Style

46 years of Burt Reynolds’ glorious mustache

By Taylor Telford and Nick Kirkpatrick | Sept. 7, 2018

There are two kinds of men: those who can mustache, and those who cannot. Within the first category, though, are an elite group of gents for whom the mustache IS the man. Ones who must mustache. Enter Burt Reynolds.

Reynolds, who died Thursday, was an icon of rugged handsomeness, machismo and sex appeal. After his breakout role in 1972’s “Deliverance”, Reynolds sported the mustache that became his signature. Whether pencil thin or thick as fur, it was nearly steadfast throughout his expansive career.

Allow us to gift you with the best of Reynolds’ 46 years of mustachioed glory.

1973

Paul Shane/AP

1976

LAS VEGAS NEWS BUREAU/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

1977

Steve Helber/AP

1978

AP

1979

Saxon/AP

1980

Suzanne Vlamis/AP

1981

Warner Bros/AP

1982

Nick Ut/AP

1984

AP

1985

AP

1987

Anne Ryan/AP

1989

Mario Suriani/AP

1990

Julie Markes/AP

1991

Scott Flynn/AFP/Getty Images

1993

Wendy Perl/AP

1994

Nick Ut/AP

1996

AP

1998

AP

2000

Craig Jones/Getty Images

2002

Scott Gries/Getty Images

2006

Chad Buchanan/Getty Images

2008

Kevork Djansezian/AP

2013

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Spike TV

2015

Dylan Martinez/REUTERS

2016

Mike Windle/Getty Images for SXSW

2018

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images