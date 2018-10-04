For nearly 20 years, I’ve been a photo editor, spending my days assigning photographers; collaborating with editors, reporters and page designers; and choosing images for stories. The one thing my job does not entail is taking photographs, something I did every day for 15 years for the News & Observer in Raleigh, N.C.

But in 2016, my wife, Yuko, gave me a new Fujifilm X-T2 digital camera for Christmas and reawakened the photographer in me. I decided that from then on, I would take photos every day.