If you invested $100 on , in a fund indexed to the S&P 500, you would now have $89 , a loss of $11 .

The stock market has had its worst December since the Great Depression. America’s trade war with China, interest rates and uncertainty in government policy all helped to create a loss of more than 10 percent, as of Dec. 27.

Markets tumbled after Trump tweeted “I am a Tariff Man” and the Trump administration backed off earlier claims of a trade-war truce with China.

The Federal Reserve announced the interest rate would increase from 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, the fourth increase this year. Higher rates mean higher borrowing costs but also tamp down inflation and aim to avert bubbles. In its statement, the Fed acknowledged a softening economy but expressed confidence in the market overall.

The S&P 500 logged its worst Christmas Eve performance on record over a number of rising concerns, including the partial government shutdown; Trump’s repeated attacks on the Federal Reserve; and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s statement that American banks had ample credit for borrowing, addressing a concern nobody had, but made some wonder if they should.