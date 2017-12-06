During the 2016 election, Donald Trump campaigned on an “America first” philosophy — less foreign intervention, fairer trade deals and stronger borders. Over the first year of his presidency, the Trump administration made changes to several U.S. policies related to those issues, in some cases reversing President Barack Obama’s signature achievements.
Click to jump to a complete timeline for each issue.
Other Trump policy goals remain – after a year – partially or fully unrealized.
Click to jump to a complete timeline for each issue.
That doesn’t mean that Trump was silent on those issues. The president often took to Twitter to admonish China for failing to deter North Korea’s nuclear advancement or criticize the prior administration’s Iran nuclear deal. But what did the Trump White House actually do to follow up on its foreign policy promises?
The Washington Post kept track of 15 national security and foreign policy issues Trump highlighted. Read below how the administration handled each one.
National security
Israeli-Palestinian conflict Trump’s policy
“I have determined that it is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”
— President Trump, December 6, 2017
In December, Trump broke with decades of U.S. policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. He also announced a plan to move the U.S. embassy there from Tel Aviv. Trump’s Jerusalem decision sparked outrage in the international community. The decision did not trigger the mass protests and violence in the Middle East that many had feared, but it did win Trump widespread praise in Israel with the far right and has emboldened the Israeli government to accelerate settlements.
The decision is an example of where the Trump administration appears to have put domestic interests ahead regional ones. It has set back the peace process and the chances of building a regional security alliance against Iran, for little strategic gain except to please a home base.
recent events
January 3 | In a tweet, Trump threatens to cut aid to the Palestinians, saying they have “no appreciation or respect” for payments. Israeli officials say the move has the potential to backfire and could weaken Palestinian leadership in security matters.
December 23, 2017 | The White House vows to stand firm on Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, despite pushback from allies and other world leaders. The next day, Guatemala announces it will move its embassy to Jerusalem, becoming the first country to follow the U.S.’s lead.
December 21, 2017 | In a 128-9 vote, the U.N. overwhelming rejects Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
December 6, 2017 | Trump formally recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and plans to relocate the U.S. Embassy, defying warnings from other Mideast countries and some U.S. allies in a risky move that he insisted would not derail his administration’s efforts to broker a peace deal. The move upend decades of U.S. policy, sparking regional unrest.
August 25, 2017 | Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, finishes his trip to the Middle East as part of a U.S. delegation to help broker peace talks. Kushner met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. While the U.S. promised to continue talks, it did not commit to a two-state solution -- much to the frustration of the Palestinians.
August 5, 2017 | A former top aide to Benjamin Netanyahu agrees to testify against the Israeli Prime Minister as part of a corruption trial, making an indictment increasingly likely.
July 13, 2017 | Trump’s envoy to the Middle East announces a water-sharing agreement between Israel and Palestinians.
June 6, 2017 | The Trump administration warns that the United States could pull out of the U.N. Human Rights Council unless the body ends what Washington calls the whitewashing of dictators’ abuses and unfair attacks on Israel.
June 1, 2017 | President Trump signs the long-standing national security waiver delaying a move of the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
May 23, 2017 | Trump tweets: “Israel, Saudi Arabia and the Middle East were great. Trying hard for PEACE. Doing well.”
May 23, 2017 | President Trump pays his respects at the Jewish Holocaust memorial Yad Vashem with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Trump visits Bethlehem in the West Bank to hold a bilateral meeting with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas. Speaking to the press alongside Abbas, Trump condemns the fatal terrorist bombing of England’s Manchester Arena on the previous night, calling the perpetrators “losers.” Abbas calls for a two-state solution, but Trump does not mention it.
May 22, 2017 | Continuing his tour of the Middle East and Europe, President Trump is met in Tel Aviv by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin. He visits the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and becomes the first sitting U.S. president to visit the Western Wall.
May 3, 2017 | President Trump holds a bilateral meeting and joint news conference with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Washington.
March 26, 2017 | Vice President Pence delivers an evening speech to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) at Washington’s Verizon Center, reaffirming the United States’ commitments to Israeli defense and to preventing Iran’s nuclear program from producing a weapon.
February 15, 2017 | Trump meets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, and calls on Netanyahu to “hold back” the construction of settlements in the West Bank. Trump’s comments on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict prompt United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres to warn against any abandonment of the two-state solution.
February 2, 2017 | President Trump warns Israel that building new settlements in the West Bank “may not be helpful” for a peace deal.
December 28, 2016 | “We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect,” Trump tweets, adding that Israel should “stay strong” until he steps into office.
See earlier events
Syrian civil war Trump’s policy
“My attitude towards Syria and Assad has changed very much.”
— President Trump, April 5, 2017
Obama was widely criticized for what was seen as inaction in the Syrian civil war. His decision not to act on the “red line” ultimatum he declared against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s use of chemical weapons remains to many one of the most scarring events in his administration. In April, Trump was quick to react with a one-off strike of his own after the Syrian government killed scores of civilians in an apparent chemical attack. But the attack was mostly seen as a show of force rather than part of a broad strategy in the war-torn country.
Pentagon officials have emphasized they will keep the United States out of the conflict, but Secretary of State Rex Tillerson announced in January 2018 that U.S. troops will stay in Syria to counter “strategic threats” from Iran. Tillerson cited a range of policy goals that extend far beyond the defeat of the Islamic State as conditions for American troops to go home.
recent events
November 22, 2017 | The Trump administration looks to expand its goals in Syria beyond routing the Islamic State to include a political settlement of the country’s civil war. U.S. officials say they are hoping to use the ongoing presence of U.S. troops in northern Syria to pressure Assad to make concessions at U.N.-brokered peace talks in Geneva. The move could draw the United States into conflict with both Syria and Iran.
November 21, 2017 | Trump and Putin talk on the phone for more than an hour, a conversation that focused mostly on Syria. Trump and Putin talk on the phone for more than an hour, a conversation that mostly focuses on Syria. Putin tells Trump that he had secured a commitment from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to cooperate with the Russia’s new initiatives in Syria, including constitutional reforms and presidential and parliamentary elections, the Kremlin said.
July 19, 2017 | Trump decides to end the CIA’s covert program of arming and training anti-Assad rebels in Syria, a move that is likely to please Russia. The program was part of a policy begun by the Obama administration in 2013 to pressure Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step aside.
July 7, 2017 | The United States and Russia agree to collaborate on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.
June 26, 2017 | The White House issues a statement warning that Assad will pay a “heavy price” if he conducts another chemical attack. The statement says the United States has reason to believe Syria is preparing for another attack.
April 12, 2017 | Trump says he has “no plans” to send U.S. ground troops into Syria. Trump calls Assad an “evil person” and denounces Russia’s support for the regime.
April 11, 2017 | The Trump administration releases a U.S. intelligence report indicating that a Russian-made, Syrian-piloted aircraft dropped a munition with sarin nerve agent over Idlib province. The findings are meant to discredit Russia’s claims that the Syrian government did not use chemical weapons to attack its own people.
April 9, 2017 | Haley and Tillerson double-down on their criticisms of Assad and Russia’s role in Syria, but they stop short of calling for Assad’s imminent departure.
April 7, 2017 | Trump orders a strike on a Syrian airfield in retaliation for the chemical attack. Trump says the strikes were conducted as a “vital national security interest” to the United States to prevent the spread of chemical weapons. Russia blames the strike on Syrian rebels.
April 5, 2017 | Trump makes his first significant comments on the Syrian chemical weapon strike, saying: “It crossed a lot of lines for me. When you kill innocent children, innocent babies — babies, little babies — with a chemical gas that is so lethal . . . that crosses many, many lines, beyond a red line.”
April 4, 2017 | Scores of Syrians, including women and children, die in an apparent chemical attack by the Syrian military on the town of Khan Sheikhoun. Trump blames Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons on Obama’s “weakness.”
March 30, 2017 | Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, says removing Assad from power is no longer a priority.
February 28, 2017 | Russia and China veto a U.N. Security Council resolution sponsored by the United States that would have imposed new sanctions on Syria for using chemical weapons. At the U.N., Haley strongly criticizes Russia, saying, “If you are allies with Russia and China, they will cover the backs of their friends who use chemical weapons to kill their own people.” Russia calls the statement “outrageous.”
See earlier events
North Korea’s nuclear threat Partially or fully unrealized policy
“Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!”
