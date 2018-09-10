Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Need a break from conventional journalism? We took nine subjects and put them into unconventional forms: a song by Ben Folds about Rod Rosenstein, an investigative poem about fracking, a Betsy DeVos board game and much more.

Listen to Mister Peepers Illustration by Vasava Studio Lyrics below

MISTER PEEPERS God bless the bureaucrat and the lawyer, too They're public punching bags But someone's gotta do it It's not so sexy, the procedure or the truth I say God bless the bureaucrat and the lawyer, too The House Intelligence Committee piles on They'd love to know what Rosenstein has on the boss But it's just for cameras, yeah, it's just a show of force Y'all know he can't comply But that's the point, of course So they call him Mister Peepers As the thugs all smash his glasses Going full Lord of the Flies Burning this island down to ashes What's the rule of law if we can't agree on what a fact is? There ain't nothing here to see, folks, move along, move along Thank God for facts They're stubborn things indeed But little cowboys will try cases on TV It doesn't make it so Because you make believe You can't lose in court and appeal on Hannity The distinguished wrestler from Ohio He's free to lie, he's not the one who's under oath The law don't suit the boss This Deputy must go We got him in the locker room, boys Start the show So they call him Mister Peepers Send some thugs to smash his glasses If he's gone and peeped the wrong thing Then they'll burn his name to ashes What's the rule of law If we can't establish what a fact is? There ain't nothing here to see, folks, move along, ah move along They say it dies in the dark Right now, they're trying to kill it in broad daylight Can flashlights really fight bombs? We'll see Right now You boys are Christians, right? What would Jesus do? Would he bury crimes and carry water like a stooge? Or smear a family man in case he tells the truth About the boss? Yeah, what would Jesus do? Would he call him Mister Peepers? Send some thugs to smash his glasses? The institution's standing tall Though we tried our best to trash it Aren't we all the keepers Of this fragile young Republic? And when all those Mister Peepers people fall… Lord help us all So what happened when we reached out to a famous musician for a contribution to this issue? We got a song about Rod Rosenstein, of course. Ben Folds was interested in our idea of combining journalism with pop music, and it was new territory for him as well as us. We discussed a range of possible subjects, but by that point Rosenstein already had a grip on him — for reasons that come through in his lyrics. We paired him with a reporter who sent him regular updates on Rosenstein's role in the Mueller Russia probe. One particular detail that interested Ben was that President Trump had allegedly referred to Rosenstein, to aides, as Mr. Peepers, because of his glasses. That imagery, in turn, led Ben to a character from literature known for his vulnerability. "I think the first thing that came to my mind was images of 'Lord of the Flies,' " Ben says. "I thought of the thugs that break the little kid's glasses." Rod Rosenstein as Piggy, in a sense. Ben worked this into the song, using him in a way, as songwriters do, that wasn't intended to be literal. "Now that we've established the glasses as simple imagery to tie you into 'Lord of the Flies,' now they're what you see things through. Do we want this guy seeing facts?" He was drawn to the deputy attorney general, Ben explains, "because of the personal position he's been put in and the position that we're in at these crossroads, where we find ourselves deciding to stick up for our norms — or not." The Washington Post Magazine asked Ben Folds to write a song about anything. He chose Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. (Erin Patrick O'Connor/The Washington Post)

An adventure in education. Illustration by Peter Hoey and Maria Hoey. Play the game!

