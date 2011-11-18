The unsung astronauts
As NASA prepares to launch humans from the U.S. again, the nature of space flight and who does it is changing once more.
The company astronaut
Chris Ferguson flew with NASA before. Now, he’s returning as a citizen test pilot for the first flight of Boeing’s commercial craft.
Will NASA rockets carry a logo?
NASA's administrator has directed the agency to look at boosting its brand by selling naming rights to rockets and spacecraft.
The change agents
Private space enterprises like SpaceX thrive on pushing boundaries and are helping launch a cultural shift at tradition-bound NASA.
Target test flight schedule
Boeing and SpaceX were awarded contracts from NASA to develop spacecraft capable of flying crews to the International Space Station. They have been in a race to see which company would fly first.
November 2018: SpaceX Demo-1 (uncrewed)
Late 2018 or early 2019: Boeing Orbital Flight Test (uncrewed)
April 2019: SpaceX Demo-2 (crewed)
Mid-2019: Boeing Crew Flight Test (crewed)
Note: Schedule reflects the most recently released dates by NASA.
