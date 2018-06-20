Local
House Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), who represents Washington in Congress but is not allowed to vote, just won the Democratic primary, again, in Tuesday’s election. She has held the position for 27 years and is seeking her 15th term.
Norton defeated Kim Ford, a 37-year-old former Obama official, with 76.7 percent of the vote in the primary. The win is not surprising to Norton. Earlier this year, Norton told The Post that she knew she will win another term this year.
Cover photo: Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
What Ford faced was an uphill battle. Throughout her career, Norton has acquired a cult following as one of the country’s foremost feminists and the first woman to preside over the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Here’s a look back at her long, historical — and at times, complicated — legacy.
Norton was active in civil rights movements in college and graduate school. While she was still in law school at Yale University, she traveled to Jackson, Miss., in 1963 to prepare for the Mississippi Freedom Summer. She met with civil rights activist Medgar Evers before she left for the Delta area.
Ken Feil/The Washington Post
"To The Contrary"/PBS
In 1970, Norton represented six women of Newsweek to sue the magazine for hiring only men to be reporters. They were the first few women in the media to sue on the grounds of sex discrimination, and the barricades eventually fell at Newsweek.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images
MAKERS
Seven years later, President Jimmy Carter appointed Norton as the first female chair of the EEOC, where she issued the first federal regulations that made sexual harassment a violation of federal law.
AP
"To The Contrary"/PBS
Despite last-minute disclosures that Norton and her husband failed to file D.C. income tax returns from 1982 to 1989, Norton was elected as a Democratic delegate to the House of Representatives in 1990.
Carol Guzy/The Washington Post
D.C. is a special federal district, which means it doesn’t have voting representatives in Congress. As the district’s nonvoting congresswoman, Norton has been strongly calling for legislation to grant D.C. residents voting representation in the House of Representatives.
Annalisa Kraft for The Washington Post
C-SPAN
Washington’s statehood has made for good comedy on Stephen Colbert’s shows, where Norton has been a frequent guest. The comedian has teased her for not being able to vote.
Richard A. Lipski/The Washington Post
"The Colbert Report"/Comedy Central
During her time in office, Norton has been vocal about economic development in the District. She introduced legislation to reclaim land from the federal government for development throughout the city and helped pass a bill that provides college tuition benefits to D.C. high school graduates.
Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post
Norton faced criticism after the release of a voice message in which she asked a lobbyist for a campaign contribution in 2010, the same year she last had a primary opponent, Douglass Sloan. She beat Sloan, who argued D.C. needed a change after two decades of having the same delegate.
Ford, her primary challenger this year, made the same argument. But Norton told The Post she has never considered retiring.
Dayna Smith/The Washington Post
Dayna Smith/The Washington Post