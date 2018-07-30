There was just something about Town Danceboutique. The gay D.C. nightclub, which closed in June after 11 years, was a place where people could dance free of judgment.

For some, the club, with its 18-plus nights — a rarity in the District — was the place where they came to terms with their sexual identity or felt they could be themselves. For many of Town’s performers — drag queens, dancers, go-go boys — it was their steadiest gig, at a venue where the drama was mostly left onstage.

As closing weekend partygoers poured in one last time, we asked: What has Town meant for you?