Throughout a year of tumult and transformation, and so much news, the Post’s graphics team had a single goal: Help readers make sense of it all. Our journalism has covered the substance and style of President Trump’s first year, disasters manmade and natural, scientific advances and a celestial light show, cultural sensations and practical applications. Here’s what we’ve been doing this year:

1. Holding people in power accountable

Working with colleagues across the newsroom, we are tracking what Trump says and what his administration does. Here are three examples.

How Trump is rolling back Obama’s legacy
During the president’s first year in office, Congress and his administration are reviewing, revoking and overwriting key parts of Obama’s domestic legacy.
The Fact Checker: Trump’s promises
We’re tracking the progress of 60 pledges Trump made in his “Contract with the American Voter.”
365 days of Trump’s claims
A database of the president’s false and misleading claims since Jan. 20.

We’re continuously updating our coverage of the multifaceted probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election to help readers understand the story so far.

Trump campaign’s Russia ties: Who’s involved
Trump Jr.’s Russia meeting: What we know and when we learned it
Who has been charged in Russia probe and why

Our accountability reporting extends far beyond this White House. Among our examinations is a continuing focus on policing in America — and how often fired officers resurface on forces elsewhere.

Timeline of Obama’s secret struggle to punish Russia for Putin’s election assault
Police chiefs are often forced to put officers fired for misconduct back on the streets
How Congress allied with drug company lobbyists to derail the DEA’s war on opioids
2. Showing the impacts of new policies

Along with a new administration comes new policy initiatives. Over the course of the year, we’ve examined the consequences of changes to trade deals, visa requirements and the Environmental Protection Agency.

What places in America would be most affected by a trade war
Export-related jobs are everywhere, which means many of America’s cities have a lot to gain — and a lot to lose.
How today’s visa restrictions might impact tomorrow’s America
How eliminating two EPA programs could affect large parts of America
Trump declares that the United States will leave the Paris climate agreement
New driver’s license requirements are coming to U.S. airports. Is your state ready?
3. Visualizing events as they happen

It has been a brutal year for natural disasters, with a strong hurricane season that devastated Houston and Puerto Rico and fires that ravaged northern and southern California. We used visuals to explain the scope of the catastrophes.

Harvey caught millions of people in the most extreme rain event in U.S. history
Harvey inundates Houston
What Irma did to Florida
Maria's deluge on Puerto Rico

We analyzed the causes for the longest and largest blackout in U.S. history — and chronicled the human toll.

After Hurricane Maria, parts of Puerto Rico are still in the dark
Life without power in Puerto Rico — and no end in sight

We used maps to explain how vehicle attacks in Spain and New York City unfolded and showed the wrenching loss caused by mass shootings in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs, Tex.

What we know about the Las Vegas shooting
What we know about the two vehicle attacks in Spain
A reconstruction of the New York City truck attack
4. Clearly explaining foreign policy

As tensions between the United States and North Korea intensified, we examined North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and potential targets.

What is North Korea trying to hit?
A closer look at Pyongyang's propaganda provides clues to Kim Jong Un's nuclear strategy.
If North Korea fires a nuclear missile at the U.S., how could it be stopped?
The plan relies on a promising but unproven system to destroy it with another missile.
How four recent launches signaled new leaps in North Korea’s missile capabilities
North Korea has launched 18 missile tests in 2017, and 13 were successful.

We chronicled the continuing crisis in the Middle East as Iraqi forces took back the city of Mosul from the Islamic State.

How Iraqi forces defeated the Islamic State
The rise and fall of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria
How war ravaged the city of Mosul, in satellite images
5. Creating helpful tools

We’re always thinking about ways to help readers understand how they fit into the world around them. The tax overhaul was a complex policy change, so we offered multiple ways for readers to determine how the changes might affect them.

Will your taxes go up or down in 2018 under the new tax bill? Most Americans are expected to see a tax cut in 2018, but many of these cuts are not permanent.
Republicans say it’s a tax cut for the middle class. The biggest winners are the rich.
Enter your annual household income and see how people like you could fare under the legislation.
Some tax breaks are for the rich. Others for the poor. Which are for you?
Enter your income to see which tax deductions and credits are most beneficial to you.

