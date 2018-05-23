Set in 1950s Florida, a riveting tale about a young man wrongly accused of murder, and the woman who helped free him.

A True Story of Violence, Race, and Justice Lost and Found

A young publishing assistant has an affair with an American literary giant who sounds very much like Philip Roth.

When a man is sent to prison for a crime he didn’t commit, his marriage is challenged in unexpected ways.

A Pulitzer Prize-winning poet looks at his troubled youth, his father and the plight of black men in America.

A Memoir of Ambition and Manhood in America

How the values of the Enlightenment — reason, science and fact-based arguments — can triumph in the face of nationalism, tribalism and authoritarian populism.

The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism, and Progress

A highly critical account of America’s 17 years of war in Afghanistan.

The C.I.A. and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan

A thrilling reimagining of the myth of Circe, the witch in Homer’s “The Odyssey.”

A poignant, insightful and sometimes exasperating memoir by a New York Times reporter who covered Hillary Clinton for 10 years.

Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns, and One Intact Glass Ceiling

A terrifying but life-affirming memoir by a woman who survived the civil war in Rwanda to find success — and Oprah — in America.

A Story of War and What Comes After

The ultimate airplane book: After a passionate one-night stand, a flight attendant wakes up next to a dead man. Did she kill him? She can’t remember.

The dishiest political book of the year (so far) shows a White House littered with insults and intrigue, backstabbing and dysfunction.

In this almost prescient novel about the women’s movement, a college student’s life is changed after a chance encounter with a feminist icon.

Fiction The Great Alone By Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s An epic story about a teenage girl trapped in her parents’ toxic home after they move to Alaska. Buy $28.99 Review: Kristin Hannah’s next hit: A brave girl confronts her disturbed dad in the Alaskan wild

Fiction Happiness By Aminatta Forna, Atlantic Monthly Traveling between past and present, this story crosses continents and weaves together lives that intersect years later in London over the course of just 10 days. Buy $26 Review: An exquisite novel about how chance and love connect us

History The Heavens Might Crack The Death and Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. By Jason Sokol, Basic A deeply researched, dramatic account that reminds us that Martin Luther King Jr. was a radical who ignited passions both good and bad. Buy $32 Review: Today an American icon, Martin Luther King Jr. once roused vicious hatred