The goal of this game is to make it through 19 months in office in as few turns as possible. Unless otherwise instructed, roll the die below to move forward. ClickTap a square to move the marker to it. ClickTap to roll 0 turns taken You’ve been nominated by President Trump to serve as Secretary of Education. Good luck! Your nomination is denounced by the editorial page editor of your home-state newspaper. You talk about “potential grizzlies” at your confirmation hearing — which you will later compare to a root canal. Go back to start. Vice President Pence provides the tie-breaking vote to confirm your nomination. You are greeted by protesters while visiting a D.C. middle school. Move back one space. You call historically black colleges and universities “pioneers” of “school choice.” Public outcry ensues. Move back two spaces. You rank 15th out of 23 on a CNN list of “just how obsequious” Cabinet members were to President Trump at a group meeting. Impressive relative restraint. Move forward one space. You say that Obama guidelines on campus sexual assault were unfair to the accused. A controversial sentiment — but one that wins praise from The Washington Post editorial page and other outlets. Rex Tillerson calls Trump a “moron.” You don’t. Move forward one space. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 permits college savings accounts to go toward K-12 private education. A victory for the school-choice movement. Move forward two spaces. You are stuck in the undrained swamp. [You must roll an ODD number to get out of this space.] Ben Carson is ridiculed for ordering a $31,000 dining room set for his office. Your furniture causes no controversy. You propose arming some teachers in the wake of the Parkland shooting — an idea that plenty of Americans oppose but one that will also please many Trump voters. Disastrous “60 Minutes” interview. Go back to start. Smooth interview on “Fox and Friends.” Move forward three spaces. You get impersonated on “Saturday Night Live” by Kate McKinnon, who says, “I don’t like to think of things in terms of school.” You are trapped in memeville. [You must roll an EVEN number to get out of this space.] The press reports that Scott Pruitt has an SUV with bulletproof seat covers. Pruitt, it is revealed, asked an aide to look into how his wife could get a Chick-fil-A franchise. Reports emerge that Pruitt told Trump he should be appointed to replace Jeff Sessions. Trump proposes merging your department with the Department of Labor. This could dramatically increase or decrease your power. Roll the die. If it’s an even number, move forward that number of spaces. If it’s an odd number, move back that number of spaces. You revoke Obama administration guidelines that encouraged colleges to use race-based affirmative action. A controversial step — but one that moves the conservative education agenda forward. You propose a rule that toughens loan-forgiveness standards for defrauded students. This would result in substantial government savings — and another policy victory for conservatives. Congratulations! You’ve made it to 19 months in office.

The price of energy extraction in rural America: A poem by Eliza Griswold. Illustration by Franziska Barczyk. Read more

Supervision, nostalgia, drama: A play in three acts, by Amanda Long. Illustration by Eric Giriat. Read the script

