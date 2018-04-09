Do you trust Mark Zuckerberg?
From the moment the Facebook founder entered the public eye in 2003 for creating a Harvard student hot-or-not rating site, he’s been apologizing. So we collected this abbreviated history of his public mea culpas.
It reads like a record on repeat. Zuckerberg, who made “move fast and break things” his slogan, says sorry for being naive, and then promises solutions such as privacy “controls,” “transparency” and better policy “enforcement.” And then he promises it again the next time. You can track his sorries in orange and promises in blue in the timeline below.
All the while, Facebook’s access to our personal data increases and little changes about the way Zuckerberg handles it. So as Zuckerberg prepares to apologize for the first time in front of Congress, the question that lingers is: What will be different this time?
About this story
Photoillustrations based on photos by Tony Avelar/Bloomberg News, Drew Angerer/Getty Images, Jeff Roberson/AP, Jim Watson/Getty Images, Craig Ruttle/AP, Paul Sakuma/AP, Stephen Lam/Reuters, Jose Gomez/Reuters, Richard Drew/AP.
