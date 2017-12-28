2017, phew.

Hurricanes and wildfires.

Nuclear threats and Nazis.

Weinstein and O’Reilly and Moore and Lauer and Franken and Rose and C.K. and Spacey and ...

Las Vegas and — all the other news alerts that you decided it might be okay to let blur into one bad-news corner in your brain. Because the other day you found yourself nodding along as the Facebook friend you used to scroll past explained — you know what all of this means? The end of the world is coming. What? No. Just the end of the year. So eat another stale cookie, delete your meditation app and let us guide you into 2018. For the past 40 years, our Jan. 1 tradition has been to let you in on our (evidence-based!) predictions for what’s in and what’s out. The seas may rise and the corporate tax rate may fall, but The List will go on.

OUT IN

Who lied Who knew about the lying

Millie Bobby Brown Storm Reid

Mortgages Leases

Will Bryce leave D.C.? Will LeBron leave Cleveland?

Marching Running (for office)

Sheepskins Velvet

Leaks from White House staffers Books from (former) White House staffers

Side hustles Living wages

Amy Sedaris Mrs. Maisel

Higher Ed. Hire Ed

Pharmacy Startups Digital Pills

Ginger Gingers

State dinner TiVo lunch

Tiffany Haddish as late-night guest Tiffany Haddish as A-List star

Glossier The Ordinary

Streaming race Space race

Bachelor in Paradise Bachelor Winter Games

Watermelon radishes Ube

"Find your park" Lose your park

Bar trivia HQ

Instagram poets Instagram artists

feat. Bey Bey feat.

Complaining about Metro Complaining about tolls

Biden 2020 Michelle 2028

OneMedical GoFundMe

Dystopian fiction Weird fiction

Alt weeklies Town criers

Feminist tees Feminist lawmakers

Shabbat dinner with Ivanka Squash match with Kirsten

Big Little Lies Sharp Objects

Mike Isabella Rose Previte

Clap backs Apologies

YouTube stories The new Vine

Bruce on Broadway Cher on Broadway

The Wharf The Spot

Daily fantasy Esports betting

Activated charcoal Spirulina

Margaret Atwood Ursula K. Le Guin

Democracy Monarchy

Plastic bags stuck in trees Cardboard clogging the gutter

Boutique fitness Stress eating

Wonder Woman Black Panther

Siri & Alexa Vintage Landlines

Mars The Moon

The Reckoning Consequences