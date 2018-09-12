A few miles outside Olympia, Wash., I passed the Sleater-Kinney Road exit and, in my excitement at seeing riot grrrls history, completely forgot the band’s origins. According to my revisionist version, civic leaders renamed the street in honor of Sleater-Kinney, the feminist punk group that Carrie “Portlandia” Brownstein and Corin Tucker formed in the 1990s while living in the capital city. Once in town (specifically, at a ceramics class with craft beer), a local reminded me about the actual order of events: The musicians named the trio after the sign, not vice versa. But the truth didn’t shake my faith in Oly pride, which bubbles up like the artesian well water that has been slaking Olympian thirsts for centuries. “Keep Portland in Portland. Keep Seattle in Seattle,” said Ned Hayes, founder of Oly Arts, a cultural publication. “We want to do our own thing.” Despite the city’s location between two Pacific Northwest juggernauts, Olympia does not suffer from Middle Child Syndrome. The city has a distinct identity that is more convivial than angsty, although both can exist under one roof. At Encore Chocolates and Teas, co-owner Dean Jones informed me that I was standing in the spot where drummer Dave Grohl first performed with Nirvana. Then he pressed a square of artisanal chocolate into my palm and sent me on my way. A few doors down, Rainy Day Records general manager Adam Hardaway proudly pointed out the children’s play area among the vinyl records and DVD rentals. “We have toys so that little kids will think this place is cool,” he said. Apparently, coloring books are a bigger draw than Kurt Cobain, who once shopped here. Over several days, I gained an appreciation for Olympia’s community spirit, which appeared around every corner — at the farmers market and in oyster bars, at breweries and coffee roasters, on the capital campus and along the boardwalk at Percival Landing. When I drove by Exit 108 for the last time, I was more convinced than ever that Olympia would have dedicated a piece of the city to Sleater-Kinney if it had thought of it first.
Go
Local Fave
The
2Arbutus Folk School 2Arbutus Folk School Google Map: 610 Fourth Ave. E Website: arbutusfolkschool.org 360-350-0187 is more than Etsy 101. Stacey Waterman-Hoey, a former specialist on climate and energy policy, founded the training arts center in 2013 to help wean residents from their dependency on manufactured goods. “Communities should know how to make and do things for themselves,” she said. So, instead of hitting up Williams-Sonoma or Guitar Center, you can sign up for a class and learn to make a maple wood serving spoon, a creamer and sugar bowl set or a ukulele. Or pick up a skill with no big-box counterpart, such as wool boot-felting or bow-and-arrow construction (with one instinctive shooting lesson included). During a “Play With Clay” session, held Friday nights, the instructor showed us how to turn a slab into planters and soap dishes, thereby saving us a trip to Bed, Bath and Beyond.
Guidebook Must
If you can’t remember Washington’s state number, count the (42) steps to the
To tap into the unofficial Oly tagline, “It’s the water,” go to the source: the 4Schmidt House and Tumwater Falls Park 4Schmidt House and Tumwater Falls Park Google Map: 330 Schmidt Pl. SW and 110 Deschutes Way SW, Tumwater Website: olytumfoundation.org/what-we-do/tumwater-falls-park 360-943-2550 . In 1904, Olympia Brewery owner Leopold Schmidt and his wife, Johanna, built the three-story, eight-bathroom hilltop mansion, which is open for tours. By the front door, history manager Don Trosper or alternate guide Bob Crim — who worked for the family for 60 years — will point out the company logo embedded in the wall. (Pay attention to the image of the waterfalls, which will return in the second half of the visit.) A few original pieces remain, such as a buffet, a file cabinet and a velvet hat worn by Clara, wife of the Schmidts’ eldest son. At the park, a short drive from the house, a half-mile trail loops around the Deschutes River and falls, which once supported a power station and a paper mill. On the walk, you can see the tower of the old brewery that turned artesian spring water into potable gold. From mid-September through mid-October, watch the salmon swim upstream and navigate the fish ladders like ninja warriors.
Eat
Local Fave
After Olympia Brewery closed in 2003, the hops torch was passed down to
Warning:
Guidebook Must
Oyster neophytes do not slurp unsupervised at the 7Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar; 7Chelsea Farms Oyster Bar Google Map: 222 Capitol Way N. Website: chelseafarms.net/oyster-bar 360-915-7784 the staff is on hand to offer advice, support — and a dozen, when you’re ready to commit. “The Bonita is an oyster-eater’s oyster. It is savory, kelpy and very beachy,” then-general manager Cody Goodwin explained. “The Gem is snappy and more vegetal, and the Olympia is very intense.” Yes, you heard that right: The restaurant, which runs a shellfish pipeline from its nearby farm, serves the coveted Puget Sound oyster, which once hovered on the brink of extinction. The chef prepares oysters myriad ways, including fried or baked, in ceviche, with a lime and pepper granita or simply raw. “Just give it one or two chews,” Goodwin suggested of the unadorned version. Adventurous diners can also try the geoduck crudo, which might require a bit more jaw.