— President Trump, January 2, 2018
After taking office, Trump has repeatedly accused previous presidents of failing to deal with the North Korean nuclear issue, saying it now falls to him to handle it. But his approach has borne many of the same hallmarks as the Obama administration’s “strategic patience” policy. He has used a combination of diplomatic barbs and increasingly tough sanctions, both direct and through the United Nations, to try to put “maximum pressure” on Kim Jong Un to change his ways. Trump has, however, done it in notably more colorful language than this predecessors, mocking Kim as “Little Rocket Man” and talking much more often about military options. Still, Trump has conceded that the solution is “not as simple as people would think.”
recent events
January 16 | North Korea’s official news agency calls Trump a “lunatic” and a “loser” in response to his nuclear button tweet. Meanwhile, Trump called Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss the situation.
January 4 | Trump agrees to delay the annual joint military exercises with South Korea until after the Winter Olympics in what appears to be an effort to avoid antagonizing North Korea.
January 2 | Trump tweets that sanctions are having a “big impact” on the regime and that North Korean soldiers are “dangerously fleeing to South Korea.” Later in the day, he adds that he has his own “button” -- and that it’s “much bigger.”
January 1 | In a New Year’s Day speech, Kim says he has a “nuclear button” but he vowed not to use it unless threatened. He also offered to begin dialogue with South Korea.
December 26, 2017 | The Trump administration imposes sanctions on two North Korean officials who are considered key to their country’s development of ballistic missiles.
December 22, 2017 | The U.N. Security Council votes to place additional sanctions on North Korea after its most recent missile launch.
November 29, 2017 | North Korea lofts a missile 2,796 miles high. With a normal trajectory, the missile has an estimated range of more than 8,000 miles, making it technically capable of reaching the U.S. Capitol.
How four recent launches signaled new leaps in North Korea’s missile capabilities
November 20, 2017 | Trump re-designates North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism, a move aimed at increasing pressure over the country’s nuclear weapons and missile program. The George W. Bush administration removed Pyongyang from the list in 2008. Trump called the decision “a very critical step” that “should’ve happened a long time ago.”
September 21, 2017 | Trump announces an executive order that grants authority to the Treasury Department to enforce economic sanctions on North Korea and companies and individuals that do business with the rogue nation in Northeast Asia.
September 19, 2017 | Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, Trump threatens to “totally destroy North Korea” as well as target rogue regimes. “Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself,” Trump said, referring to a nickname he gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Twitter.
September 14, 2017 | North Korea fires another missile that flies over the Japanese island of Hokkaido. The missile was launched from a site near Pyongyang, according to South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff.
September 11, 2017 | The U.N. Security Council agrees unanimously to impose the toughest sanctions yet against North Korea. The sanctions intend to deprive the country of the income it needs to maintain its nuclear and ballistic missile program.
September 3, 2017 | North Korea carries out its sixth nuclear test -- the first since Trump took office. The reclusive nation claims the nuclear device was a hydrogen bomb capable of reaching the United States.
August 30, 2017 | “Talking is not the answer!” Trump tweets as Mattis meets with South Korea’s defense minister at the Pentagon. Mattis tells reporters: “We’re never out of diplomatic solutions.”
August 29, 2017 | In an unprecedented move, North Korea launches a ballistic missile that flies over Japan. In response, Trump says “all options are on the table.”
August 25, 2017 | North Korea launches three short-range missiles into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan in what some say is a response to the ongoing military exercises between the United States and South Korea.
August 22, 2017 | The Treasury Department places sanctions on Chinese and Russian individuals and companies it said had conducted business with North Korea in an effort to further isolate the country.
August 17, 2017 | Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis clarify that the Trump administration’s North Korea policy is focused on diplomatic and economic pressure.
August 10, 2017 | Trump escalates his rhetoric on North Korea, saying his earlier statement may not have been “tough enough.”
August 9, 2017 | Trump says he will “renovate and modernize” the U.S. nuclear arsenal. Officials say Trump’s threats to North Korea from the previous day were unscripted and spontaneous. North Korea says Trump lacks reason and that its plan to attack Guam will be complete by mid-August.
August 8, 2017 | Trump warns North Korea that it will be faced with “fire and fury” if continues to threaten the United States. It is his harshest language yet against the regime. North Korea responds by saying it is reviewing plans to target the U.S. territory Guam, according to state media.
August 8, 2017 | In a new confidential assessment, U.S. analysts say that North Korea has successfully produced a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside its missiles.
August 5, 2017 | The U.N. Security Council votes unanimously on a U.S.-sponsored resolution to impose new sanctions on North Korea.
August 1, 2017 | Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells reporters “We are trying to convey to the North Koreans: ‘We are not your enemy, we are not your threat. But you are presenting an unacceptable threat to us, and we have to respond.’”
July 21, 2017 | The Trump administration announces a restriction on U.S. citizens traveling to North Korea in an apparent response to the detention of three U.S. citizens and the death of a young University of Virginia student.
July 5, 2017 | U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley calls the North Korean nuclear launch “a clear and sharp military escalation” and calls for new U.N. sanctions.
July 4, 2017 | North Korea launches a test of what appears to be an intercontinental ballistic missile. Military officials and missile experts confirm that Pyongyang can now strike targets thousands of miles away.
June 30, 2017 | Trump denounces North Korea’s “reckless and brutal” regime alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a show of solidarity, but doesn’t provide further details of U.S. policy.
June 29, 2017 | The Treasury Department announces new sanctions against North Korea targeting a Chinese bank that is accused of financing the regime. President Trump hosts South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House.
June 28, 2017 | National security adviser H.R. McMaster says Trump’s strategy toward North Korea is a different approach than previous administrations. “The president asked us to prepare a range of options, including a military option that no one wants to take,” McMaster said.
June 20, 2017 | Trump tweets that China has failed to rein in North Korea: “While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!” White House press secretary Sean Spicer says the U.S. is “moving further away” from direct engagement with Pyongyang following Warmbier’s death.
June 14, 2017 | Tillerson says the Trump administration has asked China to act against Chinese businesses and individuals helping North Korea to evade international sanctions.
June 13, 2017 | Warmbier, in a coma, is released by North Korea after being held for more than a year. Three other U.S. citizens remain in prison.
June 12, 2017 | Mattis declares North Korea the No. 1 threat that the United States faces, moving it above Russia. Meanwhile, Yun meets with three Americans still detained in North Korea while attempting to secure Warmbier’s release.
June 6, 2017 | Officials from North Korea’s Foreign Ministry meet Joseph Yun, the U.S. special representative to North Korea, in New York. The topic of discussion is the deteriorating health of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student held in Pyongyang. Yun prepares to travel to North Korea with the intent to secure Warmbier’s release.
May 15, 2017 | The White House once again calls for tougher sanctions against North Korea following a ballistic missile test by the regime.
May 4, 2017 | Joseph Yun, the U.S. special representative to North Korea, meets top North Korean Foreign Ministry officials in Oslo, Norway. North Korea agrees to allow Swedish diplomats to visit with American detainees. The back-channel deal is a hopeful sign that relations might improve.
May 3, 2017 | Tillerson says the administration is just at the beginning stages of its campaign to pressure North Korea to give up nuclear weapons, and will negotiate with Pyongyang “when conditions are right.”
May 2, 2017 | Trump says he would be “honored” to meet Kim Jong Un, opening the potential of dialogue between the two leaders.
April 29, 2017 | A North Korean midrange ballistic missile fails shortly after launch.
April 28, 2017 | Approaching his 100th day in office, Trump says that conflict with North Korea is “immediate” but that he still seeks diplomacy.
April 27, 2017 | Trump praises Chinese President Xi’s approach to North Korea but warns of a possible “major, major conflict.”
April 27, 2017 | Trump insists South Korea should pay $1 billion for the missile defense system, aggravating the South Korean government. Trump has stated previously during the campaign that Seoul should pay more for its own defense.
April 26, 2017 | The U.S. military begins installing the controversial missile defense system THAAD in South Korea, despite protests from the likely winner of South Korea’s upcoming presidential election and criticism from China.
April 24, 2017 | Trump asks the U.N. Security Council to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang. China’s Xi urges restraint. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announces new sanctions against the Syrian government in response to the chemical weapons attack on April 4.
April 23, 2017 | North Korea detains another U.S. citizen at its airport, bringing the number of Americans held by the regime to four.
April 18, 2017 | Pictures posted by the U.S. Navy reveal that the USS Carlson was actually sailing away from the Korean Peninsula, contradicting claims that it was steaming north as a show of force against North Korea.
