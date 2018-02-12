The Black Panther’s legacy is rich and varied. He was the first-ever black superhero in mainstream comics and has long been considered the greatest and most popular black superhero of all time. And since his first on-screen appearance in “Captain America: Civil War,” eight years after the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with “Iron Man” (2008), anticipation for Black Panther’s solo debut has reached a fever pitch.

The first reviews have been ecstatic, with many hailing it as a defining cinematic moment. Current tracking estimates that “Black Panther” will take in as much as $150 million its opening weekend, and the movie’s advance ticket sales on Fandango are outpacing all previous superhero movies.

With the movie premiering this Friday, here’s everything you need to know before you watch.