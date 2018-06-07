Art in an instantThe secrets of improvisation
Published June 7, 2018
How does a freestyle rapper rhyme without rehearsal? How does a jazz improviser shape an instant solo? How do improv comedians wing it under pressure? Creativity is one of our most mysterious and fascinating capabilities, and astonishing things happen inside the brains of improvisers as they perform.
In this presentation we explore the science of improvisation, with rapper GoldLink, jazz pianist Jason Moran, and comedy duo Andy Bustillos and Alex Song of Upright Citizens Brigade. We’ll get inside the artists’ heads to see how their quick creative process allows them to step into the spotlight — without knowing what’s coming next.
What if you could silence your inner critic, that voice in your head that says “no” instead of “yes”? Improvisers can do this, and that’s one of the keys to their creativity.
We asked a rapper, a jazz pianist and a comedy duo to improvise for this story. All the performances you see were made up entirely on the spot.
A new beat is a clean slate
How freestyle rappers let loose
These artists improvise lyrics and play around with rhythms, rhymes and storytelling. It’s an especially challenging form of creativity, mixing music and language. Rapid wordplay springs from a stream of consciousness, unleashed by a state of mental looseness.
GoldLink, a Grammy-nominated rapper, doesn’t often freestyle, but he was willing to give it a try to tell us about his process.
[Rapping]: Nikes on my feet make my sight feel complete
I really, really, really like this Tom Misch beat
[In interview]: I try to start with a sentence or a word and then expand on the word. It’s almost like a meter, it’s like, “Five, four, three, two, one” and you’re like, “Uh, and a car!” and say something else. So I just try to start with a word and build upon the word.
[Rapping]: I’m so cool, they call me smooth. I’m real rude
I don’t understand what’s going on with me
I just want to get some money out of my dungarees
Dropping into the subconscious
While other forms of creation — such as writing a novel or composing a symphony — can demand deep concentration, improvisation is a process of letting go. Musicians and other improvisers talk about stepping into an alternate reality, or entering a trance-like state, beyond thought. Distractions fall away; doubts disappear. Time seems to vanish.
GoldLink [rapping]: I’m the man, I’m the man, thought I told you that
I’m just trying to get some money out my quarter sack
[In interview]: It’s almost like you’re grabbing from a subconscious place, because you’re think — it’s like, what am I talking about? You can just talk about how you feel. You can talk about the mood. You probably say things you never thought you’d say.
[Rapping]: I had so much fun I didn’t want to come home
Now I’m back home I just want to go somewhere else
Somewhere else that’s just better
I don’t understand why I don’t have to wear a sweater
[In interview]: Nothing is stupid. You’re like I might try this and it might work and this might sound cool and everybody might like it. Then as well as like it might not, but you still would like be brave enough to try it.
[Rapping]: I just rolled around a beeper on its beep beep.
Um, this is really — this is really hard. [Laughs] Yeah. It’s fun though.
Giving up control
Freestyle rappers release themselves from mental constraints, so that self-editing doesn’t impede the flow of words. How is this possible? Neuroscientist Charles Limb and others have scanned rappers’ brains during a freestyle rap and during a memorized rap. The studies show that during freestyling, there’s a functional change in their neural networks. Through practice, the rappers have reorganized their brain activity, allowing their improvised lyrics to bypass many of the conscious-control portions of the brain, which regulate behavior.
Silencing the inner critic
Jazz improvisers let inspiration take charge
Jazz musicians riff off the chord structure and melody of a familiar tune to make up a new solo on the spot. Brain studies suggest that, as with freestyle rap, this thought process is different from the ordinary. It liberates musicians from inhibitions, letting them play around with new images and combinations.
Pianist Jason Moran, the jazz director of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, is a frequent improviser who draws inspiration from sources as varied as Thelonious Monk, TV stock market reports and composer Maurice Ravel, the catalyst for the solo you’ll hear in a moment.
[Piano playing]
[In interview]: In the moment, I couldn’t even say what was, what is happening. I recall playing an F sharp and using the kind of, the repetition of the note and then changing the octave and having it generate again and seeing then what it would make.
