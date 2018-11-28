It's that time of year, the season of cheerful pivots from Thanksgiving turkeys to menorah lightings and Christmas carols.

Yuletide traditions in the nation's capital are woven into the fabric of American history. At the White House, some holiday rituals stretch back to our founding fathers. Thank former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy for first assigning a theme to the official executive Christmas tree. Just this week, first lady Melania Trump revealed her 2018 wonderland, an "American Treasures" theme prominently featuring the color red for the "stripes found in the presidential seal" as a "symbol of valor and bravery."

