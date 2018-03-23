Education

In their words: Voice mails from students on school safety

By Teddy Amenabar and Sarah Larimer | March 23, 2018

This story contains audio.

In the weeks since 17 people died in a shooting rampage at Parkland, Fla., students across America have been speaking out, offering up their solutions to make their classrooms safer.

The Washington Post set up a voice mail box for high schoolers to share what would make them feel safer in school. More than 300 students called in with their answers.

Hear our question and the eight messages that capture how students approach gun violence on campus.

Leonor Muñoz, 17

Florida

Hudson Race, 17

South Carolina

Emma Brinkmann, 16

Illinois

Drake Carter, 16

Florida

Kara Archer, 15

Indiana

Bobbie Waugaman, 16

New Jersey

Chase Espy, 17

Kansas

Lindsey Scott, 15

Arizona

Editor’s note: The audio clips published are portions of longer voicemails from students.

Writing and reporting by Teddy Amenabar and Sarah Larimer; Audio editing by Jayne Orenstein; Animation by John Parks