ST. LOUIS — Ciera Jackson filed for a restraining order, claiming in court documents that her ex-boyfriend, Victor Whittier, had sent a series of threatening text messages and then lurked outside her home.
Jackson, 24, had previously called police when Whittier broke into her apartment and ransacked it, but she chose not to pursue criminal charges, according to authorities. She had asked her property manager whether she could break her lease, hoping to secretly — and safely — escape with her 11-year-old brother, whom she was raising.
“I have had been physical abused by the respondent before,” Jackson wrote in court papers, adding that she knew “what he is capable of doing.”
On Aug. 2, 2017, a judge granted Jackson a year-long restraining order against Whittier; he was to have no contact with her and needed to stay at least 2,500 feet away at all times.
Eleven days later, Jackson was dead.
Authorities say Whittier shot Jackson four times through her apartment window, the restraining order lying atop a microwave just a few feet from her body. When investigators asked whether Jackson had trouble with anyone, her brother handed them the document.
Jackson’s slaying came with clear warning signs, a murder that played out in slow motion as all of her efforts, and those of law enforcement and the courts, failed to stop what she saw as inevitable. A Washington Post analysis of 4,484 slayings of women in 47 major U.S. cities during the past decade found that nearly half of the women who were murdered — 46 percent — died at the hands of an intimate partner. In many cases, they were among the most brutal slayings, and the most telegraphed.
In a close analysis of homicides in five of the cities, The Post found that more than one-third of all men who killed a current or former intimate partner were publicly known to be a potential threat to their loved one ahead of the attack.
In Fort Worth, Las Vegas, Oklahoma City, San Diego and St. Louis, 36 percent of the 280 men implicated in a domestic slaying had a previous restraining order against them or had been convicted of domestic abuse or a violent crime, including murder, The Post found.
Slayings of intimate partners often are especially brutal, involving close encounters such as stabbings, strangulation and beatings, The Post’s analysis found.
Nearly a quarter of the 2,051 women killed by intimate partners were stabbed, compared with fewer than 10 percent of all other homicides. Eighteen percent of women who were killed by partners were attacked with a blunt object or no weapon, compared with 8 percent of other homicide victims. While a gun was used in 80 percent of all other murders, just over half of all women killed as a result of domestic violence were attacked with a gun.
Violent choking is almost entirely confined to fatal domestic attacks on women — while fewer than 1 percent of all homicides result from strangulation, 6 percent of women killed by intimate partners die in this manner, The Post found. It’s also a warning sign. Those who attempt to strangle an intimate partner are far more likely to later commit extreme acts of violence, police and researchers say, and many in law enforcement believe it to be a strong indicator that an abusive relationship could turn fatal.
Women killed by intimate partners are often done so with murder weapons that lend themselves to close encounters and are especially brutal.
All other
murders
Murders by
intimate partner
Gun
80%
57%
Sharp object
10%
22%
Blunt object
or no weapon
8%
18%
Data is from 2007 to 2017. Other not shown.
The Post’s analysis comes as part of a year-long effort to examine homicide in major American cities and the extent to which authorities — at a time when the national murder rate nears historic lows — fail to solve killings. Unlike other types of homicide, domestic slayings often involve killers who leave a long trail of warning signs or signal their intent, in some cases threatening to kill their victims.
Domestic violence cases are complex, often involving victims who are reluctant to report abuse for fear of further angering their abusers or losing their financial support. Those who do seek help often encounter fractured legal networks and a lack of cohesive support. Many victims are killed even after police and courts have stepped in.
The analysis of domestic slayings draws on public records and news reports, and it probably understates how often American women are killed by boyfriends, husbands and ex-partners because some cities offer scant information about their homicide cases. The tally counts murder-suicides, which some prosecutors’ offices do not have in their data sets because, with the killers dead, there are no criminal cases to pursue.
In five cities, at least a third of men implicated in a domestic slaying had a restraining order against them or were previously convicted of domestic abuse or a violent crime, including murder.
Men with previous public history of abuse or violence
Men without previous public history of abuse or violence
Fort Worth Out of 40 homicides
55%
45%
Las Vegas Out of 119 homicides
35%
65%
Oklahoma Out of 47 homicides
32%
68%
San Diego Out of 28 homicides
36%
64%
St. Louis Out of 46 homicides
37%
63%
Data is from 2007 to 2017. Tally counts murder-suicides.
The Post’s data aligns with recent research into the murders of women, including a report from Northeastern University criminology professor James Alan Fox, who used FBI data from police departments to find that 44.8 percent of women killed from 2007 to 2016 were murdered by an intimate partner. Fox also found that 5 percent of all men killed from 2007 to 2016 were murdered by an intimate partner.
