitry Klokov. She puts Klokov in touch with Cohen, who was handling the attempt to build a Moscow Trump Tower.

November 2015
Cohen
Michael Cohen
Klokov
Dmitry Klokov

Cohen speaks with Klokov.

January 20, 2016
Cohen
Michael Cohen
Peskov
Dmitry Peskov
Assistant
Peskov's assistant

Cohen speaks for 20 minutes on the phone with Dmitry Peskov, an assistant to Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman.The call comes after Cohen seeks Peskov's help on a Trump real estate deal in Moscow. Read more

Spring 2016
Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr.
Torshin
Alexander Torshin

Russian central banker Alexander Torshin, a gun rights and Christianity advocate, chats with Donald Trump Jr. at an National Rifle Association convention in spring 2016, according to an interview Torshin gave Bloomberg News. A White House official has acknowledged Torshin briefly greeted Trump's son at the event. Read more

March 2016
Papadopoulos
George Papadopoulos
Woman
Russian woman
Timofeev
Ivan Timofeev

Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos has interactions with a professor who connects him to a Russian with connections to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a female Russian national, starting in March 2016 and continuing until at least August 2016. The Post has identified the man as Ivan Timofeev, a program director at a Russian think tank, who has denied he was part of a government effort to reach the campaign. Read more

May 2016
Stone
Roger Stone
Caputo
Michael Caputo
Greenberg
Henry Greenberg

A Russian man who goes by the name Henry Greenberg contacts Trump aide Michael Caputo and then meets with longtime Trump confidante Roger Stone. Greenberg offers dirt about Hillary Clinton for $2 million. Caputo and Stone say they dismissed the offer. Read more

June 2016
Cohen
Michael Cohen

Felix Sater tries to get Cohen to attend the St. Petersburg International Ecomonic Forum in June 2016, telling him in an email that he could meet with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, top financial leaders and perhaps Putin. Read more

June 9, 2016
Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr.
Kushner
Jared Kushner
Manafort
Paul Manafort
Veselnitskaya
Natalia Veselnitskaya
Agalarov
Aras Agalarov
Agalarov
Emin Agalarov

Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner meet with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya and others at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016, after being offered damaging information about Hillary Clinton. Billionaire Aras Agalarov and his popstar son Emin helped arrange the meeting.

July 7, 2016
Page
Carter Page
Dvorkovich
Arkady Dvorkovich

Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page travels to Moscow and speaks at a Russian university, offering critical remarks about U.S. foreign policy. He has acknowledged briefly greeting one government official, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich, after his speech but said he did not meet with others. Read more

July 18, 2016
Sessions
Jeff Sessions
Kislyak
Sergey Kislyak

Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak meets Sen. Jeff Sessions at a Heritage Foundation event associated with the Republican National Convention on July 18.

July 20, 2016
Gordon
J.D. Gordon
Page
Carter Page
Kislyak
Sergey Kislyak

Kislyak meets Trump advisers J.D. Gordon and Page at a July 20, 2016, event associated with the Republican National Convention.

August 2016
Manafort
Paul Manafort
Kilimnik
Konstantin Kilimnik

Paul Manafort meets in May and in August 2016 with Konstantin Kilimnik, the Russian manager of his lobbying shop’s Kiev office. In between, he exchanges emails with Kilimnik in which he offers to set up private briefings about the campaign for Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Deripaska's spokeswoman says he never got the messages and no briefings were held. Read more

Sept. 8, 2016
Sessions
Jeff Sessions
Kislyak
Sergey Kislyak

Jeff Sessions meets with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at his Capitol Hill office. He later says he took the meeting in his role as a member of Congress, not as a campaign surrogate. Read more

Sept-Oct. 2016
Gordon
J.D. Gordon
Butina
Maria Butina

Accused Russian agent Maria Butina contacted former campaign aide Gordon, who was then working for Trump's transition effort. The two exchange emails and socialize twice, ending in October 2016. Read more

Sept. 2016
Gates
Rick Gates
Kilimnik
Konstantin Kilimnik

According to court documents, campaign adviser Rick Gates communicates with a Russian employee of Paul Manafort's consulting business to discuss work the two had done in Ukraine before the campaign began

Oct. 11, 2016
Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. delivers a paid speech in Paris to the Center of Political and Foreign Affairs, a French think tank that advocates the Russian position on Syria. An event organizer says she went to Moscow shortly after the election to brief Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian deputy foreign minister, about the event. Read more

December 2016
Kushner
Jared Kushner
Gorkov
Sergey Gorkov
Kislyak
Sergey Kislyak

On separate occasions, Jared Kushner meets with Russian banker Sergey Gorkov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December 2016, during the presidential transition. Read more

December 2016
Flynn
Michael Flynn
Kislyak
Sergey Kislyak

Michael Flynn discusses U.S. sanctions with Kislyak. Read more

Graphics by Aaron Williams and Chiqui Esteban.

Originally published Nov. 5, 2017.

