North Korea launches an ICBM.

Intercontinental ballistic missiles are the fastest, most powerful ballistic missiles, and they are the only kind capable of traveling the approximately 5,000 miles to the United States.

Like all ballistic missiles, ICBMs are powered by rockets in a high, arcing trajectory until gravity pulls the warheads down toward their targets.

They are easy to spot on their way up but hard to intercept because this “boost phase” is very short — less than five minutes for an ICBM. No existing defense system works that quickly. But several ambitious ideas are being developed, such as drones that could zap missiles with lasers shortly after launch.