Fox said in an interview that it is difficult to determine what actions might lead from abuse to fatal violence, noting that many people exhibit behaviors that might be red flags for potentially deadly attacks but never go on to kill.
“There are numerous motives for intimate-partner homicide,” Fox said. “Previous acts of violence . . . a separation or divorce — these are all precursors, but they’re not reliably predictive. And that’s the struggle.”
Authorities — and those who work with victims of intimate-partner violence — say the most glaring signs that a relationship could turn fatal are often elusive to law enforcement, including things that are obvious to those around them but rarely make the public record: death threats behind closed doors, easy access to guns, jealousy, separation or a breakup.
“We have a lot of repeat victims and repeat offenders because, for example, it may be the victim’s only source of a babysitter. It may be the victim’s only source of income,” said Lt. Amy Parker-Stayton, commander of the family violence and sex crimes unit in the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. “The victim comes back and says, ‘I love him; I don’t want to prosecute,’ and unfortunately, if it happens again, we revisit it again. And it may be too late. On the second or the third time, they may be dead.”
Tracy Prior, chief deputy district attorney in San Diego County, said about 40 percent of the defendants in the domestic homicide cases her office prosecuted from 2007 to 2017 had a prior criminal record.
“You wish you had a crystal ball, because no prosecutor wants to see the same perpetrator doing that again,” Prior said.
But the most basic step authorities instruct abused women to take — filing a restraining order — can lead to fatal violence because involving the legal system often is a flash point. One prosecutor tells women who request an order to do so with a backpack and a plan.
“It’s not a bulletproof vest,” said Karen Parker, president and CEO of Safe Alliance, which helps abused women in Charlotte, where half, or 60, of 119 women killed from 2007 to 2017 were murdered by an intimate partner, according to The Post’s analysis. “He can still come after you. It’s a legal tool.”
And legally, there is not much that can happen until an order is violated.
“That’s what people think they are supposed to do when they feel as though they are threatened or they are in danger. We tell them, ‘Get an order of protection,’ ” said Travis Partney, chief trial attorney in the St. Louis circuit attorney’s office, which prosecuted Whittier.
“And she did,” he said of Jackson. “And she’s dead.”
Racing against reluctance
Domestic murders often occur after there have been many chances to intervene and abuse and violence have escalated. The abused — the one who must initiate a cry for help — often doesn’t want to participate in a legal process that will harm the abuser.
Art Clayton, chief of the Intimate Partner Violence Unit in the district attorney’s office in Tarrant County, Tex., which includes Fort Worth, said law enforcement officials struggle with repetitive abuse cases because some victims are reluctant to help, even as violence against them increases.
“Most domestic violence victims are not cooperative,” Clayton said.
Minerva Cisneros of Fort Worth believed her abusive situation would change and didn’t want to cooperate with police and prosecutors because she thought it could hurt her partner and cause her to lose custody of her children.
Cisneros arrived at a Fort Worth hospital in August 2014 with a bloody nose, busted lip, strangulation marks on her neck and blood in her eyes, authorities said. Her common-law husband, Arturo Sigala, allegedly tried to strangle her until she lost consciousness. She was eight months pregnant with the couple’s third child.
The hospital contacted authorities, but the case — one among hundreds of others at the time — stalled because the Fort Worth police detective assigned to it could not reach Cisneros, who was not cooperating with the investigation, according to Fort Worth police.
As the criminal case waited, records show that child protective services officials opened a separate inquiry into Cisneros, alleging that she had failed to protect her children from witnessing the abuse she suffered. She and Sigala were required to enter couples counseling, and she took a class on how to manage her husband’s violent behavior, said Allenna Bangs, a Tarrant County prosecutor. Family members and authorities said Cisneros became concerned that she could lose custody. Child protective services officials did not respond to a request for comment.
About six months after Cisneros was hospitalized, the assault allegations against Sigala were reassigned to another Fort Worth detective, who spoke with Cisneros about her abuse, said Lt. Steven Benjamin of the department’s special victims unit. The detective also spoke to Sigala, who confirmed that he had hit Cisneros multiple times but denied that he had strangled her into unconsciousness. He told police he had been drunk at the time.
Authorities acquired an arrest warrant almost immediately, and Sigala was taken into custody days later, police said. Cisneros then visited the Tarrant County district attorney’s office and said she was adamant that she was safe. She wanted her husband back home and the criminal case against him dismissed.