How do you write a nonfiction play? It all starts with the right subject. As writer Amanda Long discovered, the experiences of chaperones at a prom — a setting where adults are both looking out for the next generation and reflecting on their own youth, a place where past and present waltz together — can make for a poignant, theatrical script. Amanda zeroed in on her characters at T.C. Williams High School’s 2018 prom as soon as she got there — observing the scene and asking them questions, separately and together, in between their official duties as chaperones, while also listening to their conversations with one another. Everything everyone says or does in this play is what happened, though editing helped to give the acts and dialogue shape. Proms have certainly changed over the past generation — smartphones, selfies — but there are also ways in which one of the most dramatic nights of any teenager’s life has remained completely the same: the thrill of dressing up, the pageantry of growing older. And this, too: the worry of adults, as well as their cherished memories. “Prom Chaperones: A Play in Three Acts” CAST ERIN HUDSON 35, history teacher ALICIA CORDERO 35, English and leadership teacher MATTHEW HENRY 41, English and leadership teacher TAMMY IGNACIO 51, lead administrator for Operations and Student Services SETTING At the Hyatt Regency Crystal City in Arlington, Va., for the T.C. Williams High School senior prom. Teachers and other school employees are volunteering to help the event run smoothly. TIME 7 p.m. Saturday. ACT I Teachers and administrators from the school gather in the atrium lobby, as a steady mist falls outside and early arrivals slowly trickle in, gathering in clusters, readjusting straps, posing for pictures and swapping out wet shoes for dry ones. ALICIA What I remember most about my prom was my dress. It was a dream come true: sparkly teal, fake-diamond-encrusted, some unfortunate amount of crinoline. I was not ready to say goodbye to it for a long time. My junior year of college, I walked around in it for a full day. Did the dishes, did the laundry. I needed to have a moment, to thank it and, hey, I was happy I could still fit into it! Then I took it to Goodwill. MATTHEW I left prom after about 30 minutes to go to the clubs in D.C. My friend and I went to the bathroom in the lobby to change and ran right into the principal on the way out. He said we looked nice and asked where we were headed. We named the club that everyone knew was the most all-age friendly. We did not go there, but we did go to other clubs. We had a blast. TAMMY It was the ’80s, so you can imagine my dress. I looked like Mary Poppins! I had a hat. A hat! And a full hoop skirt. There wasn’t an inch of skin showing. ERIN It was such a fun night. I went with all my girlfriends, so none of that relationship drama, just all of us together, excited in that way only teenage girls can get. I remember looking forward to it so much and wanting it to go well so badly. Getting ready for prom is a full-day event. And that’s as much a part of the fun. MATTHEW I was walking down Mount Vernon Avenue about 9 a.m., and the hair salons right on the strip were already full of kids getting their hair done. ERIN We are just hoping their hair holds; it’s so humid and rainy. That’s our fear. Truly. They try so hard. They pay so much money. It’s a big deal. Our school only has a senior prom, so this is likely the only time many are going to get to even go to a prom. You just so hope that nothing goes wrong, even if it’s just getting your hair rained on. MATTHEW My advice to other chaperones? Remember this is not about you. You’re here to help them have an unforgettably good time. That’s it, not to relive your prom. ERIN I’ve seen chaperones do it all kinds of ways. Some go the “whole nice Sunday church dress look,” while others go all out, almost formal. MATTHEW Some want to outdo the kids. ALICIA Actually — surprise — it’s not about you! MATTHEW Right, it’s not your night. I mean, it’s your money if that’s how you want to spend it. But that’s not what we do. The fact that my shirt is tucked in is a big deal. ERIN You know, though, I never get this dressed up at school. [Gestures toward her black dress and not-so-little black heels.] They never see me like this! It’s fun to see their reactions, though. It’s our way of showing them that they’re worth the effort — that prom is worth all this. These shoes are not for me. They’re for you, kids. MATTHEW Last year, one of my kids was like, “Dang, Mr. Henry. You look gooooood. I should have asked you to be my date!” ALICIA [Deadpan.] Um, no. That’s illegal. Lights dim. ALICIA I most definitely remember my first time chaperoning. I was working at the check-in table, so I got to see every single kid arrive. I got to see every one of my students looking their best, so beautiful. I was literally taking photos the whole time. I needed to document my kids going to prom. ERIN That’s what I’ve been looking forward to the most: seeing my kids, my babies, and the transformation. ALICIA They told us not to do that in college — to call your students “your kids.” When you spend more hours in a day with them than their parents do, they do kind of become your kids. A student, an early arrival, approaches. STUDENT NO. 1 Hey, Mr. Henry. The chaperones erupt in proud exclamations over his T-shirt-to-tux transformation. ALICIA Oh, look at how sharp we are. Give me a turn. Give me a turn. Oh, there you go. The student obliges. MATTHEW I think I’ve seen you dressed up for no more than half a day. You should do this more often. STUDENT NO. 1 Thanks. Is the prom this way? The teachers nod and point in the direction of the escalator to the lower lobby, where the ticket table and ballroom await. ERIN I don’t have any kids of my own, so maybe it would be different. Your own kids need to take precedence. I’d have their events to be a part of, but I don’t know if they’d always want me there. The kids are actually excited to see us — their teachers — at prom. I don’t know if it’s the same when you’re their parent. TAMMY My daughter is in there somewhere. I have instructions to stay away, and I’m going to honor them. It’s not easy having an administrator as a mom — especially here at the prom. A cacophonous entourage descends the escalator, filling the lower lobby with whoops, hollers and camera flashes. We had a photographer come to the house. My daughter did the T.C. Williams colors theme: red, white and blue. Her dress is red. Her date is wearing navy with a red tie. I helped her pick out the dress. I’ve seen the changes gradually. It was harder for her dad. The transformation was all at once. MATTHEW The next time they get this dressed up — for most of them — is their wedding. You can’t help but think of that when you see someone in a tux whom you’re used to seeing in sweats. This may be just another Saturday night to you, but this is likely the fanciest they’ve ever been. ALICIA Prom is a glimpse into their future. ACT II The teachers move