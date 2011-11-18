To escape the madness of Manhattan’s West Side, climb out of the chaos and into the calm of the High Line. More than 10 entry points between Gansevoort Street and 34th Street lead to the free elevated public park, a verdant refuge built nearly two decades after the last freight train hauled frozen turkeys across the tracks. The visionaries behind the urban sanctuary cleaned up the railway line, planting more than 500 varieties of trees, grasses and flowers; installing an outdoor gallery; and plunking down benches every few steps, where visitors can practice the Zen of no traffic.
The narrow (30 to 50 feet wide) and relatively short (1.45 miles long) trail, which attracts 7.5 million visitors a year, offers an expansive experience. In fact, you can design an entire vacation around the High Line and satisfy all of your needs without leaving its environs. Although the park has been fully open for four years, new attractions, artworks and blooms, plus an extension slated for next year, will renew your sense of discovery. To assist you in your adventure, we have mapped out a getaway that includes hotels, restaurants, culture, nature and activities on or under the promenade. Your heightened trip to Manhattan is just a staircase away. (For more information, Friends of the High Line, which helps maintain the park, provides maps, hours and a calendar of events, among other useful nuggets.)
Photo editing by Annaliese Nurnberg. Graphics by Lauren Tierney. Design by Jose Soto
