Andros Island Andros Island, the Bahamas’ secret garden A visitor treks to four national parks on this teeming island in three days. Iguanas and turtles and dolphins, oh my!

Dallas, Texas Dallas on the cheap Free museums and activities, plus reasonable hotel rates, keep the spending to a minimum.

Charlottesville, Virginia In Charlottesville, cuisines ﬁt for Cavaliers All this and sweet tea, too — the food in this Virginia college town is an education in variety.

Lisbon, Portugal In Portugal, uncorking some unexpected culinary delights An exploration of the country’s culinary tradition from Porto to Lisbon leads to a discovery of new flavors along the way.

Nantucket, Massachusetts Reuniting with Nantucket, 20 years later The “Whaling Capital of the World,” is everything a travel destination should be: distinct, historic and just a little difficult to get to.

Marion, Virginia Sampling Virginia moonshine at its source Swill the real stuff in the picturesque town of Marion, Va., also home to the General Francis Marion Hotel.

Indianapolis, Indiana What to do in Indianapolis Beyond the vroom of IndyCars, a vibrant arts and culture scene make for an energizing treasure hunt in Indiana’s capital city.

Birmingham, Alabama Why you should travel to Birmingham With revitalized neighborhoods and a ramped-up food culture, Alabama’s largest city boldly returns to the stage and sings to a bigger audience.

Columbus, Ohio Why you should visit Columbus, Ohio The country’s 15th largest city, chock full of creativity and innovation thanks to an influx of youthful residents, gives up its secrets.

Omaha, Nebraska Why you should visit Omaha In perhaps Nebraska’s most innovative and entrepreneurial city, the changes are balanced by the constants: music, art, cuisine — and, of course, Warren Buffett.

Ann Arbor, Michigan You’re going where? Ann Arbor With a blend of small-town charm and big-city sophistication, the home of the University of Michigan is a study in attractive opposites.

Boise, Idaho You’re going where? Boise Yes, potatoes lurk beneath the surface of everything, but Idaho’s capital city is so much more, blooming with artsy and independent delights.

Charleston, West Virginia You’re going where? Charleston Forget the reservations in this bikable capital city in the shadow of the Appalachians, full of creative chefs and artists — and devoid of teeming masses.

Chattanooga, Tennessee You’re going where? Chattanooga A Tennessee city firmly rooted in the past keeps moving on with new music in historical buildings, vintage guitars in a modern museum and a river’s unchanging beauty running through it.

Greenville, South Carolina You’re going where? Greenville Residents of this aging Southern mill town knew it still had life in it. It took decades of hard work, but today it surprises visitors with its low-key culture and high-wattage charm.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin You’re going where? Milwaukee Wisconsin’s largest city welcomes visitors with lake views, stellar food, never-ending brews and a hearty dose of Midwestern niceness.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma You’re going where? Oklahoma City It may have a solid Old West legacy, but the future keeps bringing updates to the city — including walkable neighborhoods (with a streetcar on the way) and ever-changing public art — while it manages to maintain its strongest traditions.