April 16, 2017 | North Korea fires a missile, but it fails.
April 15, 2017 | North Korea marks the birth anniversary of its founder with a massive military parade.
April 14, 2017 | The Trump administration adopts a new North Korea strategy calling for “maximum pressure and engagement,” but not regime change.
April 13, 2017 | Trump says that the North Korea nuclear issue is more complicated than he thought after talking to China’s Xi. “After listening for 10 minutes, I realized it’s not so easy. I felt pretty strongly that they had a tremendous power [over] North Korea. . . . But it’s not what you would think,” Trump told the Wall Street Journal.
April 12, 2017 | Trump says that the U.S. is sending a powerful “armada” of naval vessels to the Korean Peninsula.
April 11, 2017 | “North Korea is looking for trouble. If China decides to help, that would be great. If not, we will solve the problem without them! U.S.A.” Trump tweets
April 9, 2017 | The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier is dispatched toward the Korean Peninsula as a show of force.
April 4, 2017 | North Korea fires a missile on the eve of a summit between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
March 22, 2017 | North Korea fires a missile that explodes within seconds. It is a reassuring sign for observers who worry about the advancement of North Korea’s weapons program.
March 18, 2017 | North Korea conducts a rocket engine test “of historic significance.” The test coincides with Tillerson’s visit to China.
March 18, 2017 | China urges the United States to remain “coolheaded” over North Korea and not to turn its back on dialogue. Tillerson says that all options are on the table and that the Obama holdover policy of “strategic patience” is over.
March 17, 2017 | Trump criticizes China’s approach to curtailing North Korea’s nuclear threat in a tweet: “North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been ‘playing’ the United States for years. China has done little to help!”
March 16, 2017 | Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, on his first trip to Asia, says that 20 years of trying to persuade North Korea to abandon its nuclear program had failed and that he was visiting Asia “to exchange views on a new approach.”
March 12, 2017 | North Korea fires four ballistic missiles. Three land in waters near Japan.
March 10, 2017 | South Korean President Park Geun-hye is impeached. The attention turns to her likely successor, Moon Jae-in, and whether he can reset relations with North Korea and China.
March 7, 2017 | Against China’s wishes, the U.S. military begins deploying an advanced defensive missile system to South Korea. The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is designed to shoot down enemy ballistic missiles. China warns of “consequences” for South Korea and the United States over the deployment.
March 6, 2017 | The White House says Trump called the leaders of Japan and South Korea to reaffirm U.S. commitment to stand against North Korea following the provocation.
March 5, 2017 | North Korea launches four missiles. The regime claims it was practicing to hit U.S. military bases in Japan.
March 2, 2017 | Trump warns that the United States will take unilateral action against North Korea if China doesn’t step in to help. “China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t,” Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times.
February 18, 2017 | China says it’s cutting off coal imports from North Korea in accordance with U.N. Security Council sanctions. The move is aimed to persuade Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and missile program.
February 12, 2017 | North Korea tests a new midrange ballistic missile in its first major challenge to Trump as president.
January 2, 2017 | Trump tweets: “North Korea just stated that it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the U.S. It won’t happen!”
See earlier events
Afghanistan Partially or fully unrealized policy
“Our troops will fight to win.”
— President Trump, in a speech announcing a new strategy for Afghanistan, August 21, 2017
The 16-year war against the Taliban is at a stalemate, as the country’s security situation spirals out of control. Although Obama officially ended the U.S. combat mission there, more than 14,000 U.S. troops remain to train local forces and conduct counterterrorism operations. U.S. military officials have requested thousands of additional troops to help assist Afghan military forces as the Taliban has surged. In a speech in August, Trump announced a new strategy that would be likely to include an increase of troops to the war effort.
Afghan critics and analysts worry that the Trump administration is downplaying the country’s political problems and doing little to press for peace talks, but rather seeking a “victory” over the Taliban. Many see that goal as simplistic and unrealistic, especially given the small number of U.S. troops being added. There is also a sense of what some see as military melodrama – such as dropping the “Mother of All Bombs” and bombing Taliban drug labs – as substitutes for dealing with the thornier issues of official corruption and widening Taliban influence. Under new rules of engagement, U.S. and Afghan forces are conducting an average of 15 airstrikes a day compared to a total of 65 in all of 2016. - Pamela Constable contributed to this report.
recent events
January 16 | New data shows that the U.S. maintained heavy airstrikes in Afghanistan through the month of December, signaling a more aggressive strategy. In previous years, airstrikes would drop during the holiday season after summer highs.
January 2 | A U.S. Special Forces soldier is killed in Nangarhar province Achin district after he came under small-arms fire while on a foot patrol. Four other service members were wounded in the incident.
December 22, 2017 | In a speech during an unannounced trip to the country, Mike Pence says that new U.S. strategy in Afghanistan is “already bearing fruit.”
December 5, 2017 | The U.S. military announces the death of Omar bin Khatab, a top leader of al-Qaeda. He was the most senior leader killed in Afghanistan since the Taliban was driven from power in late 2001, according to a senior official.
November 20, 2017 | U.S. and Afghan forces launch a series of attacks on the Taliban’s drug labs, marking the start of what could become a long, expanded air war.
November 11, 2017 | Sgt. 1st Class Stephen B. Cribben, 33, a Special Forces communications sergeant, is killed while his unit was engaged in “combat operations” in Logar province.
October 27, 2017 | Chief Warrant Officer Jacob Sims, 36, dies in a helicopter crash in Logar province.
October 23, 2017 | Secretary of State Rex Tillerson makes an unannounced visit to Afghanistan after a series of Taliban attacks left nearly 200 dead in one of the bloodiest weeks of the year.
August 31, 2017 | The administration releases more details about the upcoming Afghan troop surge. The bulk of the 4,000 additional troops will be paratroopers, with additional air and marine support.
August 30, 2017 | The Pentagon acknowledges that the U.S. has roughly 11,000 total troops in Afghanistan, thousands more than the 8,400 cap set by the Obama administration.
August 21, 2017 | Trump reveals the administration’s new strategy for Afghanistan in a prime-time speech to the nation. The new approach includes a modest increase of several thousand troops. In the speech, Trump said the success of the new approach will be determined by conditions on the ground rather than on a specific deadline.
August 16, 2017 | A Green Beret is killed fighting ISIS militants in eastern Afghanistan, bringing the number of U.S. service members killed in the war this year to 10.
August 4, 2017 | Reports emerge that Trump has threatened to fire Army Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. military official in Afghanistan. Nicholson is a highly regarded U.S. military commander who has worked closely with the Afghan military and civilian officials for the past 16 months.
August 2, 2017 | Two U.S. soldiers are killed in Afghanistan when their convoy is hit by a vehicle laden with explosives. The Taliban claims responsibility.
July 20, 2017 | President Trump suggests he might delay sending more troops to Afghanistan. When asked at the Pentagon if he would send more troops, Trump replies: “We’ll see. And we’re doing very well against ISIS. ISIS is falling fast.”
July 17, 2017 | U.S. airstrikes in Afghanistan return to the same level of intensity as 2012, according to military data.
June 18, 2017 | Taliban fighters storm a police base after detonating a suicide car bomb. The attack kills five members of security forces and several civilians.
June 17, 2017 | An Afghan soldier wounds seven U.S. soldiers after opening fire at an Afghan base. It is the second such insider attack in a week.
June 13, 2017 | Trump gives the Pentagon new authority to decide the troop levels in Afghanistan. The decision raises concerns among experts, who warn the White House and Congress should be careful not to give the Pentagon a blank check.
May 31, 2017 | A powerful truck bomb decimates a high-security district of Kabul, killing at least 150 people and sparking days of protests.
April 24, 2017 | Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrives in Kabul in a surprise visit to assess the situation. Afghanistan’s defense minister and Army chief resign.
April 21, 2017 | Taliban fighters, disguised as Afghan personnel, kill more than 140 Afghan soldiers at a military base. It is a huge blow to the country’s security situation. The attack is the single deadliest carried out by the Taliban against the military in its 16 years of fighting.
April 13, 2017 | The U.S. military drops a 22,000-pound bomb on an Islamic State hideout in eastern Afghanistan. The bomb is one of the largest munitions in the U.S. military’s inventory.
April 8, 2017 | Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar, a special forces operator, is killed by small-arms fire in fighting the Islamic State. It is the first combat death in Afghanistan in 2017.
