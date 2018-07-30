Magazine
There was just something about Town Danceboutique. The gay D.C. nightclub, which closed in June after 11 years, was a place where people could dance free of judgment.
For some, the club, with its 18-plus nights — a rarity in the District — was the place where they came to terms with their sexual identity or felt they could be themselves. For many of Town’s performers — drag queens, dancers, go-go boys — it was their steadiest gig, at a venue where the drama was mostly left onstage.
As closing weekend partygoers poured in one last time, we asked: What has Town meant for you?
“[Town] is where I really found my confidence. … I gained so many skills there that let me thrive and survive as a gay man outside those four walls. You become comfortable with who you are, and you’re not alone anymore.” —Banks
“Everyone’s so accepting, everyone loves you for you. People will compliment you over nothing. ... You’ll just be dancing, and they’ll be like, ‘Yasss!’” —Hoke
“Men, women, trans, drag, art, culture: Everyone kind of coexists beautifully. Whether people come every night or once in a blue moon, this place is a staple. It’s important.” —Fox
“It kick-started a performance journey for me, and I’m really sad to see it go. … A lot of people have so many memories here and got their start here, and I’m really blessed to be a part of it.” —White
“[Town] took you out of your comfort zone and made you fabulous. They gave you the room to grow. This club gave every single person that has graced either stage the room to grow, expand and make themselves a better entertainer.” —Blair Michaels
“I literally realized I was gay on the dance floor at Town. … And as I've grown as a gay man and now doing drag, Town’s been there for a good amount of it.” —Carlsson
“It is the only place where you can really dance and jam out in the city for our community. We have drag queens, we have dancers, we have go-go boys. So it’s all-encompassing, in one club.” —Wooling
During election night in 2016, “everyone in the LGBT community was here. It was awful. Everyone was crying, and I had to MC until 2 a.m. So I’ve had very highs and very lows here.” —Hatch
“It’s going to be missed. It’s a place where we could be ourselves and not have to worry about judgment from any other group.” —Roth