closer to the escalator in the atrium as attendees arrive and need to be corralled toward the lower level. MATTHEW Our biggest worry, honestly, is the death of a student. I know that sounds morbid. It’s not unheard of. It is prom. That’s the thing you don’t want the most. ERIN Literally the things I tell all my kids about prom is be safe and make good decisions. MATTHEW We say it all the time. As they walk out the door, that’s the last thing they hear from us: “Make good choices.” ALICIA Part of our role is to show them how adults can go out, have fun, and it doesn’t have to involve drinking. MATTHEW We hundred-percent do not endorse them getting rooms here, but we can’t stop it. ALICIA We don’t endorse it and we don’t ask about it. I don’t want to know because I can’t do anything about it. MATTHEW When I was in high school, we rented an entire hotel floor one year, and all the things I don’t want to picture these kids doing? Yeah, that all happened. Lights dim. At the bottom of the escalator, in the lower lobby. TAMMY A car accident is the thing I fear the most, but it’s the easiest one to avoid. There’s absolutely no reason anyone should drive a car tonight! Uber! Taxi! Call your ... [She stops and rushes toward a girl who is smiling and waving as she prepares to exit the escalator.] Your train! Lift up your train! [The girl does so, and a wardrobe malfunction is averted.] That right there is quickly becoming my second-biggest fear: a dress getting caught in the escalator and pulling its owner down with it. MATTHEW Homecoming is where the drama is. So many more kids. So many underclassmen. I mean, in terms of chaperoning, it’s all hands. We don’t get as many volunteers for chaperones at homecoming. With 2,000 kids in the school gym, it’s all hands on deck. But I think most staff like to chaperone prom because it’s not as crazy. ERIN I haven’t chaperoned homecoming for years because at my previous job I saw things I didn’t want to have to police on a Saturday. Plus, it’s at the school. The expectation is lower. You’re at your first high school dance. You’re emotional. Seniors, well, they know what’s next. Graduation. Adulthood. ALICIA And since everyone goes, it gets more complicated. There’s more of that, “You said we were a couple, so why are you here with her?” MATTHEW Social media is the biggest difference. We didn’t have any of that; we didn’t have to worry about any of that. ALICIA There are some pictures of my prom that I found when I was moving recently, and I am so very thankful that they’re not out there. ERIN Every adult I know says, “Thank God my prom wasn’t on Facebook.” MATTHEW There is one photo of my prom. One photo. That’s all the evidence that exists of my prom. ERIN They really don’t have any idea of how big of an impact social media will have, how it never really goes away. MATTHEW It just keeps them from being in the moment. ALICIA It’s not all of them. About 10 to 15 percent of the kids do know how to live without it. Or they’re making a conscious effort to at least try. ACT III Just inside the revolving doors of the hotel’s main entrance. The time is 8:30. Erin remains to greet the last students. A group of girls who were in her AP class last year enter, and when they see her they start jumping around in excitement. She takes their pictures; they take pictures of her. They huddle so Erin can take a group selfie. ERIN I love that the pressure to come as a couple is gone. When I went to prom, it was just all my girlfriends. And now I see my girls coming in and, well, it just makes me happy. I know that sounds sappy. But seriously, I teach 11th grade, so this is the first year my students are at prom. They were taking my picture. They were like, “Miss Hudson, you look so good. I am so glad you’re here!” And I was like, “You look amazing. I can’t believe you think I’d be anywhere else!” I remember those teachers who truly connected with me, who were interested in my life beyond those four walls. That’s the kind of teacher I want to be. If you can’t be there for your kids beyond those four walls, you’ll never truly connect. She pauses to fully appreciate a pair of royal blue, very sparkly, seemingly dangerous loafers with spikes worn by a male student who approaches. [To student.] Look at your shoes! Do they hurt? I mean, does it hurt to touch them? What are you going to do when your date needs to take off her heels and she has to avoid getting hurt by your spiky shoes? These are the things you need to think about. Lights fade. Ticket table, lower lobby. Matthew, Alicia and two other chaperones take tickets and IDs from attendees, dispensing compliments and reminders to vote for king and queen. ALICIA You know how we avoid king and queen drama? Google! Students vote tonight as they enter. We do that on the Google Forms platform, so we get the results automatically. No one can stuff the ballot. I no longer have to sit here and count. I know Google is taking over our lives, but I approve in this case! MATTHEW It can get pretty cutthroat — not so much at prom, but definitely at homecoming. But, yeah, it can get competitive. In 2015, there was some campaigning at prom, and the girl who thought she was going to win, who everyone kind of presumed would win, showed up late. Really, she showed up two minutes before we stopped letting kids in. And the girl who did all the campaigning won. The other girl was so gracious about it. This year’s prom queen is a late arrival to the ticket. When Alicia and Matthew notice a lack of entrants to be queen, they encourage a leadership student to run. When she emerges from the ballroom, she wears an incredulous grin, sash and tiara. You won! You won! You look so happy! ALICIA Come here! We need a group hug. We need pictures of all of us. They hug and take selfies. The queen returns to her friends. MATTHEW She’s just a very, very nice girl. You just have to love when a very, very nice girl becomes queen. ALICIA Where’s the prom king? MATTHEW He already left. Oh well. Lights fade. The night starts to wind down, and a growing number of students gathers just outside the ballroom entrance, near the coveted outlets. They sprawl out on the floor and stay close to the wall to keep their phones plugged in. STUDENT NO. 2 We should just go, you know? We’re all kind of over it, and we should leave when everyone is still in a good mood. Her group stays put. MATTHEW [Exiting the ballroom, raising his voice.] I’m looking for a kid wearing a Batman mask. Has anyone seen a kid in a Batman mask? He took it from the photo booth, and they want it back. VOLUNTEER NO. 1 I told him he needed to make sure that a mask was okay with the principal, but I haven’t seen him since. Maybe check the bathroom. MATTHEW I’m not chasing him down in the bathroom. If someone taking a Batman mask from the photo booth is the worst thing that happens tonight, we are good. We are all good. Lights fade. James Comey’s book tour: A poem by Robert Pinsky. Reporting by Katie Zavadski. Illustration by Jörn Kaspuhl. Read more