See earlier events
War on ISIS Partially or fully unrealized policy
″[ISIS is] a network of lawless savages that have slaughtered Muslims and Christians, and men, women and children of all faiths and beliefs.”
— President Trump, October 17, 2017
Trump said repeatedly during his campaign that he would replace the Obama administration’s strategy against the Islamic State, primarily in Syria and Iraq, with a far tougher policy that would quickly destroy the militants. Although he has expanded military authorities and added some additional Special Operations forces aiding U.S. proxies in Syria, Trump’s strategy is largely identical to that of his predecessor.
Iraqi security forces, with U.S. assistance on the ground and in the air, retook the Iraqi city of Mosul in an offensive that began under Obama. A similar offensive in Raqqa ended in October, when the U.S.-led coalition announced it cleared the militants from the Islamic State’s de facto capital in Syria. Yet U.S. and coalition airstrikes in the crowded urban environments of the two cities have led to an increasing number of civilian casualties, leaving the Pentagon struggling to explain a sudden surge in the death toll.
recent events
January 11 | On Twitter, the Pentagon’s senior enlisted service member warns ISIS that they need to “surrender or die.”
January 4 | The Trump administration announces it will suspend most security assistance to Pakistan, claiming it has failed to act against extremists.
December 9, 2017 | Iraqi forces regain control over the Syrian border and declare victory over ISIS, which has no more territory under its control in the region.
October 20, 2017 | A U.S.-backed force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces declares ISIS forces vanquished from the Islamic State’s onetime Syria capital of Raqqa, effectively declaring an end to the military operation there.
October 16, 2017 | Iraqi forces take control of Kirkuk, a city that had been under Kurdish security control before Islamic State’s rise.
September 9, 2017 | U.S.-backed forces in Syria announce “Operation Jazeera Storm,” a new offensive to clear ISIS militants from the group’s most important remaining stronghold.
August 30, 2017 | U.S.-led airstrikes block ISIS fighters traveling on a bus a convoy of hundreds of Islamic State fighters trying to escape to eastern Syria. The deal was negotiated by Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.
August 20, 2017 | The Trump administration asks the Supreme Court for full enforcement of travel ban.
July 11, 2017 | Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declares the nine-month battle for the city of Mosul officially over.
June 6, 2017 | U.S.-backed forces begin the “long and difficult” battle to capture the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, the Islamic State’s de facto capital, the U.S.-led coalition fighting the extremist group said Tuesday.
April 13, 2017 | The U.S. military drops a 22,000-pound bomb on an Islamic State hideout in eastern Afghanistan. The bomb is one of the largest munitions in the U.S. military’s inventory.
April 11, 2017 | A U.S. drone strike in Syria kills at least 18 allied members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). It is the worst friendly-fire incident of the war against ISIS.
April 10, 2017 | The Pentagon struggles to respond as to why more civilians are dying in the campaign against ISIS. Some point to the fact that the fight has intensified; others say it’s Trump’s new strategy.
March 22, 2017 | Secretary of State Tillerson hosts a summit of 68 nations in Washington to discuss anti-ISIS strategy.
March 8, 2017 | Additional U.S. forces deploy to Syria to support the fight against the Islamic State in the Syrian city of Raqqa.
February 28, 2017 | In his address to Congress, Trump says he has directed the Pentagon to “demolish and destroy” the Islamic State.
February 20, 2017 | Mattis makes his first trip to Iraq as the defense secretary to determine what is needed in the campaign against the Islamic State. Mattis rejects Trump’s suggestion that the United States is after Iraq’s oil.
January 28, 2017 | Trump orders the Pentagon to deliver a plan within 30 days on how to defeat the Islamic State.
See earlier events
Russia Partially or fully unrealized policy
“He said he didn’t meddle. I asked him again. You can only ask so many times.”
— President Trump, November 11, 2017
Trump vowed during his campaign to improve relations with Russia, but they’ve since soured under the cloud of ongoing U.S. investigations into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Moscow’s hopes that Trump would move to lift some of the sanctions imposed by the Obama administration for Russian intervention in Ukraine have not been realized. Congress, and many within Trump’s administration, are opposed to any easing of the measures.
Lawmakers signed a bill in August 2017 that not only placed sanctions on Russia but limited Trump’s ability to negotiate on sanctions without congressional approval. As a result, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the reduction of U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia by 755 people, spurring another response from the United States: closing three Russian diplomatic facilities in San Francisco, New York and Washington. In December, the Trump administration labeled Russia and China as competitors that threaten the United States and wish to realign global power in their interest.
recent events
January 9 | Russia indirectly accuses the U.S. of assisting in a series of drone attacks on Russian bases in Syria.
December 18, 2017 | In a softer-than-expected national security address, Trump lays out a broad “America first” strategy and calls China and Russia “rival powers” of America.
December 17, 2017 | Putin thanks Trump for a CIA tip that led to the thwarting of a terrorist attack in St. Petersburg.
December 14, 2017 | A year into his presidency, Trump continues to deny U.S. intelligence stating Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.
November 21, 2017 | Trump and Putin talk on the phone for more than an hour, a conversation that mostly focuses on Syria. Putin tells Trump that he had secured a commitment from Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to cooperate with the Russia’s new initiatives in Syria, including constitutional reforms and presidential and parliamentary elections, the Kremlin said.
November 11, 2017 | In Vietnam, Trump says he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is sincere when he denies that Moscow meddled in the presidential election. “He said he didn’t meddle,” Trump said, answering questions from reporters on Air Force One.
October 27, 2017 | The State Department reveals 39 companies and government organizations that support Russia and warns that they could be hit with sanctions for doing significant business with the country.
August 31, 2017 | The Trump administration orders three Russian diplomatic facilities in San Francisco, New York and Washington closed following the expulsion of American diplomats from Russia. The State Department said the facilities, which are smaller than the main Russian Embassy in Washington, must shut down on Sept. 2.
August 22, 2017 | The Treasury Department places sanctions on Chinese and Russian individuals and companies it said had conducted business with North Korea in an effort to further isolate the country.
August 2, 2017 | Trump reluctantly signs a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia. In a statement, Trump calls the bill “seriously flawed.”
July 30, 2017 | Putin orders the U.S. diplomatic missions in Russia to reduce their staff by 755 people in retaliation to the sanctions.
July 28, 2017 | In retaliation to the Russia sanctions bill, Moscow says it plans to seize two U.S. properties in Russia and orders a significant reduction of the American embassy staff. The measures are similar in structure to sanctions the Obama administration imposed on Russia in December 2016, though the number of American diplomats slated for expulsion appears to be far more sweeping.
July 25, 2017 | After striking a tentative deal to expand the Russia-Iran bill’s scope to include North Korea sanctions as well, the House forces the issue with a decisive, sweeping vote in favor of the legislation. The measure preserves Congress’ power to block the president on Russia sanctions changes, despite White House pressure. The sanctions include measures targeting Russia’s defense, intelligence, energy, railways, metals and mining sectors over Moscow’s interference in the wars in Ukraine and Syria, and alleged meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections.
July 18, 2017 | White House announces it will formally nominate former Utah governor Jon Huntsman as the U.S. ambassador to Russia. Russian politician Anatoly Antonov approved to serve as Russia’s ambassador to Washington.
July 18, 2017 | Trump met with Putin for an additional hour at a dinner for world leaders during the G20 summit in Germany. The meeting was previously undisclosed. Trump left his seat to sit next to Putin, who was with his official interpreter.
July 17, 2017 | Russia continues to demand the return of two diplomatic compounds the United States seized in 2016 as punishment for Moscow’s interference in the presidential election. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov calls it “robbery in broad daylight.”
July 9, 2017 | Trump promises to “move forward in working constructively with Russia” after his meeting with Putin.
July 7, 2017 | Trump meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit. Trump said he “strongly pressed” Putin twice about Russia’s interference in the U.S. election, but said Putin denied it.
June 29, 2017 | The Senate “fixes” the problems House leaders identified in the Russia sanctions bill, sending it back to the House. House Democrats are up in arms, as they feel the changes have cost them their ability to block the president from changing Russia policy.
June 20, 2017 | President Trump meets with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko at the White House, as expanded sanctions against Russia are announced.
June 15, 2017 | The Senate overwhelmingly approves tougher sanctions against Iran and Russia, setting up a potential showdown with Trump. The measures include language that would prevent Trump from scaling back sanctions against Moscow without first seeking congressional approval – a provision the administration lobbies hard against. The Senate also included an amendment to the bill that reaffirms U.S. commitment to NATO. But the House argues there are procedural violations in the bill, setting off weeks of negotiations about how to change the bill.
