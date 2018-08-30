Stories of the segregated South: A folklorist’s promise

They were farmers and writers and musicians, black and white and all living in segregated Mississippi, a state defined to many outsiders by the murder of Emmett Till in 1955. (Ferris was 13 at the time.)

He would leave the South to earn degrees from Northwestern University and the University of Pennsylvania, but he’d return in the late 1960s, the curly-haired white kid with a camera and a recorder, knocking on the doors of strangers.