Hundreds of thousands of people descended onto Washington, D.C. for the March for Our Lives rally Saturday, demanding action against gun violence more than a month after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
Among them were children, teenagers and young adults from a generation born after the Columbine shooting in April 1999.
Loss and fear
The loss of a parent, relative, sibling or friend to gun violence, especially among children, can leave a mental scar that, for many, won’t heal.
For those not victimized by a shooting, there’s a lingering fear brought on by school lockdowns that last hours, flinching loud noises or the sense of dread watching a shooting unfold on television.
“It doesn’t matter what age you are, you can still be affected by gun violence.”
Kiersten McCollum, 15 Detroit, Mich. Cousin killed by police
Through signs
With any march, demonstrators are bound to bring signs to convey their feelings, whether through the use of conventional messaging or assistance from Internet memes, videogames or film characters.
“We need to take action before someone comes to my school.”
Eli Foster, 12 Glassboro, N.J.
From afar
By bus, plane and train, young protesters traveled far to participate in the march.
They came from nearby Virginia and Maryland; from North Carolina and New Jersey; from Wisconsin and Florida; and across the Pacific Ocean from Hawaii.
“People are more worried about the spaghetti straps that I am wearing than my life”
Kiera Stack, 14 Schenectady, N.Y.
Armand Emamdjomeh and Monica Ulmanu contributed to this report.