Lies can be charismatic, the truth is cloudy, With its traditional testing place a body. I cross my heart and hope to die. The breath, One hand on the book, one raised, exhales the oath. The bully making a club of the victim's hand, "You hit yourself": Falsehood asserts Command. Mortgage papers declare and hereby pledge That money is money. Sign here, page after page. The President holds up for the camera's eye A paper with his signature, two inches high. Times when he lied or cheated, the Director Made longhand notes. Now the Director's an author On a bookstore tour. He produced his clunky book Himself. No ghost. In a defensive joke At signings a writer I know likes to set up A jar he labels "For Tips": wry overlap Of Truth, Marketing and Art. Any collector Knows to pay less for copies with a signed sticker Than one with its title page directly signed: Authentic, true. But on the other hand, Inscribed to someone's name is somehow worth less Than simply Signed, out here in the marketplace — But why? The blemish of the particular? Or truth too a commodity? Flailing for air. My poem "The Signings" comes from a unique collaboration, arranged by The Washington Post Magazine, between reporter Katie Zavadski and me. Our subject: James Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty," and his book tour. Katie attended the New York and Washington events on that tour, interviewed attendees and followed the coverage. After we had a couple of brief telephone conversations, Katie sent me a polished piece, in effect an excellent feature article balancing sympathy and judgment. That was the basis for "The Signings." Like me, Katie has her viewpoint. One of her sentences crisply described Comey's project as "Misguided but honest, and hellbent on honor, unlike the circle of assent that surrounds Trump." As I began working on my poem, with her work as a starting point, I thought about book tours and the ritual (familiar to me) of the signed copy as bodily evidence of an encounter. Katie's words "honest" and "honor" made me think about the relation of authorial book signings to signed and notarized legal documents, and to oaths uttered or documented. I was struck by Katie's description of the bodily line sitters, hired to save a place in the queue, and her account of people who got on the line early, as if they were true fans, so they could buy signed copies to sell for a quick profit on eBay. I had read that the word "testimony" is related to "testicles," with ancient Roman witnesses required to swear on that part of the body. Line sitters, copy sellers, testes: All of this material suggested ways the elusive quality of truth can be pursued (or claimed) by using the human body. Katie notes Comey's uninspired, derivative writing about the president's physical appearance. She observes that in those passages Comey echoes not only much of the standard derision of Donald Trump, but also the substandard derisory style of Trump himself. Her evaluation of Comey as a writer resonates, in the poem, with my adjective "clunky." Katie's compact phrase "misguided but honest" and her evocation of the sometimes weird manners of bookstore "events" — is the author a rock star or a lecturer? — led me to the "defensive joke" of a writer I know, setting up a tip jar at the table where he signs copies of his book. In the Venn diagram of "Truth, Marketing and Art," the first two of those realms convincingly overlap in Comey's undertaking, with Trump's diagram including only one of the three. With his tip jar my friend strives for all three: acknowledging the truth that he is marketing his art. I'm grateful to Katie Zavadski for her concise, alert reporting. I hope that "The Signings" achieves reporting of its own kind, by telling what I see in the current news — for example, in the third couplet, about the kind of lie that intends not to deceive, but to assert the liar's power: Command that doesn't bother to deceive, but asserts itself as above obedience to truth. — Robert Pinsky

