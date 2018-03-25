Hundreds of thousands of people descended onto Washington, D.C. for the March for Our Lives rally Saturday, demanding action against gun violence more than a month after a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Among them were children, teenagers and young adults from a generation born after the Columbine shooting in April 1999.

Loss and fear

The loss of a parent, relative, sibling or friend to gun violence, especially among children, can leave a mental scar that, for many, won’t heal.

For those not victimized by a shooting, there’s a lingering fear brought on by school lockdowns that last hours, flinching loud noises or the sense of dread watching a shooting unfold on television.

Angela Sherwood, 17 St. Mary's County, Md. Experienced school lockdown
Rachel Taylor, 16 Herndon, Va. Experienced school lockdown
Bentley Kandel, 18 Baltimore, Md. Knew a shooting victim

“It doesn’t matter what age you are, you can still be affected by gun violence.”

Kiersten McCollum, 15 Detroit, Mich. Cousin killed by police

Christian Clarke, 13 Suffolk, Va. Family friend killed
Grace Hall-Ramsey, 18 Baltimore, Md. Knew a shooting victim
Doryan Slack, 15 St. Mary's County, Md. Extended lockdown at school
Fayth Pearson, 17 Baltimore, Md. Knew a shooting victim
Kaitlin Clarke, 15 Suffolk, Va. Family friend killed
Olivia Smith, 17 St. Mary's County, Md. Experienced school lockdown
Tara Murthy, 16 Herndon, Va. Experienced school lockdown
Ardamis Sims, 20 Chicago, Ill. Witnessed friend killed by gun

Through signs

With any march, demonstrators are bound to bring signs to convey their feelings, whether through the use of conventional messaging or assistance from Internet memes, videogames or film characters.

Madison Kambic, 22 Fairfax, Va.
Elizabeth Rankin, 15 Pembroke, Mass.

“We need to take action before someone comes to my school.”

Eli Foster, 12 Glassboro, N.J.

Asmaa Bekkare, 16 Apex, N.C.
Gillian Kouw, 18 Sarasota, Fla.
Rowan Arnold, 16 Silver Spring, Md.
Beverly Udegbe, 17 Washington, D.C.
Alexandria Smith, 17 Waxhaw, N.C.
Lena Scott, 12 Washington, D.C.
Jacob Miller, 18 Milwaukee, Wis.
Christina Harman, 16 Apex, N.C.

From afar

By bus, plane and train, young protesters traveled far to participate in the march.

They came from nearby Virginia and Maryland; from North Carolina and New Jersey; from Wisconsin and Florida; and across the Pacific Ocean from Hawaii.

Kelley Marina, 18 Woolwich, N.J.
Jade Sullivan, 15 Pembroke, Mass.
Britney Arroyo, 17 Miami, Fla.
Charlotte Henninger-Voss, 19 Lancaster, Pa.
Caroline Pecor, 14 Schenectady, N.Y.
Max Comeau, 16 Miami, Fla.
Ahnyia Sanders, 19 Lancaster, Pa.
Benjamin Zuares, 18 Seattle, Wash.

“People are more worried about the spaghetti straps that I am wearing than my life”

Kiera Stack, 14 Schenectady, N.Y.

Roman Rivera, 11 Wayne, Pa.
Yanely Thomas, 17 Miami, Fla.
Carmen McCuen-Ogando, 15 Detroit, Mich.
Angela Rivera, 18 Miami, Fla.
Kyla Rosen, 16 Schenectady, N.Y.
Derrick Camp, 14 Winchester, Va.
Lanaya Jackson, 15 Miami, Fla.
Sadie Loggins, 15 Frederick, Md.
Jessica Nguyen, 15 Columbia, Md.
Molly Purtill, 17 Falls Church, Va.

Armand Emamdjomeh and Monica Ulmanu contributed to this report.