Every 8Spar Cafe 8Spar Cafe Google Map: 114 Fourth Ave. E Website: mcmenamins.com/spar-cafe 360-357-6444 meal should include a glass a water. The restaurant and bar is the only spot in Olympia — besides the Artesian Commons park — to offer drinking water collected from an artesian well. (Try a sample sip at the fountain by the entrance.) The Spar has lived a long and somewhat roguish life as a saloon in the late 1800s; a gentleman’s club in the mid-1900s; and a backroom hangout for the King of Grunge — Cobain — in the ’90s. In 2007, the McMenamin brothers adopted the cafe into its family of restored and repurposed historic buildings, their only project in Olympia. The menu showcases the Pacific Northwest’s bounty but also spins the classics. For instance, the kitchen smothers the Take Me to the Moon burger with coffee bacon jam and crowns the truffle fries with black garlic aioli.
Shop
Local Fave
Obviously, 9Dumpster Values 9Dumpster Values Google Map: 302 Fourth Ave. E Website: dumpstervalues.com 360-705-3772 sells flannel; the outdoorsy fabric-gone-grunge makes sense in the Pacific Northwest. But the secondhand-clothing store, which counted Cobain among its patrons, goes beyond lumberjack couture. You can shop for basics, such as jeans and T-shirts, or by country (India, Japan, Uganda) era (1950s, ’60s, ’70s) or military branch (Army camo, Navy peacoats). You don’t have to dig deep to unearth such finds as a Christian Dior trench, a handmade crocheted cape or a Gap tote surprisingly labeled as “one-of-a-kind.” One shopper ran through the store waving his golden ticket, a “Keep Portland in Portland” T-shirt. To complete your lifestyle look, pick up a skateboard at Noping and vinyl at Funk Fuzz, both of which share floor space with Dumpster Values.
10Gallery Boom 10Gallery Boom Google Map: 520 Adams St. SE Website: galleryboom.squarespace.com/ 360-259-3412 injects the antiques mall model with some youth serum. “I call us a lower-g gallery,” said Christine Malek, the owner-artist. “I have people who make knit hats, and then there are chopped-up baby dolls.” Malek rents space to about 125 regional artists, who sell their creations for on average less than $100. Current exhibitors include Joelle Montez, who designs ceramic cups in provocative body shapes; the Poshness Monster, a jeweler who incorporates doll eyes and limbs into pendants and rings; Tom Boucher, who refashions clock and camera pieces into LED-lit wall sculptures; and Papa Dick, an octogenarian who sells his 200-plus paintings for $10 each. “He doesn’t want his kids to have to deal with them when he’s dead,” Malek said. One of her youngest exhibitors is a teen named Alyssa Spaulding, who sculpts figures out of cheese wax — edible parts not included.
Guidebook Must
At the
To smell like a local — and not Hilton Garden Inn soap — coat yourself in Oly Girl or Oly Guy, two scents sold at
Stay
Local Fave
A map in the front room of the 13Ground Inn 13Ground Inn Google Map: 417 Union Ave. SE Website: groundinn.com 360-539-8300 pinpoints who has slept here: visitors from France, New Zealand, Scotland, Taiwan, China, Germany and Afghanistan, among other countries. Despite their different nationalities, they all share an allegiance to the Republic of Communal Living. The hilltop hostel offers two same-sex dorm rooms ($40 per bed) and a pair of private rooms ($80), plus a den with musical instruments (calling all didgeridoo and udu players), an outdoor area with a hammock and a kitchen with fridge and microwave privileges. The rate includes a continental breakfast of homemade granola, yogurt, fruit and breads. Guests seeking more personal space can book Union Place, a one-bedroom home with a media room, or Brick House, a converted carriage house with a loft — but they will still have to share the parking lot.
Guidebook Must
If you are an 1887 Victorian mansion, which the 14Swantown Inn and Spa 14Swantown Inn and Spa Google Map: 1431 11th Ave. SE Website: swantowninn.com 360-753-9123 is, your quirks are charming rather than annoying. Nathan and Casey Allen, the married owners of the four-bedroom property, provide a notebook with advice on how to raise the shades, open the windows (the dowel is your friend) and operate the shower. Guests in the Columbia Room also receive a lesson on the Victorian foot soaker. The grounds are more intuitive. The pear and apple trees bear fruit that ends up in such breakfast dishes as apple cheddar bacon souffle, and the apiary produces the honey for Nathan’s scones. The arrival of banana coconut sorbet at 8 in the morning was less clear, until Nathan explained how the frozen course appeals to nearly every type of diet.
Explore
Local Fave
On a walking tour of the 15South Capitol Neighborhood Historic District 15South Capitol Neighborhood Historic District Google Map: Capitol Campus north to the Interstate 5 boundary along Capitol Way Website: olympiawa.gov/city-services/historic-preservation.aspx 360-570-3776 , binoculars are advised so that you can read the small bronze medallions on the buildings without trespassing. The area is a veritable architectural encyclopedia of 20th-century styles. You can print out a map on the city’s website that highlights 40 structures, including the Joseph Wohleb House, a 1926 Colonial Revival home built and occupied by one of Olympia’s most prominent architects; the George Morris House, owned by a Supreme Court justice and later the founder of a fancy ladies-clothing store; and a section of the Old Oregon Trail. After completing the list, cross the bridge into Wildwood and grab a coffee and slice at the neighborly outposts of Olympia Coffee and Vic’s Pizzeria.
Guidebook Must
“Twenty years ago, downtown
More stories
Why you should visit Columbus, Ohio
The country’s 15th largest city, chock full of creativity and innovation thanks to an influx of youthful residents, gives up its secrets
How many states have you been to?
See how close you are to joining the All Fifty States Club.