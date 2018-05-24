Rose tracker: Your weekly ‘Bachelorette’ elimination guide

Solo-ish
Minnesota publicist Becca Kufrin began her journey for love Monday night with 28 men from across the country on ABC’s season premiere of “The Bachelorette.” By the end of the night, just 21 remained.
Tap through our Rose Tracker, which will be updated each week, to keep up with who got a rose from Becca and who didn’t.
First, everyone who received a rose this week ...
Cover photo by Craig Sjodin/ABC
Construction manager | Atlanta
Sales rep | Bailey, Colo.
Sales trainer | Orlando
Former Harlem Globetrotter | Los Angeles
Pro football player | Chicago
Former pro football player | Denver
Fitness coach | St. Petersburg, Fla.
Venture capitalist | Denver
Medical sales rep | Reno, Nev.
Senior corporate banker | Buffalo
Colognoisseur | Pensacola, Fla.
Software engineer | San Francisco
Model | Crystal River, Fla.
Stuntman | Studio City, Calif.
Account sales executive | Los Angeles
Sports analyst | Cincinnati
Attorney | Orlando
IT consultant | San Diego
Banjoist | Manhattan Beach, Calif.
Realtor | Naples, Fla.
Graphic designer | Los Angeles
The first night at the mansion was fairly tame. One guy wore a chicken suit and another arrived in a hearse (he “literally died” when he learned Becca was the Bachelorette). There was no drunken debauchery and the romance remained mostly PG — except for a kiss from Garrett, who earned Becca’s first impression rose.
Seven men went home. We lost Chase after his character was challenged. And even before the rose ceremony, Becca dismissed Jake, an acquaintance from home whose intentions she questioned. Here are all the Week 1 goodbyes ...
Advertising VP | Sanford, Fla.
Banker | San Diego
Pharmaceutical sales rep | Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Electrician | Danville, Calif.
Marketing consultant | Minneapolis
Grocery store owner | Chicago
Social media participant | Monroe, N.Y.
According to People magazine, by the end of the season Becca is indeed engaged. Check back each week to see who makes it to the final rose.