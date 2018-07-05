In January, President Trump imposed tariffs on washing machines and solar panels, followed a few months later by steel and aluminum. On July 6, additional tariffs against Chinese products go into effect.
Administration officials say the import taxes are very small compared with the country’s $18 trillion economy and that they will boost domestic manufacturing and investment. Trump has urged patience as the trade war continues to escalate. But what are the impacts of the tariffs that have already gone into effect?
Washing machines
The 20 percent tariff on washing machines in January was a boon to Whirlpool Corp. The company had been losing market share to Korean manufacturers LG and Samsung and repeatedly petitioned the government for protection from competitors.
“We were pleased with the tariffs. Some of the overseas companies were dumping product, and we can make as good as anybody, given a level play field.”
Paul Fiser City manager in Clyde, Ohio. The tariff prompted Whirlpool, the area’s largest employer, to add 200 jobs at its Clyde factory. City income tax revenue is up 8 percent so far this year.
The week its request was granted, Whirlpool saw its steepest week-long stock price rise in nearly two years, and shortly afterward LG announced it would be raising the price of its washing machines by 4 to 8 percent, or around $50 per machine. Months later, American consumers began to feel this tariff fallout.
Washing machine prices spike following tariff
Percentage change in the consumer price index for washing machines since Jan. 1, 2014
0
−5%
16% price jump
from March to May
−10%
−15%
−20%
Tariff introduced
−25%
2014
2015
2016
2017
May 2018
Solar panels
The price of solar panels has dropped dramatically over the years as technology advanced and imports ballooned. In June the average price was $3.03 per watt, down 20 percent since 2015, according to solar marketplace EnergySage.
That price trend has severely challenged U.S. manufacturers such as Suniva and SolarWorld. The companies had petitioned the federal government for a tariff, and they are expected to benefit from the 30 percent solar tariff imposed in January. But there are few of these manufacturers in the United States, and an estimated 80 percent of solar panels sold here are imported, according to Vikram Aggarwal, CEO of EnergySage.
The U.S. solar industry, however, is much larger than just manufacturing, and overall it is expected to be hurt by the tariffs. Those in the highly competitive solar installation businesses often have to accept lower profits and absorb price increases rather than passing them on to consumers, explaining why prices continue to drop. Nearly 600 installation companies participated in EnergySage’s 2017 Solar Installer Survey, which found that 62 percent favor gaining market share even at the expense of gross margins.
As margins fall, so do the number of major solar installation projects. The solar tariff has already cost 8,000 construction jobs in projects, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association, which predicts those job losses could reach 23,000.
“[The tariff] is not really incentivizing and capturing what it was meant to do. What’s it’s really done is flatten out the rural employment.”
Scott Canada Senior vice president of solar and renewable energy for McCarthy Building Companies. The company has left more than 1,000 jobs for installers unfilled because of the tariff.
Steel and aluminum
In March and June, the Trump administration significantly expanded its protectionist campaign and imposed tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum, which together account for about $48 billion in imports. The tariffs, justified by an administration finding that the imports threatened national security, exempt only South Korea, Brazil, Argentina and Australia. Steel and aluminum prices jumped.
As in solar, the impact of the steel and aluminum tariffs divides companies and their workers into two camps: those who make the metals and gain tariff protection, and those who must buy the metals and pay higher prices.
Although steel and aluminum producers supported the tariffs overall, some expressed qualms about the tariff's expansive reach. The Aluminum Association said in a statement that it was disappointed the tariff was extended beyond countries like China to “additional vital trading partner countries.” And the Steel Manufacturers Association supported exceptions for key allies such as Mexico and Canada.
With the tariffs, jobs in industries that make steel and aluminum jobs are projected to grow by more than 25,000 in the next three years, according to a study by Trade Partnership Worldwide. Companies have announced expansions. Dormant mills, such as the one in Mingo Junction, Ohio, are on the path to reopening.
But the same Trade Partnership report estimates that 16 U.S. jobs will be lost for every steel- or aluminum-producing job gained, totaling over 400,000 net lost jobs.
One factor for the projected loss is that there are 5.1 million jobs in manufacturing industries that stand to be hurt by higher steel and aluminum prices, according to a Brookings Institution analysis of Emsi data. That compares to 313,000 jobs in the industries that make the metals and will benefit from higher prices.
Many jobs projected lost, few gained
Projected three-year change in jobs because of steel and aluminum tariffs and retaliation
0
-100K
-50K
+50K
Iron and steel
Non−ferrous metals
Electronic equipment
30,302
Clothing
projected
jobs gained
Primary energy
Some workers who lose
jobs go to tight-labor
industries like
Textiles
Footwear
textiles
Air transport
Water transport
Petroleum and coal
Other transport
Rubber and plastics
432,748
Beverages and tobacco
projected
jobs lost
Wood and paper
Insurance
Other machinery
Other transportation
Motor industry
Primary agriculture
A tariff-induced
economic slowdown will cut
Processed food
Other goods
financial services
jobs
Communications
Financial services
Higher steel prices
will create a contraction
Fabricated metals
Professional services
construction
in
Recreational services
Construction
Trade and distribution
Other services
Higher steel and aluminum prices also could ripple across the economy, in higher costs for commercial construction, the building of roads and bridges, as well as for a wide variety of consumer products. Add to those the estimated impact of retaliation from U.S. trading partners, and the overall cost to the country’s economy the steel and aluminum tariffs will be $37 billion, according to the Trade Partnership.
Retaliations are the riskiest part of Trump’s trade war. So far, seven countries and the European Union plan to impose tariffs on approximately $38 billion worth of U.S. exports. China has imposed retaliatory tariffs on products such as aluminum, pork and fruit. The E.U. has targeted products such as bourbon and motorcycles. Harley-Davidson, citing the E.U. tariffs, announced it would be moving some production of motorcycles offshore for its E.U. market.
The war is still escalating. New tariffs against Chinese goods kick in July 6, with retaliations from China expected the same day. (Although some U.S. companies believe they’re already being targeted.) And the auto industry looms as the next big fight, with the Trump administration threatening new taxes on European vehicles and parts. But many Americans drive imported cars, and every vehicle assembled in the United States is built using at least 25 percent foreign parts, usually much more. This new tariff could have a bigger impact on consumers than all of the previous ones.
Reuben Fischer-Baum contributed to this report.
Sources
Consumer price index data on washing machines from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Data on solar industry jobs from National Solar Jobs Census. Steel and aluminum prices courtesy of Bloomberg and job projections from The Trade Partnership.
