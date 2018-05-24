This browser does not support the video element.

Rose tracker: Your weekly ‘Bachelorette’ elimination guide

By Katie Mettler and Jayne Orenstein Updated May 28, 2018


Minnesota publicist Becca Kufrin began her journey for love Monday night with 28 men from across the country on ABC’s season premiere of “The Bachelorette.” By the end of the night, just 21 remained.

Tap through our Rose Tracker, which will be updated each week, to keep up with who got a rose from Becca and who didn’t.

First, everyone who received a rose this week ...

Cover photo by Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Alex, 31

Construction manager | Atlanta

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Blake, 28

Sales rep | Bailey, Colo.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Chris, 30

Sales trainer | Orlando

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Christon, 31

Former Harlem Globetrotter | Los Angeles

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Clay, 30

Pro football player | Chicago

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Colton, 26

Former pro football player | Denver

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Connor, 25

Fitness coach | St. Petersburg, Fla.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
David, 25

Venture capitalist | Denver

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Garrett, 29

Medical sales rep | Reno, Nev.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Jason, 29

Senior corporate banker | Buffalo

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Jean Blanc, 31

Colognoisseur | Pensacola, Fla.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
John, 28

Software engineer | San Francisco

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Jordan, 26

Model | Crystal River, Fla.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Leo, 31

Stuntman | Studio City, Calif.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Lincoln, 26

Account sales executive | Los Angeles

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Mike, 27

Sports analyst | Cincinnati

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Nick, 27

Attorney | Orlando

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Rickey, 27

IT consultant | San Diego

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Ryan, 26

Banjoist | Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Trent, 28

Realtor | Naples, Fla.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🌹
Wills, 29

Graphic designer | Los Angeles

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Who left on Week 1

The first night at the mansion was fairly tame. One guy wore a chicken suit and another arrived in a hearse (he “literally died” when he learned Becca was the Bachelorette). There was no drunken debauchery and the romance remained mostly PG — except for a kiss from Garrett, who earned Becca’s first impression rose.

Seven men went home. We lost Chase after his character was challenged. And even before the rose ceremony, Becca dismissed Jake, an acquaintance from home whose intentions she questioned. Here are all the Week 1 goodbyes ...

ABC

🥀
Chase, 27

Advertising VP | Sanford, Fla.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🥀
Christian, 28

Banker | San Diego

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🥀
Darius, 26

Pharmaceutical sales rep | Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🥀
Grant, 27

Electrician | Danville, Calif.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🥀
Jake, 29

Marketing consultant | Minneapolis

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🥀
Joe, 31

Grocery store owner | Chicago

Craig Sjodin/ABC

🥀
Kamil, 30

Social media participant | Monroe, N.Y.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

According to People magazine, by the end of the season Becca is indeed engaged. Check back each week to see who makes it to the final rose.