On Parenting
Jealousy
There’s no point trying to vanquish the emotion. But the behavior it leads to can be damaging.
“In some ways, when we scrub away dark feelings it actually endows them with more power.” —Lisa Damour, psychologist and author of “Untangled”
Mental health
Dads are shaping modern conversations about masculinity and men’s mental health, and they are determining the collective lessons for the future, for their children, for their sons.
“It is a conversation that not only redefines masculinity in a more positive light, but also can literally save lives.” —Whit Honea, a father and author of “The Parents’ Phrase Book”
SOLO PARENTING
A widow worries about raising two sons without a father figure at home.
“Under all the questions about how to teach them how to shave and throw a football, this is what I really worry about: Can I teach them how to become men?” —Marjorie Brimley, high school teacher and mother of three
Outcome love
That silence in response to a B minus? That’s withdrawal of love based on performance, and our kids hear us loud and clear.
“Sadly, these messages fuel mental health problems including perfectionism, fear of failure, low self-esteem, depression, and anxiety, not to mention the reactions of resentment, anger, and rejection from the children toward the parents.” —Parenting and sports psychologist Jim Taylor
Social media
A proud dad says he can’t help sharing his joy online -- but he’s aware of the risks.
“Growing up, family photos struck me as corny and rote. After Thomas, they make more sense: I have this amazing thing, this constantly exceptional person, and I cannot keep him to myself.” – Washington Post national correspondent Philip Bump
Schools
Despite the fact that most American households don’t have a stay-at-home parent and employers fall short of providing much-needed flexibility, many schools continue to function as if the opposite is true.
“We’re really aware of how we can create an atmosphere to get parents involved with their child’s education, knowing that the traditional way . . . doesn’t work.” —Shannon McGee of the San Jose Unified School District
PREGNANCY AND CHILDBIRTH
Stars are speaking more candidly than ever before about the challenges of motherhood.
“Feel like @iamcardib (and @serenawilliams) have done more of late to dispel the myths and break down barriers/unmentionables around working mothers than 100,000 momblogs have done in the past 5 years.” —Tweet from journalist Marissa Moss
Working from home
As the lines blur between what it means to be a working parent and a stay-at-home parent, it’s clear we could all benefit from some ground rules.
“Being a parent is isolating, but being a parent and working from home is really isolating. Especially as a mom, there’s so much pressure to do your job as fast and efficiently as possible.” —Karen Alpert, author of “I Heart My Little A-Holes” and the blog Baby Sideburns