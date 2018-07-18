Witness the emotional reunions of immigrant families

Immigration
Alfredo De Lara, Andrea Cornejo, Alonso Parra
In total, more than 2,650 children were taken from their parents under the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy. Some were separated for weeks and others for months, held in facilities in at least 15 different states.
Now, under court order, federal officials have begun to reunite families. In airport terminals and other locations across the country, tearful parents are seeing their children for the first time since they were separated. Here are four of those moments and their stories.
Angelica Gonzalez-Garcia and her 8-year-old daughter, Sandy Gonzalez, were detained after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border on May 9. The two were fleeing Angelica’s abusive husband in Guatemala, The Washington Post’s Michael E. Miller reported.
Sandy was reunited with her mother on July 5 in Boston after two months at Southwest Key Combes, a shelter in Harlingen, Tex.
Susan Church
After arriving at her new home in Boston, Sandy woke up shouting and shaking, her mother recalled. “It was like she didn’t recognize me.”
Janne Martin-Godinez was separated from her family for nearly two months after being detained with her father at the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona in mid-May, reports Lori Rozsa for The Post. The 7-year-old was reunited with her mother on July 1 in Miami.
Nora Sandigo Children Foundation/Storyful
“I’m so happy, so happy,” said the mother, Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, in Spanish through an interpreter. “I didn’t know when I would see her again.”
Six-year-old Jelsin Aguilar Padilla was separated from his mother, Yolany Padilla, for nearly two months after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico Border in May, reports Daniel Beekman of the Seattle Times.
Padilla and her son were reunited at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on July 14.
Reuters
“It’s been so long since I’ve seen him. … I felt like my heart was going to come out of my body,” Padilla told the Seattle Times. “I wanted to tell him so many things, but I couldn’t.”
Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia and her 7-year-old son, Darwin, were separated for more than a month after they were detained seeking asylum at the U.S. border, The Post’s Spencer S. Hsu and Steve Thompson reported in June.
Darwin was wearing small brown boots with red shoelaces when he arrived at Baltimore Washington International Airport just after 2 a.m. from Phoenix.
Libre by Nexus
Mejia-Mejia told reporters that night, “Look at his face — he’s sad, but we’re going to be together, and no one’s going to separate us again.”