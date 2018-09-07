There are two kinds of men: those who can mustache, and those who cannot. Within the first category, though, are an elite group of gents for whom the mustache IS the man. Ones who must mustache. Enter Burt Reynolds.

Reynolds, who died Thursday, was an icon of rugged handsomeness, machismo and sex appeal. After his breakout role in 1972’s “Deliverance”, Reynolds sported the mustache that became his signature. Whether pencil thin or thick as fur, it was nearly steadfast throughout his expansive career.

Allow us to gift you with the best of Reynolds’ 46 years of mustachioed glory.