Tom Sietsema annotates a menu. Enjoy the meal

The spot: Espita Mezcaleria in Shaw The chef: Robert Aikens — British, devoted to detail (makes masa daily). Creative takes on southern Mexico. The feel: Love edgy look (still), but NOISY. Small-batch mezcal = tongue-loosener? Patio helps. Keep asking servers to repeat, repeat, repeat. WHAT? TOO DAMN LOUD. Blame all the hard surfaces. 78 decibels: ouch. Guacamole Keeping it simple. Ripe avocados, BRIGHT lime juice, sharp onions, sturdy chips. Can’t stop. Salsa de Marañón Sly heat and smoky notes. CEVICHE LOTS going on here. Stunning combo, tho. Shredded rabbit, cool greens, hummus (!?) carrot dressing. Delish. TACOS AL PASTOR Dig pork’s crisp edges. Sweet pineapple. AGUACHILE DE PULPO Is there a restaurant that doesn’t serve octopus? Tamal de pollo Too complex? Tongue in somersaults. Braised thigh = tender, with serrano broth (hot and bright green). Smoke + sass + citrus bite 2 bite. TACOS DE PESCADO HA. Flashback to cafeteria fish sticks (in a good way). Calling all lunch ladies. Wish I had these fixings in school. Tortillas starting to fill me up. Pro tip: Bundle fish in lettuce wraps. Coliflor Chef got idea from Pujol in CDMX. Cauliflower cooked in chicken fat, so #notvegetarian. Fired, seasoned with salt and sesame. Fried chicken skin on top = CRUNCH. CHILES SHISHITOS Who needs chips and dip? These are everywhere now. Some hot, some not. Cinco Leches Cake & Churros Doughy cake, doughy fritters — kitchen rushed? Best part of churros R mezcal-soaked cherries. V boozy. Serious about mezcal, obv. Organic, 40+ producers — owners know all or friends vouch. Bottom line: . Plates a tad fussy here/there — def not street food! — but like serious approach. Would go back on own dime, 4 sure.

The stage is all yours. Illustration by Jörn Kaspuhl. Begin here

The national duckpin bowling championship, in verse. Poem by Gene Weingarten. Reporting by Rachel Manteuffel. Illustration by Mikel Jaso. Read more

About this issue Top illustration by Sunday Büro; animation by Osman Malik Art direction and design by Beth Broadwater and Christian Font. Betsy DeVos game development by Shelly Tan. Design and development by Jason Bernert. Published September 10, 2018.