‘Crazy Rich Asians’ is here to shatter your stereotypes

Asian actors are usually cast as quiet nerds, computer-hacking geniuses or martial arts experts. Rarely are they romantic leads in a major Hollywood film. When “Crazy Rich Asians” opens Aug. 15, the all-Asian cast is hoping the movie can break that long-held stereotype.

The movie is based on Kevin Kwan’s 2013 best-selling novel, which follows Nicholas Young as he brings his Chinese American girlfriend, Rachel Chu, home to Singapore. Then Rachel discovers just how crazy rich Nick’s family is.