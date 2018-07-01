Corey Stewart’s capture of Virginia’s Republican nomination for U.S. Senate has prompted an identity crisis within the state GOP, with some so turned off, they are willing to vote for his Democratic opponent, Sen. Tim Kaine.

Stewart, chairman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors, has celebrated guns and Confederate statues, lambasted illegal immigrants and associated with white nationalist Jason Kessler. He likes to say he was “Trump before Trump was Trump.” Here are some of the provocative things Stewart has said or done recently.