Rose tracker: Your weekly ‘Bachelorette’ elimination guide

This browser does not support the video element.

Minnesota publicist Becca Kufrin began her journey for love Monday night with 28 men from across the country on ABC’s season premiere of “The Bachelorette.” By the end of the night, just 21 remained.

Tap through our Rose Tracker, which will be updated each week, to keep up with who got a rose from Becca and who didn’t.

First, everyone who received a rose this week ...