[Piano playing]
The science
Limb, of the University of California at San Francisco, studied the brains of jazz pianists by having them lie down inside an fMRI machine while playing a custom-designed keyboard. The fMRI produces brain scans that show changes in blood flow to different areas, illuminating which parts are more active than others during a given task.
The results of Charles Limb’s study showed that brain activity is organized differently while improvising. This happens mostly in the brain’s frontal lobes, which are essential regions for consciousness.
Here, in the prefrontal cortex, improvising fires up the self-expression areas and essentially turns off the self-monitoring areas, which judge and correct our behavior. These regions are also thought to be involved in focused attention and problem solving.
According to Limb’s study, this mental state may allow a looser, de-focused type of attention, sparking free associations and sudden insights.
[Piano playing]
‘Yes, and …’
Improv comedians accept everything. Everything.
Improvised performance has been around since the days of commedia dell’arte. But like freestyle rap and jazz, improv comedy as we know it is an American art, invented in the mid-20th century from children’s games for building confidence and spontaneity.
Psychologists have studied improv techniques for what they can teach us about creativity and collaboration in everyday life. Limb is looking at improv comedians’ brains to find out if the changes he has seen in rap and jazz artists are universal across genres. He doesn’t yet have results, but he’s intrigued by the way comedians train their brains. “No matter how outlandish the idea your partner comes up with, you keep affirming it,” Limb says, “and that takes you into unexamined territories that are wildly creative.”
While in front of a live audience and under pressure to deliver, comedians draw on their training to focus on listening, openness and persistence.
Listening
Listening
Improv comedians know that creativity is an act of will and requires training. As Andy Bustillos and Alex Song of Upright Citizens Brigade show us, improvisers try to liberate their partner’s imagination by accepting every idea that’s offered. This can make them both seem fantastically attuned, even telepathic. It stems from careful listening and encouragement.
You know me, I’m hardcore.
Openness and trust
Openness and trust
Once they know that all ideas will be accepted without judgment, improv comedians can play together without inhibitions. Their sketch becomes a back-and-forth game, and the audience gets swept up in watching people work so easily together, with enthusiasm and joy.
Persistence and commitment
Persistence and commitment
If they feel they’ve stunk up the stage, improvisers know it’s important to do another show right away. One way to keep the creative juices flowing is what former improv comedian Stephen Colbert picked up from his Second City director: “Learn to love the bomb.” Embrace failure, because it’s going to happen. Then dive in again.
Cultivating creativity
Science has not fully mapped the neural network of creativity — that’s years, maybe decades, away. But brain studies suggest that creativity is a basic human function. It’s part of our biology, available to all of us. As improv artists show us, creativity can be cultivated by practice, which strengthens the neural pathways that lead to new possibilities.
Improvisation is a complex art, but it can also be a philosophy. It’s about opening up, loosening mental controls and saying “yes” instead of “no” to create something meaningful. This kind of creativity can be a powerful force. It’s strong enough to shape the brain, to engage the brains of others — and to build a world of surprises.
Credits
Reporting and writing
Sarah L. Kaufman
Video production and editing
Jayne Orenstein
Motion graphics
Sarah Hashemi
Photo editing
May-Ying Lam
Photography
Tim Coburn (Jason Moran) and Marvin Joseph (GoldLink, UCB)
Design and production
Shelly Tan and Elizabeth Hart
Editing
Alexa McMahon, Mitch Rubin, Suzette Moyer and Kaeti Hinck
Copy editing
Jim Webster and Jay Wang
Videography
Daniel Mich, Breanna Muir, Adriana Usero and Victoria Walker
Music
Original composition by Jason Moran; Roy Beat by Tom Misch
Additional photos and footage
Courtesy of Charles Limb, neuroscientist, surgeon and professor of otolaryngology at University of California at San Francisco
Special thanks
Project filmed on location at Sixth & I Historic Synagogue, the Kennedy Center and Studio Theatre
