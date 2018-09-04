After years of having Alabama’s Tumbling Rock Cave Preserve on her travel bucket list, Lester, 30, decided to make her dream a reality. “Life and work gets in the way and sometimes you need to stop and make time to explore the places you really want to visit,” she said. In July, she and a friend decided to make the trip. Despite a rainy and overcast drive to the site, they arrived to find a memorable scene.“I couldn’t click the shutter fast enough!” Lester said. She knew the streaming light from the keyhole would make for incredible composition, and began shooting with her Canon Mark IV on a tripod. “To me, it looks like the heavens are singing down upon him, or, maybe it’s like ‘Beam me up, Scotty!’ ” Lester said. “Whatever you take away from it, it’s showing off nature at its finest.”