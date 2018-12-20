The search for Mrs. Claus
This year, illlustrator Gus Morais has presented us a search for Mrs. Claus at the North Pole Ski Resort. In this celebration of Mrs. Claus, you’ll find 24 representations of her as well as the real Mrs. Claus. Hint: The real Mrs. Claus is holding a candle.
Click the Mrs. Claus characters to keep count
0/25
Mrs. Clauses found
Ready to try The search for Santa?
About the project
Illustration by Gus Morais. Design and development by Eddie Alvarez and Jake Crump
More stories
Can you find all the Santas in this illustration?
Santa’s home town is bustling with holiday shoppers and families full of cheer, but it’s also become overrun with Santa Claus impersonators.