We also built tools to help readers figure out whether they should ditch cable, if their families would be restricted by the travel ban, and whether they are in the middle class.

Thinking about cutting the cable cord? Here's how
Which family members can visit under the travel ban
Is your income middle class where you live?
6. Having a conversation with readers

In 2017, we continued to open up conversations with our readers. After the massacre in Las Vegas, we asked readers whether we’re doing enough to prevent these attacks.

After the solar eclipse, we analyzed thousands of Instagram photos to show what it was like to experience the event across the country.

A divided nation meets: Scenes from inauguration weekend
What #eclipse2017 looked like across the country
7. Experimenting with new technologies

We’re always looking for new ways to tell stories with visual power. This year, we created stories with 3-D maps, augmented reality and 360 illustration.

Photogrammetry
We used photographs taken from every angle to recreate this statuette in 3-D.
3-D maps
We gave readers a tour of the demilitarized zone with this detailed 3-D map.
Live storytelling
As the eclipse passed over the country, this map was showing exactly where its shadow fell.
Animated social images
We used newly available satellite imagery to create animated maps that we posted directly on Twitter.
360 illustrations
This illustration of myths about eclipses was projected into a 360-degree space, so readers could explore the mural while listening to an explanation of the meaning of each element.
Augmented reality
In this experience in our iPhone app, we projected the Elbphilharmonie’s unique acoustic panels on a ceiling, explaining how they create a sound so clear and precise.
8. Finding fresh ways to look at trends

In a busy year full of political intrigue and natural disasters, we also covered many stories that reflect our readers’ everyday lives, offering new lenses for understanding the world around them.

What ‘tech world’ did you grow up in?
How did past generations watch videos, listen to music or access the Internet?
Five ’80s tropes that ‘Stranger Things’ turns upside down
From the “jerk boyfriend” to the “absentee parent,” here are the tropes that “Stranger Things” tossed out the window.
How the Patriots battled through to win Super Bowl LI
Relive New England’s historic comeback — play by play — to see how the team won its fifth championship.
A Thanksgiving science quiz
Meryl Streep Oscar nominations
How realistic are TV apartments?
... and so much more!
Here’s every total solar eclipse happening in your lifetime. Was this year your best chance?
On Aug. 21, a total solar eclipse traversed the contiguous United States. It was the first to do so in nearly a century.
Does Disney own all your favorite characters?
The Colin Kaepernick tracker
America’s chaotic, crazy, challenging, great, tumultuous, horrible, disappointing year
See which bridges you drive over in the U.S. need repair
Areas cut out of Utah monuments are rich in oil, coal, uranium
How Trump is changing American foreign policy
Here’s where D.C. public transit can take you — and who gets left behind
Explore commute times for the region, and see how late-night schedule changes could affect low-income neighborhoods.
Can Democrats win back the House in 2018? It’ll be tough.
How water damages a flooded house — and how parts can be saved
How Virginia went from blue to red and back again
See how deadly street opioids like ‘elephant tranquilizer’ have become
The Facebook ads Russians showed to different groups
A look at Trump’s border wall prototypes
The race to save Florida’s coral reef
This is your brain on art
Whom America mourned: All the times the flag flew half-staff in 2016
Oct. 26, the day women start working for free
Where GOP senators stand on President Trump
The least distinguished careers in NBA history
‘Where are we supposed to go?’: Scenes from Harvey’s aftermath
What 500-year flooding could look like around five cities
Why we fall for political spin
Leaving downtown at rush hour in America’s largest cities
‘Drug-infested den’ and ‘true American patriots’: Donald Trump’s map of America
Why so many NHL and NBA teams have won back-to-back championships
Why MLB hitters are suddenly obsessed with launch angles
Appalachia comes up small in era of giant coal mines
The United States of oil and gas
How President Trump’s inaugural speech echoed past presidents
