But great teams are a lot deeper than their starters. All in all, there were 44 players that appeared for the Nationals in 2017 and are still part of the organization, although only 25 of them will make the playoff roster.

The timelines below show when each player joined the organization, and how much they’ve played for the Nationals since. We’ve grouped them by how they got to Washington in the first place: through the draft, trades, free agency or international signings.