May 25, 2017 | National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, who briefed reporters aboard Air Force One en route to the G-7 meeting, said the president is “looking” at additional sanctions against Russia. “Right now,” he said, “we don’t have a position.”
May 16, 2017 | McMaster defends Trump’s disclosure of classified information, describing the conversation with Lavrov and Kislyak as “wholly appropriate.”
May 15, 2017 | National security adviser H.R. McMaster and Tillerson issue denials to allegations that Trump shared certain classified information with Lavrov and Kislyak.
May 10, 2017 | Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office. The Post would later report that Trump revealed highly classified information in the meeting.
May 2, 2017 | Trump speaks by phone with Putin. The two leaders discuss the Syrian civil war, terrorism and North Korea. A day later, Putin says Trump told him that he supports establishing safe zones in Syria. “As far as I understood, the American administration supports these ideas,” Putin says.
April 13, 2017 | Trump tweets: “Things will work out fine between the U.S.A. and Russia. At the right time everyone will come to their senses & there will be lasting peace!” His optimistic tone runs counter to senior members of his national security team.
April 12, 2017 | Secretary of State Tillerson meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. At a joint news conference, they agree to improve their relations with bilateral dialogue. Tillerson later meets with President Putin at the Kremlin.
April 11, 2017 | The White House accuses Russia of attempting to cover up a Syrian chemical attack with the use of disinformation tactics.
April 10, 2017 | Trump administration officials demand Russia drops its support of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
April 9, 2017 | Trump tweets: “Sanctions were not discussed at my meeting with President Putin. Nothing will be done until the Ukrainian & Syrian problems are solved!”
February 2, 2017 | Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley declares to the U.N. Security Council that sanctions against Russia for its intervention into Ukraine would not be lifted until Russia reverses its annexation of Crimea.
See earlier events
NATO Partially or fully unrealized policy
“I said it was obsolete. It’s no longer obsolete.”
— President Trump, April 12, 2017
During the campaign, Trump was a consistent critic of NATO, accusing European members of not paying their fair share for their joint defense and calling the 28-member (now 29) alliance “obsolete.” Although he has taken some steps to ameliorate the breach, Trump’s antagonism toward NATO has made European leaders wary of the commitment from the United States to help allies in collective defense, leading German Chancellor Angela Merkel to say Europe “must take our fate into our own hands.”
In a November speech after his 12-day trip to Asia, Trump insisted his approach to foreign policy has led NATO to contribute more toward collective defense. “NATO, believe me, is very happy with Donald Trump,” he said. NATO members agreed in June to increase their defense spending by 4.3 percent.
recent events
December 22, 2017 | Russian submarines step up their presence near critical underseas data cables, prompting NATO to reestablish a command post to help secure the North Atlantic.
December 15, 2017 | The outgoing U.S. Army Europe commander says America’s continued commitment to NATO in the face of Russian aggression is in Washington’s interest.
June 29, 2017 | NATO’s secretary general says thousands of troops have been requested to help the Afghan military fight back against a resurgent Taliban. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he is confident that he will receive commitments from other NATO countries for his upcoming strategy in the country.
June 28, 2017 | NATO allies announce plans to boost defense spending by 4.3 percent this year, partly a response to Trump’s pressure. “We have really shifted gears,” NATO’s secretary general says.
June 9, 2017 | Trump, standing alongside the president of Romania, publicly endorses NATO’s Article 5 collective defense commitment.
May 30, 2017 | Trump fans the flames of a feud between him and Merkel by tweeting: “We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military. Very bad for U.S. This will change.”
May 28, 2017 | German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe “really must take our fate into our own hands,” offering a stark declaration of a new chapter in U.S.-European relations.
May 25, 2017 | Trump criticizes NATO leaders in Brussels for not spending enough money on their own defense. There is widespread disappointment among NATO leaders when Trump does not explicitly reaffirm America’s commitment to Article 5, the joint defense pact that states an attack on one country is an attack on all.
April 12, 2017 | Trump said NATO is “no longer obsolete” during a joint news conference with Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO secretary general. The statement reverses his previous opinion on the alliance.
March 23, 2017 | In a Time interview, Trump repeats false claims that NATO is not focused on terrorism and says that he alone knew NATO members were not meeting their goals. The Obama administration has also pushed member countries to contribute more. “NATO, obsolete, because it doesn’t cover terrorism. They fixed that, and I said that the allies must pay. Nobody knew that they weren’t paying. I did. I figured it,” he said.
March 19, 2017 | Germany rejects Trump’s NATO claim. Germany’s defense says the country has “no debt account in NATO.”
March 18, 2017 | Trump says Germany owes America “vast sums of money” for NATO. The statement is inaccurate. All NATO countries have committed to spending 2 percent of their GDP on their defense budgets by 2024, but they do not owe the United States money.
February 6, 2017 | As president, Trump says he supports NATO but asks that members “make their full and proper financial contribution to the NATO alliance.”
January 15, 2017 | President-elect Trump calls NATO “obsolete,” alarming European allies. Trump repeats the claim that NATO is not focused on terror, a proven falsehood. NATO has sent troops to Afghanistan and has an established counterterrorism agenda.
January 12, 2017 | During his confirmation hearing, Defense Secretary-designee Jim Mattis says NATO is “the most successful military alliance probably in modern history, maybe ever.” The words contradict Trump’s message that NATO is out of date.
See earlier events
Trade
Cuba Trump’s policy
“It’s hard to think of a policy that makes less sense than the prior administration’s terrible and misguided deal with the Castro regime.”
— President Trump, June 16, 2017
The Obama administration announced in December 2014 that it would normalize ties with the Castro regime. Diplomatic relations, severed more than a half-century ago, were restored and new regulations expanded travel and trade. Trump, who promised to roll back the changes, initiated a partial reversal in June, although new regulations that would newly restrict American visits to the island and restrict certain kinds of commerce have not yet been promulgated.
recent events
January 9 | Responding to the FBI report, State Department officials stand behind their assertion that U.S. personnel in Cuba were deliberately attacked, and raise the possibility that a virus was used.
January 6 | An FBI report finds no evidence that American diplomats in Havana were the victims of attacks with an unknown weapon.
November 8, 2017 | The Trump administration reverses some of Obama’s Cuba policies in a promised crackdown on travel and business with the island. Under the new rules, most individual visits to Cuba will no longer be allowed, and U.S. citizens will again have to travel as part of a licensed group, accompanied by a group representative. Americans will also be barred from staying at a long list of hotels and from patronizing restaurants, stores and other enterprises that the State Department has determined are owned by or benefit members of the Cuban government, specifically its security services.
October 31, 2017 | The Trump administration announces it will defend the U.S. embargo of Cuba at the U.N., reversing an Obama policy
October 27, 2017 | In a prime time TV special, Cuba presents a detailed defense against the sonic attack charges from the U.S..
October 3, 2017 | The State Department says it will expel 15 in response to months of unexplained injuries to U.S. diplomats.
September 29, 2017 | The State Department pulls nonessential personnel from its embassy in Havana, and warns Americans not to visit Cuba. The move comes after mysterious injuries and ailments continue to pile up at the embassy, which the State Department describes as “specific attacks” against U.S. diplomats.
August 9, 2017 | The U.S. announces that it expelled two Cuban diplomats in May after State Department employees suffered unexplained physical ailments.
June 16, 2017 | “I am canceling the last administration’s completely one-sided deal with Cuba,” Trump declares in Little Havana, outlining a new Cuba policy that seeks to limit financial deals with the government and places restrictions on travel to the island. The guidelines do not reverse all of Obama’s policies and would not take effect for month.
January 12, 2017 | As one of his last acts in office, President Barack Obama ends the “wet foot, dry foot’” policy for Cubans.
January 11, 2017 | During his confirmation hearing, Secretary of State-nominee Rex Tillerson says Trump is planning to review the Cuba policy on Day One.
November 28, 2016 | Trump indicates his unhappiness with increased Cuba ties. He tweets: “If Cuba is unwilling to make a better deal for the Cuban people, the Cuban/American people and the U.S. as a whole, I will terminate deal.”
November 25, 2016 | Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies. Following his death, then-Republican presidential candidate Trump releases a statement saying his administration would “do all it can to ensure the Cuban people can finally begin their journey toward prosperity and liberty.” He backs off from indicating whether he would break relations with Cuba.
