Witness the emotional reunions of immigrant families

In total, more than 2,650 children were taken from their parents under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy. Some were separated for weeks and others for months, held in facilities in at least 15 different states.

Now, under court order, federal officials have begun to reunite families. In airport terminals and other locations across the country, tearful parents are seeing their children for the first time since they were separated. Here are four of those moments and their stories.