Photographer M.L. Casteel has made a book about the mental state of U.S. military veterans that is uniquely devastating. It cuts to the heart of how many of our veterans’ lives have been brushed with trauma, and it does this without even showing us any of the veterans.

Instead, Casteel documents the environments that they live in, speciﬁcally the interiors of their cars. The result is both haunting and emotional.