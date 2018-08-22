At Category 4 strength, Harvey slammed the Gulf Coast in August 2017, stalled over Texas and dumped more than 50 inches of rain on the Houston area in five days. Across the city, water covered highways and invaded neighborhoods. In Bear Creek Village, an estimated 1,500 homes flooded.

Some residents there found a few inches covering their floors; others kayaked through six-foot-deep lakes that swallowed their couches and kitchens.

The water receded 10 days later.