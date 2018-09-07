The financial crisis and Great Recession had their roots in American homeownership. Successive presidents from both parties had encouraged more people to attain the American Dream of owning a home.
As housing prices rose — and Wall Street found ways to enable riskier loans — Americans’ wealth climbed too, hitting a peak in 2007. But then the financial crisis and Great Recession hit, devastating Wall Street and causing financial upheaval for tens of millions of Americans. Even as the worst days waned, the crisis and recession profoundly shaped the decade that followed.
How it changed Americans
Most Americans still aren’t as rich as they were before. That’s especially true for African Americans.
Even though the stock market has climbed and the housing market has largely recovered from the crisis, ordinary Americans as of 2016 hadn’t made up all the ground they lost after the financial crisis. That’s especially true for African Americans. Here is the median family wealth by race/ethnicity.
Recession
$200K
White
100K
Hispanic
Black
0
1998
’16
Recession
$200,000
White
100,000
Hispanic
Black
0
1998
2016
Americans coming of age after the Great Recession aren’t buying homes like their parents did.
With home prices rising, mortgage lending constrained and younger Americans burdened with higher levels of student debt, fewer people under 44 own homes than at any time in recent history. Here is the percentage point change in homeownership by age of householder.
Under 35
35 to 44
45 to 54
55 to 64
65 and over
0
-5
Recession
-10
2007
’18
0
65 years and over
55 to 64
45 to 54
-5
Under 35
35 to 44
Recession
-10
2007
2018
Fewer working-age people are working or looking for work.
The unemployment rate today is very low, but the labor force still hasn’t healed completely. Some people lost to the recession may never make it back to work. The low level of labor-force participation deprives the economy of workers at a time when the baby boomer retirement wave also means fewer people are in jobs. Here is the percentage point change in the civilian labor force participation rate since 1997 for people ages 25 to 54.
Recession
0
−2
−4
1997
‘18
Recession
0
−2
−4
2018
1997
Some places were slow to recover, fueling political upheaval.
The recovery left some parts of the nation particularly behind. Donald Trump, who lost the popular vote in 2016, earned nearly 60 percent of voters’ support in the fifth of the population living in the U.S. counties that recovered the slowest. Here is the change in jobs since each recession began, based on the 12-month average.
The 20 percent of the population living in counties that supported Donald Trump most strongly in 2016
All other counties in the country
2001 recession
10%
5
0
−5
Recession
−5%
2002
‘08
2007 recession
10%
5
0
−5
−10%
2008
‘18
The 20 percent of the population living in counties that supported Donald Trump most strongly in 2016
All other counties in the country
2001 recession
2007 recession
Recession
10%
5
0
−5
−10%
2002
2008
2008
2018
It wasn't until the past year that the counties that supported Trump most strongly have recovered the jobs lost in the recession — about five years after the equivalent group of Hillary Clinton-leaning counties, and three years after the groups in the middle. Here are all the U.S. counties that saw a decline in total employment from December 2007 to June 2018, based on 12-month averages.
0%
-10%
-6%
-3%
-15%
-6%
-3%
0%
-10%
-15%
How it changed America’s economy
Only last year did the economy finally reach its potential.
It wasn’t until the fall of 2011 that the economy was finally larger than it was before the Great Recession. But it was still much smaller than what economists believe it could have been – a statistic known as potential GDP that measures how strong the economy could be under optimal conditions. Only last year did the economy reach its potential. Here is potential vs. reported U.S. GDP.
AREA OF CHART
AT FULL SCALE
$20T
Reported GDP
Estimated potential GDP
0
Recession
$20T
18T
16T
2005
‘18
Recession
$20T
Estimated
potential
GDP
AREA OF CHART
AT FULL SCALE
18T
$20T
Reported GDP
16T
0
2005
2018
The recession blew a hole in government finances, and the debt continues to rise.
The financial crisis and Great Recession were very expensive for American taxpayers — and, by extension, future taxpayers who will be on the hook for the nation’s public debt. The recession deprived trillions of dollars in tax revenue, then required more than a trillion dollars of stimulus to help stop the bleeding. Taxpayers will be footing the bill for a generation. Here is the federal debt held by the public as percentage of GDP.
Recession
100%
75
50
25
0
1970
‘18
Recession
100%
75
50
25
0
1970
2018
The Federal Reserve still carries the scars of the last recession, leaving it less prepared to fight a new crisis.
While the rest of government took a step back as the crisis faded from memory, the Fed kept its foot on the pedal, buying trillions of dollars of Treasury bonds and mortgage bonds to try to stimulate growth. The central bank is now only starting to wind down the efforts — a process that could inflict economic pain if not managed delicately. Below are the total assets held by Federal Reserve banks.
Recession
$6T
4T
2T
0
2002
‘18
Recession
$6T
4T
2T
0
2018
2002
The crisis reordered the giants of finance in America.
