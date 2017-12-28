The List: 2018

By Jessica Contrera and Everdeen Mason

2017, phew.

Hurricanes and wildfires.

Nuclear threats and Nazis.

Weinstein and O’Reilly and Moore and Lauer and Franken and Rose and C.K. and Spacey and ...

Las Vegas and — all the other news alerts that you decided it might be okay to let blur into one bad-news corner in your brain. Because the other day you found yourself nodding along as the Facebook friend you used to scroll past explained — you know what all of this means? The end of the world is coming. What? No. Just the end of the year. So eat another stale cookie, delete your meditation app and let us guide you into 2018. For the past 40 years, our Jan. 1 tradition has been to let you in on our (evidence-based!) predictions for what’s in and what’s out. The seas may rise and the corporate tax rate may fall, but The List will go on.

OUT
IN
Who lied
Who knew about the lying
Millie Bobby Brown
Storm Reid
Mortgages
Leases
Will Bryce leave D.C.?
Will LeBron leave Cleveland?
Swedish massage
Swedish death cleaning
Marching
Running (for office)
Mushroom coffee
Cheese tea
Sheepskins
Velvet
Plant Parenthood
Unplanned Parenthood
The Pauls, Jake and Logan
The ShibSibs, Maia and Alex
Leaks from White House staffers
Books from (former) White House staffers
Side hustles
Living wages
Amy Sedaris
Mrs. Maisel
Higher Ed.
Hire Ed
Pharmacy Startups
Digital Pills
Ginger
Gingers
State dinner
TiVo lunch
Tiffany Haddish as late-night guest
Tiffany Haddish as A-List star
Glossier
The Ordinary
Anti-aging
Anti-anti-aging
Assault weapons in Maryland
Concealed carry in D.C.
Streaming race
Space race
Phil Kessel
Amanda Kessel
Bachelor in Paradise
Bachelor Winter Games
Virgil Abloh
Telfar
Watermelon radishes
Ube
"Find your park"
Lose your park
Bar trivia
HQ
The exoneration of Marcia Clark
The exoneration of Tonya Harding
Instagram poets
Instagram artists
feat. Bey
Bey feat.
The Gettys
The Romanoffs
Complaining about Metro
Complaining about tolls
Biden 2020
Michelle 2028
OneMedical
GoFundMe
Dystopian fiction
Weird fiction
Alt weeklies
Town criers
Feminist tees
Feminist lawmakers
Shabbat dinner with Ivanka
Squash match with Kirsten
Big Little Lies
Sharp Objects
Mike Isabella
Rose Previte
Clap backs
Apologies
YouTube stories
The new Vine
Bruce on Broadway
Cher on Broadway
The Wharf
The Spot
Daily fantasy
Esports betting
Activated charcoal
Spirulina
Margaret Atwood
Ursula K. Le Guin
Tulum
Banff
The Brave
The Looming Tower
Democracy
Monarchy
Plastic bags stuck in trees
Cardboard clogging the gutter
Boutique fitness
Stress eating
Retired from Congress
Ousted from Congress
Poke
Chirashi Bowls
Wonder Woman
Black Panther
Siri & Alexa
Vintage Landlines
Mars
The Moon
The Reckoning
Consequences
Consequences
Women
Share

More stories

The 2017 In/Out List

In 2017, let’s argue about trivial yet life-or-death matters like what’s in and what’s out.

Perspective | Best movies of 2017: ‘Mudbound’ is a quintessentially American classic

The debut films by Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) and Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) also rank among the year’s best.

Best books of 2017

Our annual survey of the best books includes 10 we think are exceptionally rewarding and 100 more notable titles you shouldn’t miss.

Most Read

Follow Post Graphics