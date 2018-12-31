An end-of-year boost couldn’t save markets from wrapping up with the biggest annual decline in a decade. In a fitting ending to a tumultuous year, Standard & Poor’s 500-stock index had its worst Christmas Eve performance on record followed by its best day after Christmas performance.
If you invested $100 on Dec. 1, 2018, in a fund indexed to the S&P 500, you would now have $89, a loss of $11.
The stock market has had its worst December since the Great Depression. America’s trade war with China, interest rates and uncertainty in government policy all helped to create a loss of more than 10 percent, as of Dec. 27.
Markets tumbled after Trump tweeted “I am a Tariff Man” and the Trump administration backed off earlier claims of a trade-war truce with China.
The Federal Reserve announced the interest rate would increase from 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, the fourth increase this year. Higher rates mean higher borrowing costs but also tamp down inflation and aim to avert bubbles. In its statement, the Fed acknowledged a softening economy but expressed confidence in the market overall.
The S&P 500 logged its worst Christmas Eve performance on record over a number of rising concerns, including the partial government shutdown; Trump’s repeated attacks on the Federal Reserve; and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s statement that American banks had ample credit for borrowing, addressing a concern nobody had, but made some wonder if they should.
In a dramatic upward swing, markets received the largest post-Christmas bump on record after reports of strong holiday sales from retailers and assurances that Trump would not fire the Fed chairman. The bump erased the losses since Dec. 20.
If you invested $100 on Sept. 20, 2018, you would have lost $15.
Sept. 20 was a record high for the S&P 500. It has fallen about 15 percent since then.
If you invested $100 on Jan. 2, 2018, you would have lost $8.
Even before the market decline that began in October, it has been a volatile year for stocks.
On Jan. 22, the United States imposed tariffs on washing-machine and solar-cell imports followed by tariffs on steel and aluminum on March 9. In response China levied tariffs on over $5 billion worth of U.S. goods on March 23. The ongoing trade war with China has been a continual source of market movement as investors try to gauge the war’s extent and length.
Better-than-expected earnings reports led the S&P 500 to an all-time high on Jan. 26, one of many record highs across the year culminating with a final peak on Sept. 20.
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates four times this year, increasing the rate a total of one point across the year.
All the year’s gains were erased on Nov. 20. Although tech stocks were behind much of 2018’s market growth, concerns over subdued earnings and regulatory fears led to a sell-off of large tech companies. Dropping oil prices also contributed to a single day market decline of nearly 2 percent.
If you invested $100 on Jan. 20, 2017, you would have gained $10.
Markets are still up overall since Trump entered office. Throughout his presidency, Trump has tied market gains to his administration, while pointing the finger elsewhere during its decline.
Looks like another great day for the Stock Market. Consumer Confidence is at Record High. I guess somebody likes me (my policies)!— @realdonaldtrump
The prospect of Presidential Harassment by the Dems is causing the Stock Market big headaches!— @realdonaldtrump
If you invested $100 on March 9, 2009, you would have gained $268.
The market gains in the first year of Trump’s presidency were part of a longer climb that began after March 3, 2009, when it bottomed out during the Great Recession. Markets have been on a steady upswing since then, the longest period of optimism and investor confidence ever.
If you invested $100 on Oct. 9, 2007, you would have gained $59.
The housing market had already been dragging down stocks, but the S&P 500 reached its pre-Great Recession peak in October 2007. The markets boomed around news that interest rates would be cut by half a point, surpassing investor expectations. Less than six months later brokerage firm Bear Stearns collapsed, a defining moment in the Great Recession that sent global markets spiraling.
If you invested $100 on Jan. 1, 2000, you would have gained $71.
It wasn’t long into 2000 that the dot-com bubble burst. Those who invested at the start of that decade wouldn’t have broken even until seven years later. And that would have been short lived, as the country plunged into the Great Recession shortly thereafter. Most of the gains since 2000 have only been in the past five years.
This year markets experienced their greatest decline in a decade. The drop exceeds the downward blips of 2011 and 2015, but still is far above the lows of the Great Recession.
