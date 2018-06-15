When you eat at a restaurant, you tip your server. That money isn’t just an added bonus for the wait staff; it’s part of their wages.

Tipped workers are paid differently than non-tipped workers, who earn a flat rate. The front-of-the-house staff can take in more money on a good night even if the kitchen staff — which typically receives non-tipped wages — works just as hard.

Some states and restaurateurs, like New York’s Danny Meyers, have eliminated tipping with mixed results. Here’s why it’s hard to get rid of tips.