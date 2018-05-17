Patrisse Cullors, 34, and Marley Dias, 13, chatter like old friends. Both are activists and advocate for black women and men. Both experienced racism at a young age. Both love the movie “Black Panther.”

Those were the wide-ranging topics the two tackled at the recent United State of Women summit in Los Angeles when The Lily asked them to sit down for a conversation about navigating injustice. Here’s what Cullors, who co-founded the #BlackLivesMatter movement, and Dias, whose #1000BlackGirlBooks campaign pushes for more diversity in youth literature, had to say.