See earlier events
Trans-Pacific Partnership Trump’s policy
“Great thing for the American worker, what we just did.”
— President Trump, January 23, 2017
The Obama administration made this trade agreement among Pacific Rim nations a major priority and signed the final proposal in 2016, after seven years of negotiations. But domestic political support for the agreement – which would have removed thousands of tariffs between the countries, extended U.S. intellectual-property protections and reduced China’s trade dominance in East Asia – quickly flagged before ratification. Trump railed against the TPP during the 2016 election, and as soon as he took power, he withdrew from it. That deal was long seen as an alternative to a Chinese regional economic order. The withdrawal, combined with Trump’s plans to ditch the Paris climate pact, had allies wondering about U.S. reliability.
Into this void stepped China’s Xi, five years into his tenure, powerful and eager to show it. The U.S. retreat has given Xi, the authoritarian leader of one of the world’s most tightly controlled economies, the chance to present himself as a champion of globalization. In November, 11 Pacific Rim countries announced they are resurrecting the trade deal and moving forward without the United States.
recent events
July 5, 2017 | On the eve of the G20 summit, the European Union and Japan agree “in principle” to a major free trade deal following four years of negotiations. The move is seen as indirectly criticizing Trump’s isolationist stance on global trade.
April 18, 2017 | Traveling in Tokyo, Pence indicates that the United States would be interested in negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with Japan.
January 23, 2017 | Trump signs an executive order ending the United States’ participation in the trade partnership. The move was seen as largely symbolic, as the trade deal had become increasingly unpopular with Congress. The United States’ exit makes ratification of the treaty by the other nations virtually impossible.
China Partially or fully unrealized policy
“I don’t blame China. After all, who can blame a country for being able to take advantage of another country for benefit of their citizens?”
— President Trump, on the trade deficit with China, during remarks in Beijing, November 9, 2017
Trump, as president-elect, had Beijing fuming when he accepted a congratulatory phone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. As president, Trump further antagonized China when his administration, following in the footsteps of its predecessors, approved a $1.4 billion arms deal with Taiwan. The Taiwan issue, along with North Korea tensions and China’s ongoing territorial expansion in the South China Sea, has challenged the warmer relationship Trump hoped would blossom as he held multiple meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Trump had criticized China as a “currency manipulator” and has repeatedly called the U.S. trade relationship with China unfair. But on a trip to the country in November, Trump softened his tone, saying that he has “great respect” for Xi and that he doesn’t blame China for its “one-sided” relationship. In December, the Trump administration struck a harsher tone, labeling both China and Russia as competitors that wish to realign global power in their interest.
recent events
January 16 | Trump meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping in D.C. to discuss trade and North Korea.
December 29, 2017 | Trump claims that China was caught “red handed” selling oil to North Korea in spite of U.N. sanctions, but the Chinese government denies any wrongdoing.
December 19, 2017 | In a softer-than-expected national security address, Trump lays out a broad “America first” strategy and calls China and Russia “rival powers” of America. In response, the Chinese government calls on the U.S. to “abandon a Cold War mentality” and accept China’s rise.
November 28, 2017 | The Trump administration announces two investigations into the pricing of aluminum products imported into the U.S. from China.
November 14, 2017 | Trump acknowledges that he personally intervened in the case of three UCLA basketball players who were arrested in China, asking President Xi to help resolve the case.
November 9, 2017 | Trump visits China as part of a two-week Asia tour. In a joint appearance with President Xi, he announces nearly two dozen new trade deals valued at $250 billion.
October 24, 2017 | China’s Communist Party formally elevates President Xi Jinping to the same status as party legends Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
October 20, 2017 | China’s President Xi Jinping gives a speech at a gathering of Communist Party leaders outlining a vision of total control.
August 22, 2017 | The Treasury Department places sanctions on Chinese and Russian individuals and companies it said had conducted business with North Korea in an effort to further isolate the country.
August 14, 2017 | Trump signs an executive memorandum ordering an investigation into China’s alleged theft of U.S. intellectual property.
July 5, 2017 | As the North Korea nuclear threat escalates, Trump tweets “Trade between China and North Korea grew almost 40% in the first quarter. So much for China working with us - but we had to give it a try!”
July 3, 2017 | China’s military vows to increase air and sea patrols after the warship incident. Beijing calls it a “military provocation.”
July 2, 2017 | The USS Stethem, an American warship, sails near a disputed island in the South China Sea. It is the second such operation under Trump, continuing Obama’s policy of challenging China’s territorial claims.
June 29, 2017 | The Treasury Department announces new sanctions against North Korea targeting a Chinese bank that is accused of financing the regime.
June 20, 2017 | Ford announces that it will build its next-generation small car in China instead of Michigan. The company had previously announced plans to move production to Mexico, drawing ire from the Trump administration.
June 20, 2017 | Trump tweets that China has failed to rein in North Korea: “While I greatly appreciate the efforts of President Xi & China to help with North Korea, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried!”
June 14, 2017 | Tillerson says the Trump administration has asked China to act against Chinese businesses and individuals helping North Korea to evade international sanctions.
May 25, 2017 | The USS Dewey, a Navy destroyer, sails close to a South China Sea island in a “freedom of navigation operation.”
May 12, 2017 | The Trump administration reaches a preliminary trade deal with China to ease market access for a variety of industries, most notably beef and poultry.
April 26, 2017 | The U.S. military begins installing the controversial missile defense system THAAD in South Korea, despite protests from the likely winner of South Korea’s upcoming presidential election and criticism from China.
April 12, 2017 | President Trump indicates that he would no longer seek to label China as a currency manipulator.
April 7, 2017 | Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Trump announce a 100-day plan to improve trade and cooperation between the two nations, concluding the U.S. visit.
April 6, 2017 | Chinese President Xi Jinping is met at Palm Beach International Airport by Secretary of State Tillerson, the start of a two-day visit at Mar-a-Lago.
March 20, 2017 | “The meeting next week with China will be a very difficult one in that we can no longer have massive trade deficits and job losses. American companies must be prepared to look at other alternatives,” Trump tweets.
March 17, 2017 | Trump criticizes China’s approach to curtailing North Korea’s nuclear threat in a tweet: “North Korea is behaving very badly. They have been ‘playing’ the United States for years. China has done little to help!”
March 15, 2017 | China’s premier told the United States on Wednesday that the country doesn’t want a trade war, but if one breaks out, U.S. companies would bear the brunt of it.
March 2, 2017 | Trump warns that the United States will take unilateral action against North Korea if China doesn’t step in to help. “China has great influence over North Korea. And China will either decide to help us with North Korea, or they won’t,” Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times.
February 24, 2017 | As Trump told Reuters that the Chinese were the “grand champions” of currency manipulation, Mnuchin was telling Bloomberg News that any decision to label China a manipulator would only follow a review by the Treasury Department.
February 18, 2017 | China says it’s cutting off coal imports from North Korea in accordance with U.N. Security Council sanctions. The move is aimed at persuading Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and missile program.
See earlier events
NAFTA Partially or fully unrealized policy
“I’ve been opposed to NAFTA for a long time, in terms of the fairness of NAFTA.”
— President Trump, October 11, 2017
The North American Free Trade Agreement, which came into effect in 1994 under President Bill Clinton, greatly reduced trade barriers among Mexico, the United States and Canada. Trump’s stance on NAFTA has seen major swings. He harshly criticized the agreement during his campaign, but early proposals suggested that the administration would seek only minor revisions.
Trump then threatened to withdraw the United States entirely, but backed off after meetings with Canadian and Mexican leaders. He now is seeking to renegotiate aspects of the trade deal with them. In October, Trump warned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that it is “possible” the United States may drop out of NAFTA. “If we can’t make a deal, it’ll be terminated and that will be fine,” Trump said.
recent events
January 11 | In a White House meeting, six Republican senators warn Trump that pulling out of NAFTA altogether could endanger stock prices.
January 10 | A released complaint shows that Canada asked the WTO in December to investigate Washington’s use of punitive duties, ramping up tensions in NAFTA negotiations.
November 14, 2017 | The fifth round of NAFTA negotiations begin. U.S. business groups express concern that the talks could collapse altogether.
October 17, 2017 | The fourth round of NAFTA renegotiations ends in exasperation due to tough U.S. demands, ending chances that the new agreement could come before the end of the year.
August 16, 2017 | The first round of NAFTA renegotiations begin. The negotiations are scheduled to continue throughout the fall, and details of the revised agreement will largely be unavailable during the process. The aim is to complete the deal before early 2018, when campaigning begins in Mexico to replace the term-limited Enrique Nieto.
