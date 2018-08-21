The first time I saw Billy Kaye in 2017 was in New York. He looked like he had just come out of a movie set from 1950, wearing a fedora, beautiful suit and shirt. I felt a little shy when I approached him — he was 84 then, 5 feet 4 inches tall and one of the most respected jazz musicians still playing at that age, and here I was, this 5-foot-10 German woman with a funny accent asking him whether I could follow him around to document his life in the years to come.

