Read the script

GoldLink [rapping]: I’m the man, I’m the man, thought I told you that



I’m just trying to get some money out my quarter sack



[In interview]: It’s almost like you’re grabbing from a subconscious place, because you’re think — it’s like, what am I talking about? You can just talk about how you feel. You can talk about the mood. You probably say things you never thought you’d say.



[Rapping]: I had so much fun I didn’t want to come home



Now I’m back home I just want to go somewhere else



Somewhere else that’s just better



I don’t understand why I don’t have to wear a sweater



[In interview]: Nothing is stupid. You’re like I might try this and it might work and this might sound cool and everybody might like it. Then as well as like it might not, but you still would like be brave enough to try it.



[Rapping]: I just rolled around a beeper on its beep beep.



Um, this is really — this is really hard. [Laughs] Yeah. It’s fun though.



