When Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill in April, he replied to dozens of lawmakers’ questions by saying that he’d have his “team” get back to the politician with a full response. Since then, Facebook has been in conversations with the Hill — it has submitted answers to the Senate and has until June 29 to submit answers to the House.
Two months later, how many questions from the hearings have gotten responses? And are they producing good conversations? The Washington Post will track whether Facebook has responded to those questions, and whether those who asked them are satisfied with the answers.
Russia
Has Facebook cooperated with valid law enforcement requests in Russia?
Privacy
Would Mark Zuckerberg be open to change Facebook's "business model in the interest of protecting individual privacy” — and what that means?
Data Collection
How many data points “Facebook has on the average non-Facebook user"?
Bias
How can Facebook determine that it ensures "that its users are being treated fairly and objectively by content reviewers”?
Misinformation
Can Facebook provide information on plans to deploy “new A.I. tools that can proactively catch fake accounts that Russia or others might create to spread misinformation”?
Data Collection
Would Facebook support default settings that limit data collection?
Political Ads
Can you provide details on why Facebook rejected an advertisement from a Michigan state senate candidate?
Diversity
How can Facebook foster a meeting of tech executives to “develop a strategy to increase racial diversity in the technology industry"?
Privacy
How does Facebook plan to implement the portion of Europe’s GDPR privacy law that allows people to “object to the processing of their personal data for marketing purposes"?
Cambridge Analytica
What are the numbers and names of any firms to which Aleksandr Kogan sold information?
Privacy
Is all of a user's information included in your "download your information" tool?
Misinformation
What is Facebook’s role in addressing societal issues raised by information manipulation that “changes to individual privacy don't seem to be sufficient to address"?
Regulation
What are Zuckerberg's and Facebook's thoughts after reviewing the BROWSER Act?
Other
What are Facebook’s plans to improve broadband in rural areas?
Data Collection
Does Facebook believe that “consumers should be able to correct or delete inaccurate personal data that companies have obtained"?
Privacy
Is Facebook working on proposals to “better protect consumer privacy"?
Data Collection
How does Facebook work with the intelligence community to identify concerns, specifically “allowing those who seek to harm our nation's access to information such as the geographical location of members of our Armed Services”?
Data Collection
Is “data that is mined for security purposes also used to sell as part of the business model”?
Bias
Were those responsible for banning Diamond and Silk "held accountable in any way”?
Data Collection
How many Facebook “Like” buttons are there on non-Facebook Web pages?
The Like button appeared on 8.4 million websites covering 2.6 billion Web pages.
Data Collection
How many Facebook “Share” buttons are there on non-Facebook Web pages?
The Share button was on 931,000 websites covering 275 million Web pages.
Data Collection
How many chunks of Facebook pixel code are there on non-Facebook Web pages?
There were 2.2 million Facebook pixels installed on websites.
Cambridge Analytica
Can you say whether the people affected by the Cambridge Analytica breach were "concentrated" in specific states?
Facebook has provided a state-by-state breakdown of those affected.
Regulation
Would you support a rule that would require you to notify your users of a breach within 72 hours?
Facebook is "generally open to the idea of breach notification requirements," but it is a complex issue.
Data Collection
Will you provide examples of apps Facebook has banned?
Around 200 apps from developers including Kogan, AIQ have been suspended.
Data Collection
Will you provide any results of past audits on apps to ensure the data were properly deleted?
Since 2006, Facebook has sent over 1,150 cease and desist letters to over 1,600 targets.
Diversity
Will you allow civil rights organizations to audit Facebook's platform to make sure it's not discriminating against minorities and poor people?
Relman, Dane and Colfax will conduct a comprehensive civil rights assessment of Facebook's services and internal operations.
Data Collection
How long does deleted data sit in backup copies?
In some cases, information can be preserved for an "extended period" if it is part of an investigation. Data from suspended accounts are kept for at least a year.
Cambridge Analytica
How many people were affected by the Cambridge Analytica breach, broken out by state? Specifically Nevadans?
Facebook provided a state-by-state breakdown. In Nevada, 631,032 people were affected.
Data Collection
How long is data retained after an account is deleted?
In some cases, information can be preserved for an "extended period" if it is part of an investigation. Data from suspended accounts are kept for at least a year.
Misinformation
How many automated bots that spread misinformation are there – apart from those created by the Russian-backed Internet Research Agency? Will you provide more specifics on the "tens of thousands of fake accounts" that you have dealt with?
At least 270 accounts have been removed.
Misinformation
Is Facebook developing principles that are going to guide development of AI? What are those details and how will they help with this issue of misinformation?
Facebook believes AI's technical and ethical development go hand-in-hand. Four pillars of focus include "safety, fairness, transparency and accountability."
Privacy
Can you provide more details on a bounty program as it relates to data misuse, not just unauthorized access to data?
The bounty program looks for first-hand reports where data has been "sold, stolen, or used for scams or political influence."
Regulation
Will you submit proposed regulations for Facebook?
Facebook would be happy to review any proposed legislation and provide comments.
Cambridge Analytica
Can you provide specifics about how Facebook employees worked with Cambridge Analytica in the run-up to the 2016 election?
Facebook worked with campaigns to optimize their use of the platform.
Russia
Can you provide information on specific Russian-made Facebook Pages?
We would need more information in order to review the specific pages referenced at the hearing.
Regulation
What are "other specific requests that you agree to support as part of legislation," specifically regarding privacy?
Facebook would be happy to review any proposed legislation and provide comments.
Privacy
Can Facebook users aged 13-17 opt-in to Facebook's call and text tracking?
We do allow 13-17 year olds to opt in, though they have additional protections.
Privacy
Can Facebook track users when they're logged-off? How does Facebook disclose that tracking?
Facebook, like many companies, collects data on people who visit sites with their trackers. It does not sell or share that information with third parties.
Data Collection
Does Facebook collect data that's not "necessarily linked" to Facebook, but gleaned from devices used to access Facebook?
Facebook, like many companies, collects data on people who visit sites with their trackers.
Cambridge Analytica
Does Aleksandr Kogan still have a Facebook account?
Kogan's personal accounts have been suspended.
Cambridge Analytica
To which companies, besides Cambridge Analytica, did Kogan sell data?
SCL, Eunoia Technologies, a researcher at the Toronto Laboratory for Social Neuroscience at the University of Toronto.
Political Ads
How can Facebook be confident that it has excluded entities outside of the United States from posting political ads?
People will need to provide a U.S. driver’s license or passport, last four digits of their Social Security number and a residential mailing address.
Bias
Does Facebook consider itself a "neutral public forum"? If it is engaged in political speech, how does that affect its regulation under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act?
Section 230 allows platforms to moderate content based on their own standards. Facebook does this.
Regulation
Would Facebook share insight on a proposal to "create a stronger privacy right for the individual online through a law" or require a stronger "affirmative opt-in" to be a Facebook user?
Facebook would be pleased to discuss any specific proposals with staff.
Regulation
Would you provide further suggestions for regulation of Facebook and privacy law that promises "permission has to be obtained before their information is used"?
Facebook is generally not opposed to regulation but wants to ensure it is the right regulation.
Regulation
Would you share thoughts on details of a law for a children's privacy bill of rights?
Facebook would be happy to review any proposed legislation and provide comments.
Other
Can Facebook send someone to a meeting in West Virginia to address the sale of opioids?
Yes, we will work with the administration to send a Facebook representative.
