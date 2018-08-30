On Aug. 31, Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol so Americans can pay respect to a man who served his country for decades, both at war and in politics. He was captured and tortured for five years during the Vietnam War, returned home to serve in Congress for three decades and twice ran for president of the United States.

After a year-long battle with brain cancer, McCain died last weekend at his ranch near Sedona, Ariz.