Two summers ago, Rico Nasty was a teenage loudmouth from the Maryland suburbs, generating buzz on YouTube for spitting surly, rainbow-tinted rhymes. Now, after signing a deal with Atlantic Records, the 21-year-old singer is on her way to becoming one of the brightest voices in rap music. How did she come this far this fast?

Be sure to unmute the audio icon for the full experience.

Editor’s note: This story contains strong language.