Road closures
12:01 a.m., July 2 to 4 a.m. July 5
6 a.m. to about 10 p.m. July 4
11 a.m. to about 10 p.m. July 4
Secure area
(all roads within perimeter closed 6 a.m.–11 p.m.)
First-aid station
Bike parking
Public screening entrance
Safe havens for emergency shelter
“A Capitol Fourth” concert
(8-9:30 p.m.)
The U.S. Capitol grounds open at 3 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. A security check will be required.
Parade route
(11:45 a.m.-2 p.m.)
Motorists should expect street closures between 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. on roads crossing the parade route along Constitution Avenue, including the 12th and Ninth streets tunnels.
D.C.
Nationals
Park
(Game starts
at 11:05 a.m.)
Capitol
South
U.S.
Capitol
395
Federal
Center
4th ST. SW
7TH ST. SW
Start
L’Enfant
Plaza
Archives
Ramps to 14th Street Bridge closed from 9 to 9:45 p.m., as necessary.
12th ST. NW
Federal
Triangle
Smithsonian
395
14th ST. NW
Jefferson
Memorial
Tidal
Basin
Finish
WWII Memorial
(Open until 4 p.m.)
17th ST. NW
Fireworks
safety
zone
(No entry)
Lincoln
Memorial
Right lane
of George
Washington Memorial Pkwy. northbound
Memorial
Circle
110
Arlington
Cemetery
WJLA
building
1,000 FEET
U.S. Marine Corps
War Memorial
Rosslyn
Public access to the Mall begins at 10 a.m. and will continue until 9 p.m. All visitors are required to enter via security screening entrances.
Route 50 ramps and roads in the area of the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will be closed from 3 p.m. to midnight.
The fireworks king
How one Chinese businessman became the largest supplier of pyrotechnics in the United States.
Fireworks, barbecue and baseball: Where to celebrate the Fourth of July around D.C.
There are a few Independence Day essentials you should never miss: the fireworks, the barbecues, the beer.