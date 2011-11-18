The unsung astronauts As NASA prepares to launch humans from the U.S. again, the nature of space flight and who does it is changing once more.

Follow The Washington Post on Snapchat, Flipboard and Apple News for an exclusive look inside NASA’s Commercial Crew program.

The company astronaut Chris Ferguson flew with NASA before. Now, he’s returning as a citizen test pilot for the first flight of Boeing’s commercial craft.

Transformers: Space Washington Post Live’s summit on the future of space exploration begins at 9 a.m. Sept. 14. Watch the stream here.

NASA announces crews: These are the first astronauts who will fly in SpaceX and Boeing spacecraft for NASA's Commercial Crew program and relaunch human space flights from U.S. soil. From left: Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins, Bob Behnken, Doug Hurley, Nicole Mann, Chris Ferguson, Eric Boe, Josh Cassada and Sunita Williams. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Will NASA rockets carry a logo? NASA's administrator has directed the agency to look at boosting its brand by selling naming rights to rockets and spacecraft.

Want to be the first to listen? We're exploring space travel in an upcoming podcast and want to hear from you. Share your interests here, and sign up to be notified when it launches.

The change agents Private space enterprises like SpaceX thrive on pushing boundaries and are helping launch a cultural shift at tradition-bound NASA.

Follow NASA's new mission to send people to space.