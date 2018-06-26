When Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill in April, he replied to dozens of lawmakers’ questions by saying that he’d have his “team” get back to the politician with a full response. Since then, Facebook has been in conversations with the Hill — it has submitted answers to the Senate and has until June 29 to submit answers to the House.

Two months later, how many questions from the hearings have gotten responses? And are they producing good conversations? The Washington Post will track whether Facebook has responded to those questions, and whether those who asked them are satisfied with the answers.