Reliving Anita Hill’s testimony: How the optics shaped the historic hearing

The crimson carpet. The Kelly green tablecloths. Her blue suit. Their faces, all male and all white, staring back at her.

That was the scene 27 years ago at the Senate Judiciary Committee, when law professor Anita Hill testified that Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her. Similar hearings this week, in which psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford will testify that Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her, will reveal whether America has changed in the decades since.

That 1991 hearing lasted three days. This is how it unfolded, in photo and video.