House Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), who represents Washington in Congress but is not allowed to vote, just won the Democratic primary, again, in Tuesday’s election. She has held the position for 27 years and is seeking her 15th term.

Norton defeated Kim Ford, a 37-year-old former Obama official, with 76.7 percent of the vote in the primary. The win is not surprising to Norton. Earlier this year, Norton told The Post that she knew she will win another term this year.