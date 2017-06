Coverage of former FBI director James B. Comey’s testimony looked about the same across cable news channels. A closeup of a senator forming a question, a wide show of the room — there’s just not much to show on TV. But the ALL CAPS text in the bar at screen bottom differentiates networks, exposing what they want viewers to take away from the hearing.

[Trump claims ‘vindication’ from Comey testimony, calls him a ‘leaker’ ]

These captions — also called chyrons or lower-thirds — are windows into how different networks interpret the same reality.

We captured what three big news networks displayed throughout the hearing. A few times a minute, this page updated with what the networks were currently showing.

[Analysis: 7 telling moments from the Comey hearing, in cable-news captions ]

Pay attention to the quotes networks display. Do they tend to be damning for Trump, or more forgiving? Do the captions play it straight or editorialize?