Today, the financial sector is strong again. Some of the banks that survived — led by JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo — are bigger than ever. Others, like AIG, Fannie Mae and Lehman Brothers, are much smaller or non-existent. The financial sector represents about 14 percent of the overall stock market, compared with 18 percent before the crisis. Below are the 20 largest financial companies in each month, sized by market value.
Companies not in the top 20 in 2007
October 2007
JPMorgan
Chase
AIG
Citigroup
Wells
Fargo
Bank of
America
Fannie
Mae
Berkshire
Hathaway
Merrill
Lynch
March 2009
August 2018
Wells
Fargo
Berkshire
Hathaway
JPMorgan
Chase
PNC
AIG
Bank of America
August 2018
October 2007
Wells
Fargo
Berkshire
Hathaway
Companies not in
the top 20 in 2007
JPMorgan
Chase
AIG
Citigroup
Wells
Fargo
March 2009
Bank of
America
JPMorgan
Chase
PNC
Fannie
Mae
AIG
Berkshire
Hathaway
Bank of America
Merrill
Lynch
August 2018
October 2007
Companies not in
the top 20 in 2007
Wells Fargo
Citigroup
Berkshire Hathaway
JPMorgan
Chase
AIG
Citigroup
American
Express
Goldman
Sachs
U.S.
Bancorp
Goldman
Sachs
Amex
Wells Fargo
March 2009
Morgan
Stanley
JPMorgan Chase
Bank of America
PNC
CME
Morgan
Stanley
Berkshire
Hathaway
S&P
Global
BlackRock
Fannie
Mae
AIG
JPMorgan
Chase
Berkshire
Hathaway
Bank of America
Charles
Schwab
Merrill
Lynch
How it changed the global economy
The recession slowed major economies, allowing China to surge ahead.
The Great Recession accelerated a changing of the guard among global powerhouses. As almost every developed nation saw their economy shrink in 2008 and 2009, China’s grew. It allowed the world’s most populous country to catch up with the world’s powers and pass Japan to become the world’s second-largest economy. Below is the gross domestic product of the world’s largest economies, 10 years before and after the recession.
Recession
$20T
United
States
15T
Euro Zone
China
10T
Japan
5T
United
Kingdom
Canada
0
1997
2017
Recession
$20T
United States
15
Euro Zone
China
10
5
Japan
United Kingdom
Canada
0
1997
2017
Now Chinese banks are among the largest in the world.
Before the crisis, European banks represented eight of the largest banks in the world, while the U.S. and Japan each had one bank among the top. But the decimation of the U.S. and European banking industry during the crisis and the difficult recovery has reshaped the world’s financial landscape. Below are the top ten banks by assets globally in 2007 and 2017.
Headquarted in
E.U.
U.S.
2017
Japan
China
Industrial &
Commercial
Bank of China
2007
China Construction
Bank
Royal Bank of
Scotland Group
Agricultural Bank
of China
Deutsche Bank
BNP Paribus
Bank of China
Barclays
Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group
HSBC Holdings
JPMorgan Chase
Credit Agricole
Group
HSBC Holdings
Citigroup
BNP Paribus
Japan Post Bank
Bank of America
UBS Group
Credit Agricole
Group
Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group
Headquarted in
2017
E.U.
U.S.
Japan
China
Industrial & Commercial
Bank of China
2007
China Construction Bank
Royal Bank of Scotland Group
Deutsche Bank
Agricultural Bank of China
BNP Paribus
Bank of China
Barclays
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
HSBC Holdings
JPMorgan Chase
Credit Agricole Group
HSBC Holdings
Citigroup
BNP Paribus
Japan Post Bank
Bank of America
UBS Group
Credit Agricole Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Global debt has hit a new record, raising fears of a new peril.
While regulators took steps to prevent another crisis, investors have looked for new and risky opportunities around the world. That has enabled a surge in leverage worldwide, this time driven in large part by businesses and banks in emerging market like Turkey and China. Concerns are now increasing that these countries may have overborrowed and overspent, perhaps risking economic crises once again. Below are global debt levels from 2000 to 2017.
Recession
$250T
Households
200T
Financial
corporations
150T
100T
Government
50T
Non-financial
corporations
0
2000
2017
Recession
$250T
Households
200T
Financial
corporations
150T
Government
100T
50T
Non-financial
corporations
0
2000
2017
Zachary Goldfarb, Reuben Fischer-Baum, Andrew Van Dam and Brittany Mayes contributed to this report.
About this story
Median wealth data is from an Urban Institute analysis of the Survey of Consumer Finances. Homeownership rates based on Current Population Survey data and Housing Vacancies and Home Ownership surveys. Data on labor participation, potential U.S. GDP, federal debt, and total assets held by Federal Reserve banks is from the Federal Reserve. County employment rates are from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. The 20 largest financial companies are from Bloomberg. Global GDP data is from the International Monetary Fund. The 10 largest banks globally is courtesy of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Global debt levels are sourced from Institute of International Finance.
Photo for photo illustration by Daniel Acker/Bloomberg News.
