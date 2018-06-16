Angela DelBrocco

Against Initiative 77 | Former bartender trying to open her own bar in Shaw/Bloomingdale

“It’s a special industry for women and people of color because we are the ones who for so long had the most difficulty obtaining capital... I see D.C. as a really promising place for me to open up a bar because I know I could do it with a lower cost model. If I have to support those labor costs up front, then I am not going to be able to pay back the capital I get in time, and I’m looking at a lot longer until we reach profitability. That puts a lot more strain on our business, and means we are much more likely to fail.”