May 18, 2017 | The administration formally notifies Congress of its intention to renegotiate the agreement, kicking off a 90-day consultation period. The administration says that negotiations will begin as early as Aug. 16.
April 27, 2017 | Facing pressure from Congress, members of his team and leaders from Mexico and Canada, Trump announces that he would not pull out of NAFTA “at this time” and instead would seek to renegotiate.
April 26, 2017 | News breaks that Trump is considering signing an executive action to begin the process of withdrawing from NAFTA.
March 30, 2017 | A draft letter released to Congress outlines seemingly modest changes the administration hopes to make to NAFTA.
See earlier events
Border control
Travel ban Trump’s policy
“That’s right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won’t help us protect our people!”
— President Trump, June 5, 2017
One week into office, Trump sparked protests nationwide by blocking U.S. entry of citizens from seven predominantly Muslim countries and at least temporarily halting entry of refugees, citing national security risks. His executive order was blocked by the courts and subsequently revised by the administration.
In late June, the Supreme Court allowed a partial ban to take effect, saying the ban does not apply to those who have a “bona fide” relationship to a person or entity in the United States. The Trump administration defined the relationship as including children, stepchildren, fiances, parents and certain in-laws, but excluded grandparents, nieces and nephews. The action sparked a debate over who fits that status. In September, the Trump administration announced its third travel ban. The version added three countries – Chad, North Korea and Venezuela – and kept five countries that were included in the original ban: Syria, Yemen, Libya, Somalia and Iran.
recent events
January 19 | The Supreme Court announces that it will review whether President Trump has the authority to ban travelers from certain countries in the name of national security, and issue a ruling by June.
December 22, 2017 | A federal appeals court panel rules the third travel ban violates the law, but the judges put their decisions on hold until the Supreme Court can weigh in.
December 4, 2017 | The Supreme Court rules with the Trump administration to allow full enforcement of the revised travel ban.
November 20, 2017 | A new report from an internal DHS watchdog finds that confusion during the rollout of the first travel ban led federal agents to violate court orders by blocking some travelers from getting on U.S.-bound flights.
November 20, 2017 | The Trump administrations asks the Supreme Court for full enforcement of travel ban.
November 13, 2017 | Federal appeals court panel allows Trump’s third travel ban to partially take effect, blocking visitors with no “bona fide” connection to the U.S.
October 24, 2017 | As the 120-day refugee ban comes to a close, the Trump administration announces that the U.S. will begin accepting refugees again, but with much tougher screenings for applicants from 11 “high-risk” countries.
October 18, 2017 | A federal judge in Maryland issues a halt on the latest version of President Trump’s entry ban, on the basis that Trump’s own words indicated that it was aimed towards Muslims. A U.S. district judge in Hawaii had issued a less complete block a day earlier.
September 27, 2017 | The State Department announces it will cap U.S. refugees at 45,000 in the next fiscal year, the lowest figure in decades. The cap goes into effect on Oct. 1, although the temporary travel ban will block any refugees without a “bona fide connection” to the U.S. until Oct. 24.
September 24, 2017 | On the day that portions of the revised travel ban were set to expire, the administration announces a third version of the ban that targets eight countries. Venezuela and North Korea are included, neither of which are predominantly Muslim. In response to the announcement, the Supreme Court delays its Oct 10. hearing on the ban.
Why Trump’s latest travel ban included these eight countries
September 11, 2017 | The Supreme Court puts a hold on a lower court decision that allowed 24,000 refugees with confirmed sponsors to enter the country. The Supreme Court will consider the merits of the full case on Oct. 10.
July 19, 2017 | The Supreme Court declines to overrule the Hawaii judge’s decision expanding the number of family relationships exempt from the travel ban.
July 13, 2017 | A Hawaii judge rules against the administration’s “narrowly defined list” of close relatives, allowing grandparents and other extended family from the affected countries to visit U.S. relatives.
June 29, 2017 | The State Department releases a list of “close relatives” that will be exempt from the ban. The list does not include grandparents, aunts/uncles and several other extended family relationships. The partial travel ban comes into effect at 8 p.m. EDT. Finances/fiancees are added to the exempt list shortly afterwards.
June 26, 2017 | The Supreme Court partially reinstates the travel ban, giving an exception to “foreign nationals who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.” It agrees to hear arguments on the legality of the overall ban in the fall.
June 12, 2017 | The Ninth Circuit rules against Trump’s revised travel ban, on the grounds that it exceeds executive authority.
June 1, 2017 | The Justice Department appeals to the Supreme Court to reverse the Fourth Circuit ruling and reinstate President Trump’s travel ban.
May 25, 2017 | The Fourth Circuit rules against Trump’s revised travel, on the grounds that it violates the First Amendment prohibition on the establishment of a government religion.
March 29, 2017 | A Hawaii federal judge extends the stay on the revised travel ban. The next day, the Trump administration appeals to the Ninth Circuit.
March 15, 2017 | A Hawaii judge issues a temporary restraining order against the revised ban before it goes into effect. The next day, a Maryland judge issues a nationwide injunction, which the administration appeals to the Fourth Circuit in Virginia.
March 6, 2017 | Trump issues a revised travel ban to go into effect in 10 days. It removes Iraq from the list of affected countries and excludes green card holders, dual nationals, and those who have been granted asylum or refugee status. It also removes all language focused on religious persecution.
February 9, 2017 | The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit rejects the administration’s appeal of the Washington judge’s ruling.
January 29, 2017 | The administration issues a travel ban waiver for U.S. green-card holders from the banned countries. In a statement, Trump insists that “this is not a Muslim ban.”
January 28, 2017 | A New York judge issues an emergency stay, freeing those detained in airports because of the ban.
January 27, 2017 | Trump signs a “travel ban” executive action, blocking U.S. entry by residents of seven countries ― Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen ― for 90 days. The ban suspends refugee programs for 120 days and Syrian refugee programs indefinitely, and it gives priority for future refugee applications to persecuted religious minorities. In an interview, Trump specifically mentions Christian Syrians as a persecuted group that could receive preferential treatment. Protests erupt at airports nationwide as refugees and travelers are detained.
See earlier events
Mexico border wall Partially or fully unrealized policy
“The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it.”
— President Trump, January 18, 2018
Building a southern border wall, funded by Mexico, was one of Trump’s most persistent and striking campaign promises. With the vast budgetary and logistical hurdles involved in building a border wall, Mexican officials believe that the project is still a long way from reality.
In January 2018, the Trump administration proposed spending $18 billion over the next 10 years on the border wall, sparking backlash from Democratic lawmakers. The announcement came amid a potential government shutdown and negotiations over sensitive immigration issues, such as the end for an Obama-era program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation. Trump pushed back after reports emerged that said White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly said some of the president’s hard-line immigration policies were “uninformed” and that his stance on the border wall had “evolved.” In an early-morning tweet, Trump said, “The Wall is the Wall, it has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it.”
recent events
January 5 | The Trump administration lays out a detailed financial blueprint for the border wall, asking Congress for $18 billion over the next decade. The money would pay for 316 miles of new fencing and 407 miles of renovations of existing barriers.
December 29, 2017 | In an interview with the New York Times, Trump indicates that he would not accept any deal on the DACA program that doesn’t also fund construction of a border wall.
December 21, 2017 | The administration proposes a series of new measures to discourage illegal border crossings, including separating children from parents in detention.
December 13, 2017 | Democrats say the Trump administration is planning to pay for the border wall by slashing funding to Homeland Security surveillance technology and freezing pay for federal officers.
December 1, 2017 | Following the acquittal of Jose Ines Garcia Zarat in the death of Kate Steinle, Trump tweets that the U.S. needs to “BUILD THE WALL”. ”#KatesWall” is used by activists on Twitter to condemn the court’s decision. Garcia Zarat, a Mexican immigrant, was in the country illegally at the time of Steinle’s death.
November 24, 2017 | Trump tweets that the American people “Need the WALL, need the BAN!” in response to the Egyptian mosque attack that killed more than 300 people.
October 19, 2017 | A U.S. Border Patrol agent is killed while on patrol in southwest Texas, and another agent is seriously injured. In response, Trump tweets “We will seek out and bring to justice those responsible. We will, and must, build the Wall!”
October 16, 2017 | Prototypes of the Trump border wall begin to take shape this month in Tijuana, Mexico. Companies bidding for the project have until Oct. 26 to finish building them.
