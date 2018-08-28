I had instant empathy for these men. As I took their pictures, I thought of them as my family. The youngest is 18 years old; the oldest is in his 60s. But I recognized something in their faces. When you are looking at addiction you’re really seeing two people: the person behind the addiction and the addiction itself. It was important for me to see the person behind the addiction because that is who is suffering, and a lot of times they’re unable to stop it.