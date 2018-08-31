Capturing the magic and whimsy of the Maryland State Fair in photos

2:55 p.m.

From here I moved to the midway. I began photographing a ride called the Hydra. After trying several different angles, I noticed that if I photographed riders as they were swung into the air directly over my head, I could get an image of them upside down while framed by the legs of their fellow passengers. Capturing this was not an exact science. This, too, was an exercise in patience. I lost track of how long I tried to capture the perfect frame. Riders would unload from the ride, and others would get on, time and time again before I got a photo I was happy with.