September 13, 2017 | Trump agrees to work with Democrats to craft legislation saving DACA ‘dreamers’ from deportation, without also providing wall funding. The next day Trump walks back rumors of the deal, and tweets “The WALL, which is already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls, will continue to be built.”
August 31, 2017 | The Trump administration selects four companies to build prototypes of the border wall, out of over 200 that responded with proposals.
August 22, 2017 | During a rally in Phoenix, Trump threatens to shut down the government if border wall funding is not approved.
August 3, 2017 | The Post releases transcripts of President Trump’s Jan. 27 call with Mexican President Nieto. During the call Trump seems to acknowledge that demanding Mexico pay for the wall has backed him into a political corner, and asks that Nieto stop publicly stating that Mexico will not pay.
July 11, 2017 | The House Appropriations Committee releases a bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security for fiscal year 2018. It includes $1.6 billion for the construction of a border wall.
June 21, 2017 | At a rally, Trump proposes adding solar panels to the border wall so that it “creates energy and pays for itself,” adding that “this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money.”
May 23, 2017 | The White House publishes President Trump’s first full budget proposal. Allocations include $1.6 billion for a Mexican border wall.
April 25, 2017 | Trump backs down, and Republican senators offer a new emergency budget without wall funding. Trump vows that “the wall’s going to get built.”
April 23, 2017 | The president demands that $1.5 billion in funding for the wall be included in an emergency budget being negotiated to avoid a government shutdown. Trump tweets: “Eventually, but at a later date so we can get started early, Mexico will be paying, in some form, for the badly needed border wall.”
February 22, 2017 | Secretary of State Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security Kelly visit Mexico. Trump signed an immigration order the previous day, ordering U.S. authorities to deport all who cross the border illegally.
February 10, 2017 | A leaked document from the Department of Homeland Security puts the price tag of Trump’s wall at $25 billion.
January 27, 2017 | Trump speaks with Peña Nieto for an hour over the phone. Mexico says the two agreed not to publicly discuss funding of the wall.
January 26, 2017 | Peña Nieto cancels his meeting with Trump. Later, the Trump administration proposes that the barrier be funded by a 20 percent import tax on goods from Mexico.
January 25, 2017 | Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto responds to Trump in a televised address, saying Mexico will not pay for the wall. He faces pressure at home to cancel his scheduled meeting with Trump.
January 25, 2017 | Trump signs an executive order to begin “immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border,” although no funding is appropriated.
See earlier events
International treaties
Iran nuclear deal Trump’s policy
“Despite my strong inclination, I have not yet withdrawn the United States from the Iran nuclear deal.”
— President Trump, January 12, 2018
As a candidate and president, Trump said he would reexamine and possibly kill the Iran nuclear deal signed under Obama. The historic agreement negotiated by the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia, Germany and the European Union at least temporarily shut down Tehran’s nuclear weapons program in exchange for easing international sanctions. Some Republican lawmakers hoped Trump would quash the nuclear accord, charging that Iran has violated non-nuclear prohibitions on aiding terrorism and developing ballistic missiles.
In January 2018, Trump extended waivers on sanctions for the third time, therefore extending the nuclear pact once more. However, Trump threatened to “terminate” the deal and called on European allies to fix “significant flaws in the deal, countering Iranian aggression and supporting the Iranian people.”
recent events
January 12 | Trump keeps the Iran nuclear deal alive by waiving sanctions for the third time. The Treasury Department also places sanctions on 14 people and entities for alleged offenses unrelated to Iran’s nuclear industry.
January 4 | The Trump administration sanctions five subsidiaries of an Iranian industrial group that is considered key in the development and production of the country’s ballistic missiles.
January 3 | Trump tweets in support of the anti-government protesters, saying: “Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!”
January 2 | Trump reaffirms his support for the protests in Iran, declaring it is “time for change.”
December 28, 2017 | The largest street protests since the 2009 presidential elections begin in Iran. More than 20 people are killed and thousands are arrested. The demonstrations are tied to the country’s struggling economy and high unemployment.
December 14, 2017 | In an elaborately staged presentation, U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley showcases weaponry that the administration claims is “undeniable” proof that Iran has expanded its support for Houthi rebels in Yemen.
October 13, 2017 | Trump officially disavowed the international nuclear deal with Iran, but did not terminate an agreement he called weak and poorly constructed.
September 14, 2017 | The Trump administration waives nuclear-related sanctions on Iran. But in addition, it places sanctions on 11 companies and people linked to the country’s ballistic-missile program and cyberattacks.
September 13, 2017 | Ahead of his visit to the U.S., Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demands that the nuclear deal be fixed or canceled.
August 31, 2017 | The International Atomic Energy Agency, which is in charge of monitoring Iran’s nuclear activities, certifies that the country is compliant with the Iran nuclear deal.
August 3, 2017 | In response to new U.S. sanctions announced in February, Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi states that “we believe that the nuclear deal has been violated, and we will react appropriately” on public television.
July 17, 2017 | The Trump administration grudgingly certifies that Iran is meeting its terms of the nuclear agreement. However, officials say Trump plans to impose more sanctions on Tehran for “malign activities.”
July 16, 2017 | Iran sentences a Chinese-American student accused of espionage to 10 years in prison. The Princeton graduate student was reportedly detained in 2016. The detention comes at a sensitive time in U.S.-Iranian relations.
July 13, 2017 | The Trump administration weighs plans to recertify Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal. The recertification follows a heated internal debate between those who want to crack down on Iran now and Cabinet officials who are “managing other constituencies” such as European allies.
June 29, 2017 | U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley criticizes Iran for its “destructive and destabilizing” actions while the E.U. and U.N. praise Tehran for implementing the nuclear deal.
May 20, 2017 | Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, one of the original architects of the nuclear deal, is re-elected. He has vowed to continue talks with the West regarding the agreement.
May 5, 2017 | All of Iran’s presidential candidates commit to upholding a nuclear deal with world powers.
April 19, 2017 | Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the deal has failed to quash Iran’s ability and determination to develop atomic weapons.
April 18, 2017 | The State Department officially notified Congress that Iran has met all its commitments under the agreement, a certification required every 90 days. This is the first time the Trump administration has done so.
February 3, 2017 | The Trump administration sanctions Iran in response to its ballistic missile test. They apply to 25 people and entities.
February 2, 2017 | Trump sends a series of tweets saying Tehran should be thankful for a “terrible” nuclear deal.
February 1, 2017 | The Trump administration announces that it has put Iran “on notice” after its ballistic-missile launch. It marks the first public comments from the new administration concerning Iran. Officials say the statements are separate from the nuclear agreement.
See earlier events
Paris agreement Trump’s policy
“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”
— President Trump, June 1, 2017
Trump signaled a major break from the international push to reverse the effects of climate change on June 1, when he announced the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement. The initial commitment was made by the Obama administration: a pledge to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 26 to 28 percent by 2025. The United States will need to wait until 2020 to officially withdraw from the non-binding deal. Domestically, the administration is also attempting to roll back the Clean Power Plan, a regulation aimed at reducing emissions from U.S. power plants.
recent events
November 13, 2017 | The Trump administration pitches efficient coal use at U.N. climate talks in Germany. The event is met with protests.
June 29, 2017 | German Chancellor Angela Merkel vows to defend the Paris agreement ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg, offering a rebuttal to Trump’s decision to pull out. “Whoever believes that the world’s problems can be solved by isolationism and protectionism is making an enormous error,” she said.
June 5, 2017 | The top diplomat at the U.S. embassy in Beijing resigns because of Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.
June 1, 2017 | Trump announces his intent to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement. The decision prompts criticism around the world.
May 27, 2017 | Trump continues to disagree with a majority of G7 leaders on endorsing the Paris climate agreement.
See earlier events
Pamela Constable, Karen DeYoung, Anna Fifield, Loveday Morris and Emily Rauhala contributed to this report. Photos in promo image from Genna Martin/seattlepi.com via AP, Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP and Hassan Ammar/AP.
About this story
Events and key issues compiled from staff reports and reporting from other outlets.
Originally published July 12, 2017.
More stories
Here’s what we know so far about Team Trump’s ties to Russian interests
Here are members of Team Trump who are known to have Russian connections.
How Trump is rolling back Obama’s legacy
During President Trump’s first year in office, Congress and his administration plan to review, revoke and overwrite key parts of his predecessor’s domestic legacy. Here's what he has done so far.