The List: 2018
2017, phew.
Hurricanes and wildfires.
Nuclear threats and Nazis.
Weinstein and O’Reilly and Moore and Lauer and Franken and Rose and C.K. and Spacey and ...
Las Vegas and — all the other news alerts that you decided it might be okay to let blur into one bad-news corner in your brain. Because the other day you found yourself nodding along as the Facebook friend you used to scroll past explained — you know what all of this means? The end of the world is coming. What? No. Just the end of the year. So eat another stale cookie, delete your meditation app and let us guide you into 2018. For the past 40 years, our Jan. 1 tradition has been to let you in on our (evidence-based!) predictions for what’s in and what’s out. The seas may rise and the corporate tax rate may fall, but The List will go on.
More stories
The 2017 In/Out List
In 2017, let’s argue about trivial yet life-or-death matters like what’s in and what’s out.
Perspective | Best movies of 2017: ‘Mudbound’ is a quintessentially American classic
The debut films by Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird”) and Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) also rank among the year’s best.
Best books of 2017
Our annual survey of the best books includes 10 we think are exceptionally rewarding and 100 more notable titles you shouldn’t miss.