With the expansion, the Raleses haven’t just erected a few buildings and purchased more art to put in them. Blessed with seemingly unlimited funds (“Money will never really be an issue,” Mitchell Rales has said of Glenstone), they have acquired neighboring land, shaped the landscape and carefully molded an experience — a way of encountering art — that they hope will be unique.

To describe Glenstone as a museum of contemporary art doesn’t quite do it justice. Yes, the art is the focus. The Raleses are passionate about it, and they have been patient, methodical and deeply thoughtful about what they’ve collected.

But it’s not enough for them to hang pictures on walls or place sculptures on plinths. They want to induce nothing less than an altered state of mind. They’re hoping to remove some of the baggage many people bring to contemporary art (and museum-going in general) so that a new mood, a new susceptibility, kicks in.